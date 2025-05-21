XPENG Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB45.28 billion (US$6.24 billion) as of March 31, 2025
  • Quarterly total revenues were RMB15.81 billion, a 141.5% increase year-over-year
  • Quarterly gross margin was 15.6%, an increase of 2.7 percentage points over the same period of 2024
  • Quarterly vehicle margin was 10.5%, an increase of 5.0 percentage points over the same period of 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

 2025Q12024Q42024Q32024Q22024Q12023Q4
       
Total deliveries94,00891,50746,53330,20721,82160,158
       
  • Total deliveries of vehicles were 94,008 for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 330.8% from 21,821 in the corresponding period of 2024.

  • XPENG’s physical sales network had a total of 690 stores, covering 223 cities as of March 31, 2025.

  • XPENG self-operated charging station network reached 2,115 stations, including 1,089 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations as of March 31, 2025.

  • Total revenues were RMB15.81 billion (US$2.18 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 141.5% from the same period of 2024, and a decrease of 1.8% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB14.37 billion (US$1.98 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 159.2% from the same period of 2024, and a decrease of 2.1% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Gross margin was 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 12.9% for the same period of 2024 and 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Vehicle margin, which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 10.5% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 5.5% for the same period of 2024 and 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Net loss was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, non-GAAP net loss was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS) were both RMB0.70 (US$0.10) and basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.35 (US$0.05) for the first quarter of 2025. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

  • Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB0.45 (US$0.06) and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.22 (US$0.03) for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB45.28 billion (US$6.24 billion) as of March 31, 2025, compared with RMB41.96 billion as of December 31, 2024. Time deposits include restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits, restricted long-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.

Key Financial Results
(in RMB billions, except for percentage)

 For the Three Months Ended
  % Changei
 March 31, December 31, March 31,  
 2025 2024 2024 YoY
 QoQ
      
Vehicle sales14.37 14.67 5.54 159.2% -2.1%
Vehicle margin10.5% 10.0% 5.5% 5.0pts
 0.5pts
Total revenues15.81 16.11 6.55 141.5% -1.8%
Gross profit2.46 2.32 0.84 191.5% 5.8%
Gross margin15.6% 14.4% 12.9% 2.7pts
 1.2pts
Net loss0.66 1.33 1.37 -51.5% -50.1%
Non-GAAP net loss0.43 1.39 1.41 -69.8% -69.4%
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders0.66 1.33 1.37 -51.5% -50.1%
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders0.43 1.39 1.41 -69.8% -69.4%
Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders0.69 0.90 1.34 -48.6% -23.0%

____________
i  Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented

Management Commentary

“Despite seasonality for auto sales, our quarterly deliveries hit a new historical high, making us the top-selling automaker among emerging EV companies. Positive market feedback strengthened our confidence in our three-year product cycle. We remain committed to our steadfast long-term growth strategy and continue to launch more blockbuster products,” said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. “We are just beginning to unleash our growth potential. I believe our strong product cycle, global expansion and accelerated adoption of physical AI technologies, will fuel strong and sustainable growth for XPENG.”

“We have made significant improvements in cost reduction. Our vehicle gross margin increased for seven consecutive quarters. Our overall gross margin reached 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025,” added Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. “Our strong free cash flow generation will enable sustainable investments in AI technology and product R&D.”

Recent Developments

Deliveries in April 2025

  • Total deliveries were 35,045 vehicles in April 2025.

  • As of April 30, 2025, year-to-date total deliveries were 129,053 vehicles.

Launch of 2025 XPENG X9 Flagship

On April 15, 2025, at its Global Brand Night, XPENG officially launched the 2025 XPENG X9, which has Turing AI Smart Driving as standard.

Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Total revenues were RMB15.81 billion (US$2.18 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 141.5% from RMB6.55 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 1.8% from RMB16.11 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB14.37 billion (US$1.98 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 159.2% from RMB5.54 billion for the same period of 2024, and a decrease of 2.1% from RMB14.67 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to higher deliveries.

Revenues from services and others were RMB1.44 billion (US$0.20 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 43.6% from RMB1.00 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 0.5% from RMB1.43 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenues from technical research and development services (“technical R&D services”) related to the platform and software strategic technical collaboration, as well as electrical/electronic architecture (“EEA”) technical collaboration with the Volkswagen Group, and increased revenue of repair and maintenance services and auto financing services.

Cost of sales was RMB13.35 billion (US$1.84 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 134.1% from RMB5.70 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 3.1% from RMB13.78 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase were mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above, partially offset by ongoing cost reduction.

Gross margin was 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 12.9% for the same period of 2024 and 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Vehicle margin was 10.5% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 5.5% for the same period of 2024 and 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the ongoing cost reduction and economies of scale driven by the increase in sales volume, partially offset by the inventory provision and losses on purchase commitment related to the upgrade of certain vehicles.

