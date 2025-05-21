Cloud Service Brokerage Business Research Report 2025-2030: Cloud Service Brokers Evolve into Intelligent Orchestrators Amid Multi-Cloud and AI Integration

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Business Model, Platform Type, Deployment Type, Service Type and Industry Verticals 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report examines the cloud service brokerage (CSB) market. It details market segmentation, the pros and cons of CSB, supporting technologies, and various business models. Furthermore, it assesses leading companies and analyzes the market's landscape across platform types, deployment methods, and industry adoption, projecting its trajectory through 2030.

Driven by technological advancements and an increasing need for efficiency, flexibility, and the ability of different systems to work together (interoperability), CSBs have matured into sophisticated providers. The introduction of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments has been a key catalyst in this shift, fundamentally altering how cloud services are approached.

The industry's approach to authorization has progressed from in-application methods to standardized interfaces, then to centralized abstraction, culminating in Cloud Service Brokers (CSBs). CSBs fundamentally aggregate, simplify, secure, and integrate data, communication, and commerce across different vendors. These core functions, often termed Cloud Intermediation services, involve both technical and business process mediation between clouds.

AI and machine learning are enabling automated network tasks and dynamic operations that don't disrupt users. Virtual applications allow users to access networks from any device, streamlining network configuration and management. The CSB model transforms network management into intelligent, responsive automation and optimization.

These more complex cloud setups necessitate more advanced methods for handling cloud services. This includes the crucial tasks of integrating services from various providers, effectively managing these diverse sources, and optimizing their performance. Furthermore, the sheer volume of data and applications moving across and within these different platforms has generated a significant demand for comprehensive and fully developed CSB solutions to navigate the intricacies of these sophisticated ecosystems.

Several factors are propelling this market expansion. These include the ongoing trend of digitalization within the telecommunications, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors, as well as the broader IT services industry. Additionally, the increasing demand for enhanced compliance and governance frameworks is a major driver. Finally, the emergence of new types of software specifically designed to operate on the internet is also contributing to the growing need for robust CSB solutions.

North America, particularly the United States and Canada, has been at the forefront of cloud technology adoption for decades. This early and widespread embrace has led to a mature cloud ecosystem, where organizations are highly comfortable with cloud-based solutions and are increasingly seeking ways to optimize their multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments. This maturity fuels the demand for CSBs to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

The CSB market is characterized by its high level of cloud maturity, the widespread adoption of complex multi-cloud strategies, and a strong regulatory environment. This creates a compelling demand for CSBs to act as sophisticated intermediaries, providing essential services for integration, governance, optimization, and security, thereby enabling organizations to fully realize the strategic advantages of cloud computing.

Select Report Findings:

