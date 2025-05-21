PRESS RELEASE | May 21st, 2025 N° 01- 2025

SCOR Senior Euro Loans switches to daily liquidity

SCOR Investment Partners, the asset management subsidiary of leading reinsurer, SCOR Group, announces changes to its flagship fund of senior secured bank loans (leveraged loans), 1st lien issued in euro, SCOR Senior Euro Loans.

With almost 15 years' experience and close to EUR 2 billion in assets under management in leveraged loan portfolios on behalf of institutional investors, SCOR Investment Partners announces that the fund's frequency of net asset value calculation has moved from weekly to daily, offering a more flexible investment solution in the asset class. This change is announced alongside the evolution of the fund’s sustainable investment approach.

These modifications provide investors with access to leveraged loans, an alternative source of bond diversification, through a daily liquidity fund. Leveraged loans, corporate financing instruments, offer liquidity and price transparency that enable immediate investment without a deployment phase, while benefiting from strict credit documentation to manage credit risk. Investors may therefore immediately be exposed to the market, capturing returns while having the ability to manage their exposure on a daily basis.

Based on a best-in-class approach, the fund’s sustainability analysis is strengthened by the implementation of minimum sector thresholds, determined according to a proprietary methodology. SCOR Senior Euro Loans is classified as Article 8 under the European Regulation on financial services sector sustainability-related disclosures (SFDR).

These changes came into effect on May 19th, 2025.

Launched in 2011 and previously named SCOR Sustainable Euro Loans, SCOR Senior Euro Loans has EUR 806 million in assets under management as of March 31st, 2025. Aimed at institutional investors, the fund's objective remains unchanged: to generate a high current yield while preserving capital over the recommended investment period. The fund is managed by a team of nine experts including six credit analysis, led by Rémy Chupin, supported by a team of four sustainable investment analysts.

Rémy Chupin, Head of Leveraged Loans at SCOR Investment Partners, commented: “Growing demand from investors such as CLOs has driven the growth of the European leveraged loan market in recent years, bringing its size and its liquidity features closer to those of the high yield market. These factors contribute to offering an actively managed fund with daily liquidity.”

Louis Bourrousse, CEO of SCOR Investment Partners, added: “I am convinced that our expertise in managing leveraged loans, developed under the leadership of Rémy Chupin since 2011, allows us to offer our institutional clients a liquid solution to diversify their bond allocation. This approach also reaffirms our ambitions in developing our leveraged loan franchise.”

About SCOR Investment Partners

Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des Marches financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006), SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group (a leading reinsurer) with offices in Paris, London and Zurich and more than 90 employees.

Since 2012, the company has given institutional investors access to some of its investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group.

We create value in the alternative fixed income space targeting superior risk-adjusted returns through a holistic risk approach referencing sustainability considerations.

The company is structured around three investment platforms: Liquid credit (including High Yield bonds and Leveraged Loans strategies), Real asset financing (including Infrastructure Loans and Real Estate Loans strategies) and Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS).

Our assets under management or advised reached EUR 21.9 billion in December 2024, including EUR 8.2 billion from external investors (undrawn commitments included).

Visit the SCOR Investment Partners website at: www.scor-ip.com

