TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BNR4T868
Issuer Name
RENEWI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc  

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-May-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-May-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached0.2737576.5431246.8168815491644
Position of previous notification (if applicable)0.8443815.1745886.018969 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BNR4T868 220537 0.273757
Sub Total 8.A2205370.273757%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap12/06/202512/06/2025Cash9030.001121
Cash-settled Equity Swap07/07/202507/07/2025Cash500900.062178
Cash-settled Equity Swap14/07/202514/07/2025Cash240720.029881
Cash-settled Equity Swap18/09/202518/09/2025Cash5771430.716419
Cash-settled Equity Swap23/09/202523/09/2025Cash3315360.411542
Cash-settled Equity Swap14/11/202514/11/2025Cash4732330.587433
Cash-settled Equity Swap28/11/202528/11/2025Cash164520.020422
Cash-settled Equity Swap10/12/202510/12/2025Cash146170.018144
Cash-settled Equity Swap16/12/202516/12/2025Cash13023511.616633
Cash-settled Equity Swap22/12/202522/12/2025Cash137080.017016
Cash-settled Equity Swap31/12/202531/12/2025Cash1740.000216
Cash-settled Equity Swap20/01/202620/01/2026Cash290.000036
Cash-settled Equity Swap22/01/202622/01/2026Cash90810.011272
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/02/202603/02/2026Cash254030.031533
Cash-settled Equity Swap25/02/202625/02/2026Cash10629151.319417
Cash-settled Equity Swap27/02/202627/02/2026Cash22330.002772
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/03/202603/03/2026Cash33910.004209
Cash-settled Equity Swap09/03/202609/03/2026Cash1837360.228075
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/04/202602/04/2026Cash526280.065328
Cash-settled Equity Swap01/05/202601/05/2026Cash480000.059583
Cash-settled Equity Swap05/05/202605/05/2026Cash1210.000150
Cash-settled Equity Swap08/05/202608/05/2026Cash10379561.288434
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/07/202602/07/2026Cash76490.009495
Cash-settled Equity Swap30/05/202830/05/2028Cash7510.000932
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/05/203002/05/2030Cash255140.031671
Cash-settled Equity Swap15/04/203115/04/2031Cash9760.001212
Cash-settled Equity Swap18/04/203118/04/2031Cash7970.000989
Cash-settled Equity Swap20/01/203220/01/2032Cash17370.002156
Cash-settled Equity Swap06/02/203206/02/2032Cash39110.004855
Sub Total 8.B2 52711076.543124%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan Securities plc 6.5431246.816881%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
12. Date of Completion
19-May-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London