Services and others margin was 66.4% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 53.9% for the same period of 2024 and 59.6% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from the aforementioned revenue from technical R&D services. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from repair and maintenance services.

Research and development expenses were RMB1.98 billion (US$0.27 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 46.7% from RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 1.3% from RMB2.01 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models and technologies as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.95 billion (US$0.27 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 40.2% from RMB1.39 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 14.5% from RMB2.28 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher commission to the franchised stores driven by higher sales volume. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to the lower marketing and advertising expenses.

Other income, net was RMB0.54 billion (US$0.07 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 634.8% from RMB0.07 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 177.0% from RMB0.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily due to the receipt of government subsidies.

Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration was loss of RMB0.12 billion (US$0.02 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with gain of RMB0.18 billion for the same period of 2024 and gain of RMB0.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. This non-cash gain (loss) resulted from the fair value change of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi”)’s smart auto business.

Loss from operations was RMB1.04 billion (US$0.14 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.65 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.56 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.80 billion (US$0.11 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.69 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.62 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB0.70 (US$0.10) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.45 for the first quarter of 2024 and RMB1.40 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB0.45 (US$0.06) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.49 for the first quarter of 2024 and RMB1.47 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB45.28 billion (US$6.24 billion), compared with RMB41.40 billion as of March 31, 2024 and RMB41.96 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

  • Deliveries of vehicles to be between 102,000 and 108,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 237.7% to 257.5%.

  • Total revenues to be between RMB17.5 billion and RMB18.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 115.7% to 130.5%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 21, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 21, 2025).

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title: XPENG First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Pre-registration link:https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046952-wjyvsh.html
  

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until May 28, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:+1-855-883-1031
International:+61-7-3107-6325
Hong Kong, China:800-930-639
Mainland China:400-120-9216
Replay Access Code:10046952
  

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results” set forth in this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG’s goal and strategies; XPENG’s expansion plans; XPENG’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPENG’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For Investor Enquiries
IR Department
XPeng Inc.
E-mail: ir@xiaopeng.com

Jenny Cai
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: xpeng@tpg-ir.com

For Media Enquiries
PR Department
XPeng Inc.
E-mail: pr@xiaopeng.com

XPENG INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
      
 December 31,
2024
RMB		 March 31,
2025
RMB		 March 31,
2025
US$
      
ASSETS     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents18,586,274 17,758,846 2,447,234
Restricted cash3,153,390 4,384,322 604,176
Short-term deposits12,931,757 13,414,023 1,848,502
Restricted short-term deposits110,699 247,119 34,054
Short-term investments751,290 1,333,692 183,788
Long-term deposits, current portion452,326 1,122,725 154,716
Accounts and notes receivable, net2,449,629 2,169,732 298,997
Installment payment receivables, net, current portion2,558,756 2,403,322 331,187
Inventory5,562,922 5,968,952 822,544
Amounts due from related parties43,714 46,110 6,354
Prepayments and other current assets3,135,312 3,162,637 435,822
      
Total current assets49,736,069 52,011,480 7,167,374
      
Non-current assets     
Long-term deposits4,489,036 5,239,108 721,968
Restricted long-term deposits1,487,688 1,780,099 245,304
Property, plant and equipment, net11,521,863 11,386,033 1,569,037
Right-of-use assets, net1,261,663 3,959,117 545,581
Intangible assets, net4,610,469 4,473,265 616,432
Land use rights, net2,744,424 3,248,877 447,707
Installment payment receivables, net4,448,416 4,274,761 589,078
Long-term investments1,963,194 2,077,850 286,335
Other non-current assets443,283 438,364 60,408
      
Total non-current assets32,970,036 36,877,474 5,081,850
      
Total assets82,706,105 88,888,954 12,249,224


 
XPENG INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
       
  December 31,  March 31,  March 31, 
  2024  2025   2025 
  RMB   RMB   US$ 
       
LIABILITIES      
Current liabilities      
Short-term borrowings 4,609,123   3,599,123    495,972  
Accounts and notes payable 23,080,481   26,983,343    3,718,404  
Amounts due to related parties 9,364   6,374    878  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion 324,496   359,639    49,560  
Finance lease liabilities, current portion 41,940   12,323    1,698  
Deferred revenue, current portion 1,275,716   1,172,087    161,518  
Long-term borrowings, current portion 1,858,613   2,531,582    348,861  
Accruals and other liabilities 8,650,636   8,249,108    1,136,757  
Income taxes payable 14,514   13,555    1,868  
          
Total current liabilities 39,864,883  42,927,134  5,915,516 
       
Non-current liabilities      
Long-term borrowings 5,664,518   5,844,002    805,325  
Operating lease liabilities 1,345,852   4,594,734    633,171  
Finance lease liabilities 777,697   759,660    104,684  
Deferred revenue 822,719   876,804    120,827  
Derivative liability 167,940   285,387    39,327  
Deferred tax liabilities 341,932   341,932    47,119  
Other non-current liabilities 2,445,776   2,554,240    351,984  
          
