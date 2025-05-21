Panther Protocol Releases Open-Source Codebase To Develop On-Chain Data Privacy

Zug, Switzerland, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Panther Protocol has officially released its codebase as open-source software, following a successful security audit conducted by Veridise , a leader in blockchain auditing. This launch offers access to Panther’s industry-leading Zero-Knowledge technology to build DeFi solutions that meet customizable regulatory requirements and users' on-chain data privacy needs.

The open-source code will enable developers, financial market participants, and blockchain innovators to integrate, utilize, and build upon Panther’s privacy-enhancing technology. Panther's move to greater accessibility for development reflects its organizational shift towards more community-led development, as Panther’s IP has transitioned to the Panther Protocol Foundation.

Moving forward, the Foundation will oversee the protocol’s ongoing development and strategic growth, setting the stage for increased community engagement and a decentralized governance model through the Panther DAO.

Before being made publicly available, Panther’s code underwent a detailed review by Veridise. The audit included an analysis of Panther’s Zero-Knowledge circuits, and smart contracts. With the audit now complete, Panther’s codebase has been made publicly available under the LGPL3.0 and MIT License.

Dr. Anish Mohammed, Co-Founder of Panther Protocol, commented: "Open-sourcing Panther’s audited code represents a significant milestone in our journey toward transparency and decentralization. By making our technology accessible, we invite the broader decentralized finance and Web3 community to contribute, innovate, and verify our security, ensuring Panther’s continued growth as a trusted, privacy-preserving DeFi protocol. The goal of the project was always to build an infrastructure where compliance and confidentiality can coexist, and we would like to invite everyone to try out the solutions that have been built."

A Platform for Builders

Panther’s open-source release supports the broader Web3 community. Web3 builders, licensed Zone Managers, and developers will be able to take advantage of Panther’s privacy-focused infrastructure and tooling to build DeFi applications that provide greater privacy and confidentiality to users. With Panther’s codebase now open-source, developers can adapt and build upon existing tools to create their own infrastructure that benefits from Panther.

With governance remaining in the hands of the Panther DAO , the protocol will continue to evolve in line with community values. This release furthers Panther’s mission of enabling confidential, compliant access to DeFi.

Panther’s codebase can be found on the Panther Protocol’s Foundation GitHub and GitLab . The licensing chosen supports the open-source ethos of the Web3 ecosystem, fostering a community-driven approach to Panther’s evolution.

ENDS

About Panther Protocol Foundation





The Panther Protocol Foundation is dedicated to supporting the adoption and sustainability of the Panther Protocol across the decentralized Web. The Foundation works to anchor the Panther Protocol for DeFi and blockchain ecosystems, thus empowering users, builders, and licensed operators to participate in tomorrow’s internet while remaining confidential. The Foundation also focuses on open-source code, research, and awareness of the Panther Protocol's core technologies.

For more information, visit https://www.panther.org .

For more information about Panther Protocol, please visit www.pantherprotocol.io .



