CBAK Energy to Participate in The Battery Show Europe on June 3, 2025

DALIAN, China, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy", or the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today announced its participation in the upcoming The Battery Show Europe (the “Event”), scheduled from Tuesday, June 3, 2025 to Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Event Details:

Date: June 03-05, 2025 (Europe Time)

Venue: Messe Stuttgart, Messepiazza 170629 Stuttgart

Booth: Hall 9-E40

CBAK Energy’s sales team and R&D department, along with key members of our management, will be attending the Event. All interested parties are welcomed to visit our booth and engage with our team.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company’s products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn

About The Battery Show

The Battery Show Europe 2025 will bring together over 1,000 exhibitors from across the globe, showcasing cutting-edge solutions and products that span the entire battery supply chain, from raw materials to recycling. Explore the latest market innovations across Europe’s largest battery technology expo. and gain new ideas for increased battery efficiencies and reduced manufacturing costs.

For more information, please visit https://www.thebatteryshow.eu

For further inquiries, please contact:

In China: