Precore Gold Announces Appointment of Jacques Trottier, PhD as Head of Its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precore Gold Corp. (CSE: PRCG) (the “Company” or “Precore Gold”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jacques Trottier, PhD, a seasoned geologist and mining professional with over 35 years experience, as head of Precore Gold’s Advisory Board.

Mr. Trottier is the founder and presently acts as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Amex Exploration Inc, a junior gold exploration company. Mr. Trottier is commended for several significant gold deposit discoveries at their 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located in Quebec, Canada. As per their December 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Perron Gold Project has over 1 million ounces of gold at an average diluted grade of 5.26 grams per tonne, with a life of mine of 10 years at a production rate of 101,000 ounces/year.

Prior to this, Mr. Trottier spent 20 years working in Peru as President of Sulliden Exploration Inc. During this time, he spearheaded the company’s initiatives in country with considerable success. Among his accomplishments are the discovery of two copper-gold porphyry systems (Cementerio and San Antonio) on the Huaquillas property in Northern Peru, as well as the discovery of a polymetallic high-grade zinc-lead-silver massive sulfide zone (known as Puna Puna), located in central Peru. This last discovery led to his recognition in the year 2000 as Prospector of the year in Peru, conferred by the Honorary Mining Merit Committee, composed of 15 members representing seven professional mining related organizations, including the National Society of Mining, Petroleum and Energy, the Geological Society of Peru and the Ministry of Energy and Mines. He was then responsible for the discovery of the gold-silver Shahuindo Mine, advancing the project to one of several million ounces in gold resources. This success led to the merger between Sulliden and Rio Alto, transforming Rio Alto into a mid-tier producer, which later merged with Tahoe Resources. The world-class open-pit Shahuindo Gold Mine is now owned and operated by Pan American Silver Corp. at a rate of approximately 135,000 ounces of gold per year, following its takeover of Tahoe Resources.

Mr. Trottier holds a PhD in economic geology from École Polytechnique of Montréal and has more than 35 years experience in the mining and exploration industry. A member of numerous professional associations and Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists, Mr. Trottier has been director and vice-president of the AEMQ (Mining Exploration Association of Quebec) from 2005 to 2006. He was also previously President of the Association of Prospectors of Quebec (APQ) (now the AEMQ) from 1994 to 1995 and President of the APGGQ (Association of Professional Geologists and Geophysicists of Quebec) from 1995 to 1997. He was also director of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) from 1993 to 2000, as well as a member of the Committee of Mines of the Quebec Chamber of Commerce and the Consultative Committee of Mining Exploration of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Quebec from 1991 to 1997.

Mr. Jacques Trottier, PhD commented, "I am very pleased to join Precore’s Advisory Board and to collaborate and guide the Company’s exploration work. I am very familiar with their newly optioned Arikepay Project in Peru, having spent many years working in Peru and knowing the landscape and geology of the area very well. Having said that, the Arikepay Project appears to be very promising. Prior to joining the Advisory Board, I completed an initial review of the historical technical data available and I believe this project has the potential for new important gold discoveries, and I look forward to the work that will begin in the near-term."

Paul A. Dumas, Executive Chairman of Precore Gold, stated: “Jacques Trottier will undoubtedly make an exceptional contribution to the Company. He has noteworthy leadership qualities and importantly, is extremely well known and connected within the mining industry. He has a proven track record of making important discoveries like that at the Perron project in Quebec and the Shahuindo deposit in Peru.

I am extremely excited to begin working at our properties. It’s quite rare for a company to have this level of expertise, experience and success among its executive team members. Precore has been very lucky to first announce Louis Gariepy and today, announce Jacques Trottier, as joining our team. Between the two of them, they have discovered millions of ounces of gold. I am very optimistic that Precore and its shareholders will benefit and have the opportunity to be part of a successful future.”

About Precore Gold Corp.

Precore Gold Corp. is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on building a solid portfolio of exploration projects with strong gold discovery potential, in order to capture the strength of the gold market and to generate shareholder returns. The Company plans to seize opportunities, whereby promising properties are located in prolific mining camps, may contain important historical drilling results and are located in politically stable, Tier-1, mining friendly jurisdictions. Precore Gold’s mission is supported by diligent environmental, social and corporate governance (“ESG”) standards.

