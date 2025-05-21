Holding(s) in Company

 Renewi PLC

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BNR4T868
Issuer Name
RENEWI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
Other
Comments
Change in Nature
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
HSBC Holdings plc
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mit beschränkter HaftungDÜSSELDORFGermany
HSBC Bank PlcLondonUnited Kingdom
HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) LimitedLondonUnited Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-May-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-May-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.2220001.0930006.3150005088416
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.9080001.0930006.001000 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BNR4T868 4207395 5.222000
Sub Total 8.A42073955.222000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Stock Lent  8801701.092000
Sub Total 8.B1 8801701.092000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Equity Swap  Cash8510.001000
Sub Total 8.B2 8510.001000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
HSBC Holdings plcHSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited0.510000 0.510000%
HSBC Holdings plcInternationale Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung0.064000 0.064000%
HSBC Holdings plcHSBC Bank plc4.6480001.0930005.741000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
19-May-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom


