TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BNR4T868
Issuer Name
RENEWI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-May-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-May-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|0.273757
|6.543124
|6.816881
|5491644
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|0.844381
|5.174588
|6.018969
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BNR4T868
|220537
|0.273757
|Sub Total 8.A
|220537
|0.273757%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|12/06/2025
|12/06/2025
|Cash
|903
|0.001121
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|07/07/2025
|07/07/2025
|Cash
|50090
|0.062178
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|14/07/2025
|14/07/2025
|Cash
|24072
|0.029881
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|18/09/2025
|18/09/2025
|Cash
|577143
|0.716419
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|23/09/2025
|23/09/2025
|Cash
|331536
|0.411542
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|14/11/2025
|14/11/2025
|Cash
|473233
|0.587433
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|28/11/2025
|28/11/2025
|Cash
|16452
|0.020422
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|10/12/2025
|10/12/2025
|Cash
|14617
|0.018144
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|16/12/2025
|16/12/2025
|Cash
|1302351
|1.616633
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|22/12/2025
|22/12/2025
|Cash
|13708
|0.017016
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|31/12/2025
|31/12/2025
|Cash
|174
|0.000216
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|20/01/2026
|20/01/2026
|Cash
|29
|0.000036
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|22/01/2026
|22/01/2026
|Cash
|9081
|0.011272
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/02/2026
|03/02/2026
|Cash
|25403
|0.031533
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|25/02/2026
|25/02/2026
|Cash
|1062915
|1.319417
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|27/02/2026
|27/02/2026
|Cash
|2233
|0.002772
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/03/2026
|03/03/2026
|Cash
|3391
|0.004209
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|09/03/2026
|09/03/2026
|Cash
|183736
|0.228075
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/04/2026
|02/04/2026
|Cash
|52628
|0.065328
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|01/05/2026
|01/05/2026
|Cash
|48000
|0.059583
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|05/05/2026
|05/05/2026
|Cash
|121
|0.000150
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|08/05/2026
|08/05/2026
|Cash
|1037956
|1.288434
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/07/2026
|02/07/2026
|Cash
|7649
|0.009495
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|30/05/2028
|30/05/2028
|Cash
|751
|0.000932
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/05/2030
|02/05/2030
|Cash
|25514
|0.031671
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|15/04/2031
|15/04/2031
|Cash
|976
|0.001212
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|18/04/2031
|18/04/2031
|Cash
|797
|0.000989
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|20/01/2032
|20/01/2032
|Cash
|1737
|0.002156
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|06/02/2032
|06/02/2032
|Cash
|3911
|0.004855
|Sub Total 8.B2
|5271107
|6.543124%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|6.543124
|6.816881%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
12. Date of Completion
19-May-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London