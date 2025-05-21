Fortuna publishes its 2024 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce the publication of its seventh annual Sustainability Report, highlighting key developments in 2024 related to governance, corporate strategy, risk management, and performance. The report also outlines Fortuna’s commitments and progress on the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors most material to our business and stakeholders.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, and CEO, stated, “Sustainability is not just a responsibility - it is a strategic imperative that underpins our success as an efficient business and a trusted partner to our investors and stakeholders in the countries where we operate, now and in the future. We take pride in our 2024 performance, while acknowledging that continuous improvement is essential in the areas that matter most.” Mr. Ganoza added, “Our leadership team is fully committed to embedding sustainability—particularly the prioritization of health and safety—into every aspect of our decision-making, from daily operations to long-term strategic planning.”

Julien Baudrand, Senior Vice President of Sustainability, commented, “This report outlines Fortuna’s progress in aligning with leading industry practices, including Critical Risk Management, the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM), and ISO 14001 and 45001 certifications. It also highlights our 2024 achievements, such as top-tier performance in health and safety, industry-leading greenhouse gas emissions intensity per ounce of gold produced, and no significant negative impacts on the environment or our host communities.” Mr. Baudrand concluded, “Striving for sustainability excellence - by achieving zero harm, minimizing our environmental footprint, and meeting stakeholder expectations - strengthens our relationships with shareholders, lenders, local authorities, communities, and employees, while creating lasting value for Fortuna.”

Key facts and figures from the 2024 Sustainability Report:

Governance

63 percent of our directors possess expertise in safety, sustainability, and ESG

30 percent of executive short-term incentive compensation is tied to ESG performance

Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) incorporates sustainability-related factors



Workforce Health and Safety

Zero fatal incidents

Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR): 0.48

Total Recordable Incident Frequency Rate (TRIFR): 1.36

93 percent of employees received training in Critical Risk Management (CRM)

Community Relations

Zero significant community grievances

US$103 million contributed in government payments

US$9.2 million allocated to community development programs and funds

41 percent of employees are from local communities

Environment

Zero significant environmental spills

Zero non-compliances associated with water quality permits, standards, or regulations

Carbon intensity: 0.38 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emitted per gold equivalent ounce

14 percent of total energy consumption sourced from renewables

Freshwater consumption intensity: 0.23 m 3 per tonne of processed ore

per tonne of processed ore 58 percent of water is recycled or reused

Human Capital, Human Rights, and Business Ethics

Zero recorded cases of human rights violations

Zero recorded incidents of corruption

5,099 full-time workers, including contractors

16 percent of the workforce are women

The report also highlights the transformative projects that we are leading across our host countries in Latin America and West Africa, demonstrating how our initiatives create lasting social and environmental value that extends beyond financial performance.

As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, we have introduced a new companion resource: the Sustainability Data Booklet. This document is aligned with the 2023 SASB Metals & Mining Standard, TCFD recommendations, and GRI Standards 2021, including the newly released GRI 14: Mining Sector Standard (2024). It is complemented by our Interactive Analyst Center , which offers downloadable, site-specific ESG data for enhanced accessibility and insight.

Fortuna’s 2024 Sustainability Report is available on our website: www.fortunamining.com

We welcome questions and feedback at: sustainability@fmcmail.com