Cloud service brokerage will reach over $38B globally by 2030

Software management service will grow at over 15.3% CAGR

The SaaS business model will hold the highest market share

Telecom and IT industry will hold the highest market share

North America will lead the overall market through 2030

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Select Findings

2.0 Introduction

2.1 The Cloud Service Brokerage Function

2.1.1 CSB Functions

2.1.2 CSB Advantages

2.2 CSB System Architecture

2.3 Growth Drivers Analysis

2.3.1 Ease of Use

2.3.2 Finding New Services

2.3.3 Comparison Shopping

2.3.4 Cloud Bartering

2.3.5 Easy-to-Understand SLA

2.3.6 Brokerage

2.3.7 Simplified Deployment

2.3.8 Better Interface

2.3.9 Lower Cost

2.3.10 Support and Troubleshooting

2.4 Market Challenge Analysis

2.4.1 Interoperability

2.4.2 Automation

2.4.3 Marketplace

2.4.4 Commoditization

2.4.5 Federated Clouds

2.5 Cloud Brokers Role

2.5.1 Service Oriented Architecture

2.5.2 Basic Cloud Service Brokerage

2.6 Cloud Service Brokerage Workflow

2.6.1 Service Engineering Phase

2.6.2 Service Onboarding Phase

2.6.3 Service Evolution Phase

2.7 Cloud Service Brokerage Solutions

2.7.1 Cloud Aggregation

2.7.2 Cloud Arbitrage

2.7.3 Cloud Service Intermediation

2.8 Cloud Computing Investment

2.9 CSB Recent Development and Trend

2.9.1 Shaping Business Model

2.9.2 SaaS Brokerage for Telecom Companies

2.9.3 IaaS Brokerage for Enterprises

2.9.4 The Unified Cloud Brokerage Model

2.9.5 SaaS and IaaS Potential Interchange

3.0 Cloud Service Brokerage Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Cloud Service Brokerage Deployment Types

3.1.1 Internal Cloud Service Brokerage

3.1.2 External Cloud Service Brokerage

3.2 Cloud Service Brokerage Business Models

3.2.1 Software as a Service

3.2.1.1 SaaS Show Case

3.2.1.1.1 Microsoft Office Live

3.2.1.1.2 Google Apps

3.2.2 Platform as a Service

3.2.2.1 PaaS Show Case

3.2.2.1.1 Windows Azure Platform

3.2.2.2 SaaS/PaaS Show Case

3.2.2.2.1 SalesForce.com

3.2.2.2.2 Force.com Platform

3.2.2.2.3 Google AppEngine

3.2.3 Infrastructure as a Service

3.2.3.1 IaaS Show Case

3.2.3.1.1 Amazon Web Services

3.2.3.1.2 VMware vCloud

3.3 Cloud Deployment Strategies

3.3.1 Public Cloud

3.3.2 Private Cloud

3.3.3 Hybrid Cloud

3.3.4 Community cloud

3.4 Enabling Technologies

3.4.1 Infrastructure Scaling

3.4.2 Virtualization

3.4.3 Virtual Machine Migration

3.4.4 Equipment Power State Adjustment

3.5 CSB Service Elements

3.5.1 Service Cataloging / Ordering / Billing

3.5.2 Data Analytics / Data-as-a-Service

3.5.3 Security / Secure SaaS

3.5.4 Low-Cost Computing

4.0 Cloud Service Brokerage Company Analysis

4.1 AppDirect

4.2 Appirio

4.3 AWS (Amazon)

4.4 BlueWolf

4.5 Capgemini SA

4.6 CloudMore

4.7 Clouditalia

4.8 Cloud Compare

4.9 Dell Inc.

4.10 Gravitant

4.11 Green Cloud Technologies

4.12 Infosys

4.13 Issal

4.14 IBM

4.15 Jamcracker

4.16 Liaison Technologies

4.17 Nephos Networks

4.18 Nephos Technologies

4.19 Nuvotera

4.20 SoftChoice Cloud

4.21 Verio

4.22 Virtacore

4.23 Accenture PLC

4.24 ActivePlatform

4.25 BMC Software Inc.

4.26 BT Wholesale

4.27 Fujitsu

4.28 HPE

4.29 Microsoft

4.30 NEC Corporation

4.31 VMware

4.32 ALSO Holding AG

4.33 Arrow Electronics

4.34 Atos SE

4.35 BitTitan

4.36 Cloud Connect Sdn. Bhd.

4.37 Apptio Inc. (Cloudability)

4.38 CloudBroker GmBH

4.39 CloudFX

4.40 CloudSME

4.41 Cognizant

4.42 Doublehorn

4.43 DXC Technology

4.44 Eshgro

4.45 Flexera

4.46 InContinuum Software

4.47 iPortalis

4.48 NTT Data

4.49 OpenText Corporation

4.50 Oracle Corporation

4.51 Pax8

4.52 Proximitum

4.53 Shivaami

4.54 Tata Consultancy Services

4.55 Tech Mahindra Limited

4.56 Wipro Limited

5.0 Cloud Service Brokerage Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

5.1 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market 2025 - 2030

5.1.1 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market

5.1.2 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Service Type

5.1.3 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Business Model Type

5.1.4 Global Cloud Service Brokerage by Platform Type

5.1.5 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Deployment Type

5.1.6 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Enterprise Type

5.1.7 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Industry Vertical

5.1.8 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Region

5.2 Regional Cloud Service Brokerage Market 2025 - 2030

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Automation System Providers

6.16 Social Media Companies

6.17 Enterprise and Government