Total non-current liabilities 11,566,434  15,256,759  2,102,437 
          
Total liabilities 51,431,317  58,183,893  8,017,953 
       
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Class A Ordinary shares 104   105    14  
Class B Ordinary shares 21   21    3  
Additional paid-in capital 70,671,685   70,791,713    9,755,359  
Statutory and other reserves 95,019  106,220  14,638 
Accumulated deficit (41,585,549)  (42,260,796)  (5,823,693)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,093,508   2,067,798    284,950  
          
Total shareholders' equity 31,274,788  30,705,061  4,231,271 
          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 82,706,105  88,888,954  12,249,224 


 
XPENG INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
 
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,  December 31,  March 31,   March 31,  
 2024  2024  2025  2025 
 RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
        
Revenues       
Vehicle sales5,544,396  14,671,128  14,369,298  1,980,142 
Services and others1,003,700  1,433,968  1,441,330  198,621 
Total revenues6,548,096  16,105,096  15,810,628  2,178,763 
Cost of sales       
Vehicle sales(5,242,040) (13,200,594) (12,866,303) (1,773,024)
Services and others(462,303) (579,725) (484,795) (66,807)
Total cost of sales(5,704,343) (13,780,319) (13,351,098) (1,839,831)
Gross profit843,753  2,324,777  2,459,530  338,932 
Operating expenses       
Research and development expenses(1,350,448) (2,006,463) (1,980,724) (272,951)
Selling, general and administrative expenses(1,388,447) (2,275,400) (1,946,064) (268,175)
Other income, net74,040  196,436  544,040  74,971 
Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration175,131  204,637  (118,229) (16,292)
Total operating expenses, net(2,489,724) (3,880,790) (3,500,977) (482,447)
Loss from operations(1,645,971) (1,556,013) (1,041,447) (143,515)
Interest income398,645  301,177  291,227  40,132 
Interest expense(85,121) (94,001) (128,935) (17,768)
Investment (loss) gain on long-term investments(19,456) 10,069  79,653  10,976 
Exchange (loss) gain from foreign currency transactions(12,915) (104,994) 130,448  17,976 
Other non-operating income, net4,092  94,093  20,275  2,794 
Loss before income tax (expenses) benefit and share of results of equity method investees(1,360,726) (1,349,669) (648,779) (89,405)
Income tax (expenses) benefit(1,060) 44,092  (7,991) (1,101)
Share of results of equity method investees(6,104) (24,396) (7,276) (1,003)
Net loss(1,367,890) (1,329,973) (664,046) (91,509)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.(1,367,890) (1,329,973) (664,046) (91,509)


 
XPENG INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
  
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,  December 31,  March 31,   March 31,  
 2024  2024  2025  2025 
 RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
        
Net loss(1,367,890) (1,329,973) (664,046) (91,509)
Other comprehensive loss       
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax26,684  433,820  (25,710) (3,543)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to XPeng Inc.(1,341,206) (896,153) (689,756) (95,052)
Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.(1,341,206) (896,153) (689,756) (95,052)
        
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per ordinary share       
Basic and diluted1,885,395,377  1,898,086,802  1,899,365,591  1,899,365,591 
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders       
Basic and diluted(0.73) (0.70) (0.35) (0.05)
        
Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share       
Basic and diluted942,697,689  949,043,401  949,682,796  949,682,796 
Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders       
Basic and diluted(1.45) (1.40) (0.70) (0.10)


 
XPENG INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
  
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  March 31, 
 2024  2024  2025  2025 
 RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
        
Loss from operations(1,645,971) (1,556,013) (1,041,447) (143,515)
Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration(175,131) (204,637) 118,229  16,292 
Share-based compensation expenses134,711  143,675  120,028  16,540 
Non-GAAP loss from operations(1,686,391) (1,616,975) (803,190) (110,683)
Net loss(1,367,890) (1,329,973) (664,046) (91,509)
Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration(175,131) (204,637) 118,229  16,292 
Share-based compensation expenses134,711  143,675  120,028  16,540 
Non-GAAP net loss(1,408,310) (1,390,935) (425,789) (58,677)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders(1,367,890) (1,329,973) (664,046) (91,509)
Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration(175,131) (204,637) 118,229  16,292 
Share-based compensation expenses134,711  143,675  120,028  16,540 
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.(1,408,310) (1,390,935) (425,789) (58,677)
        
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net loss per share        
Basic and diluted1,885,395,377  1,898,086,802  1,899,365,591  1,899,365,591 
Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share        
Basic and diluted(0.75) (0.73) (0.22) (0.03)
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net loss per share       
Basic and diluted942,697,689  949,043,401  949,682,796  949,682,796 
        
Non-GAAP net loss per ADS       
Basic and diluted(1.49) (1.47) (0.45) (0.06)

