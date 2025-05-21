miRNA Sequencing and Assays Market Research Report 2025-2030 with Focus on 25+ Major Players Such as Abcam, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Illumina, Lexogen, Meridian Bioscience

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "miRNA Sequencing and Assays - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for miRNA Sequencing and Assays was valued at US$379.0 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$763.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the miRNA Sequencing and Assays market.

The growth in the miRNA sequencing and assays market is driven by several factors that underscore its pivotal role in advancing biomedical research and healthcare. The rising prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases has significantly increased the demand for miRNA-based diagnostics and therapeutics. Advancements in NGS technologies have made miRNA sequencing more accurate, cost-effective, and widely accessible, further fueling market adoption.

The growing focus on personalized medicine and the increasing integration of miRNA profiling in drug discovery pipelines are also key contributors. Moreover, the expanding application of miRNAs in non-invasive liquid biopsies and their role in understanding disease mechanisms have boosted their relevance in modern medicine. Together, these drivers are propelling the miRNA sequencing and assays market toward robust growth, reshaping the landscape of genomic research and clinical practice.



Why Is miRNA Sequencing Gaining Unprecedented Attention in Biomedical Research?



MicroRNA (miRNA) sequencing has emerged as a critical tool in understanding gene regulation and its implications in various diseases. With the rise in complex diseases such as cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and cardiovascular conditions, researchers are increasingly turning to miRNA profiling to identify biomarkers and therapeutic targets. The ability of miRNAs to regulate gene expression and play a role in cellular processes makes them invaluable in precision medicine.

The growing investment in genomics and advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies have further fueled the adoption of miRNA sequencing. Moreover, public and private initiatives to fund life sciences research are accelerating the development of cutting-edge miRNA assay technologies. The increasing interest in personalized medicine is also contributing to the demand, as miRNA sequencing provides the precision and specificity required to tailor treatments.



How Are Technological Advancements Revolutionizing the miRNA Assays Market?



The miRNA assays market is undergoing a technological transformation, driven by innovations in sequencing platforms and bioinformatics tools. Advanced sequencing technologies, such as single-cell RNA sequencing, are enabling researchers to obtain more detailed insights into miRNA expression and its role in disease pathways. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in data analysis has simplified the interpretation of complex miRNA datasets, making the technology more accessible to researchers and clinicians.

Innovations in assay kits, including higher sensitivity and specificity, have enhanced the reliability of miRNA detection. Furthermore, the development of multiplexed assays that can simultaneously analyze multiple miRNAs has significantly reduced the cost and time associated with large-scale studies. These advancements not only improve the overall efficiency of miRNA analysis but also broaden its applicability in diagnostics, drug discovery, and therapeutic development.



What Role Do Healthcare Applications Play in Expanding the Market?



The application of miRNA sequencing in healthcare is a major driver of its market expansion. In oncology, for instance, miRNA profiling is being used to develop diagnostic tests that can detect cancer at an early stage, predict patient outcomes, and monitor disease progression. Similarly, in neurology, miRNAs are being investigated as biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurodegenerative conditions.

In addition to diagnostics, miRNA assays are gaining traction in therapeutics, with numerous clinical trials exploring their use in targeted treatments. The integration of miRNA sequencing in prenatal screening, infectious disease diagnostics, and immune response monitoring further demonstrates its versatility. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the global focus on early detection and precision medicine are expected to sustain the demand for miRNA sequencing and assays in the healthcare sector.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the miRNA Sequencing & Assay Products segment, which is expected to reach US$603.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.9%. The miRNA Sequencing & Assay Services segment is also set to grow at 14.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $103.3 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.5% CAGR to reach $159.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments:

Product & Service (miRNA Sequencing & Assay Products, miRNA Sequencing & Assay Services)

Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis Technology, Sequencing by Oligonucleotide Ligation & Detection (SOLiD) Technology, Nanopore Sequencing Technology, Sanger Sequencing Technology, Single Molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing Technology)

Application (Cancer Application, Polyglutamine Diseases Application, Autoimmune Diseases Application, Schizophrenia Application, Other Applications)

End-Use (Research & Academic Institutes End-Use, Pharma & Biotech Companies End-Use, Other End-Uses)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 465 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $379 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $763.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

miRNA Sequencing and Assays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies Drive miRNA Analysis Growth

Rising Research Activities in Cancer and Genetic Disorders Propel miRNA Sequencing Demand

Increasing Use of miRNA Sequencing in Biomarker Discovery Drives Market Expansion

Growth in Personalized Medicine Fuels Demand for miRNA Assays

Role of miRNA in Early Diagnosis of Diseases Boosts Market Adoption

Rising Applications of miRNA Sequencing in Drug Development Drive Innovation

Emergence of Cost-Effective miRNA Sequencing Platforms Expands Accessibility

Integration of AI in miRNA Analysis Enhances Research Efficiency

Demand for High-Throughput Screening Technologies Propels miRNA Sequencing Market

Rising Focus on Non-Invasive Diagnostic Techniques Drives Adoption of miRNA Assays

Government and Private Funding for Genomic Research Fuels Market Growth

Expansion of miRNA Applications in Neurological and Cardiovascular Disorders Propels Demand

