MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) & Broadband PTT (Push to Talk) Market Research Report 2025-2030 - Public Safety and Utility Sectors Propel Growth of 3GPP-compliant MCX Services Worldwide

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MCPTT & Broadband PTT Market: 2025-2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research estimates that MCPTT and broadband PTT service revenue will grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% between 2025 and 2028, eventually accounting for more than $12 billion by the end of 2028.

Although non-critical broadband PTT services will continue to constitute the bulk of subscriptions, much of this growth will be driven by 3GPP-compliant MCX (MCPTT, MCVideo & MCData) service offerings, which are increasingly being adopted by business and mission-critical end user organizations of all sizes across a host of industries.

While some end user organizations are already migrating from legacy LMR systems to broadband networks, the general consensus in the public safety community is that a complete LMR-to-broadband transition is not possible without the commercial availability of 5G NR sidelink-enabled chipsets. 5G sidelink technology enables 3GPP devices to communicate directly without relying on network infrastructure, much like direct mode operation in LMR systems, which is especially useful for firefighters and other first responders operating in coverage-limited spaces inside buildings, stairwells, multi-level basements, and tunnels or disaster scenarios in remote locations not served by the network.

To address the gap in D2D (Device-to-Device) communications functionality, frontrunners have initially adopted interim solutions, including LMR-based RSMs (Remote Speaker Microphones) and hybrid LMR-broadband devices. Following recent lab and field demonstrations, there are also realistic hopes of seeing production-grade implementations of MCX over the 5G sidelink interface in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the opportunity for MCPTT and broadband PTT services?

What trends, drivers, and challenges are influencing its growth?

What will the market size be in 2028 and at what rate will it grow?

Which submarkets and verticals will see the highest percentage of growth?

What is the status of 3GPP-compliant MCX and non-critical broadband PTT adoption in each region?

How are public safety broadband, FRMCS, utility grid transformation, and industrial digitization initiatives accelerating the uptake of MCX services?

How do MCPTT call setup time and voice quality compare with those of digital LMR systems?

How will critical communications users manage the transition from narrowband systems to 3GPP MCX services in the coming years?

What will be the role of hybrid LMR-MCX networks that unify mission-critical communications over LMR and broadband technologies?

How does the 3GPP IWF support system-level interworking with legacy technologies such as P25, TETRA, and GSM-R?

How does eMBMS/5G MBS technology facilitate large-scale group voice, video, and data transmissions in a resource-efficient manner?

What interim solutions are being adopted to support off-network communications in the absence of 5G NR sidelink-equipped chipsets?

What are the future prospects of dual-mode LMR/broadband devices that are purpose-built for critical communications?

How can NTN access via satellites close terrestrial coverage gaps for PTT services?

Who are the key ecosystem players and what are their strategies?

What strategies should MCX and PTT technology suppliers, mobile operators, and critical communications service providers adopt to remain competitive?

Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

Why is the Market Poised to Grow?

Future Roadmap: 2025 - 2030

Accelerated Transitions From Digital LMR Systems

Carrier-Integrated & OTT Service Offerings

MCX Over Critical Communications Broadband Networks

Dynamic National Roaming & Multi-Operator Redundancy

MCPTT Call Setup Time & Voice Quality Comparison With LMR

Cloud-Hosted Broadband PTT Service Deployments

Staged Migration From Legacy Systems to 3GPP MCX Services

Hybrid LMR-MCX Networks With Interoperability

Scaling MCX: The Need for eMBMS/5G MBS Technology

Interim Solutions for Off-Network Communications

RSM (Remote Speaker Microphone) Companion Devices

Dual-Mode LMR/Broadband Radio Terminals

Field Trials & Demos of MCX Over 5G NR Sidelink

Supplemental Satellite NTN Coverage for PTT Services

Strategic Recommendations

MCX & PTT Technology Suppliers

Mobile Operators & Critical Communications Service Providers

Business & Mission-Critical End User Organizations

Case Studies of MCPTT & Broadband PTT Service Deployments

Service Provider Case Studies

AT&T/FirstNet (First Responder Network)

Bell Canada

Foroya Tele (Faroese Telecom)

France's RRF (Radio Network of the Future)

Korea's Safe-Net (National Disaster Safety Communications Network)

KPN

Southern Linc

Specialized by STC

Tampnet

Telecom Argentina

End User Organization Case Studies

Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces)

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System)

Icon Water

Marriott International

NSW (New South Wales) Telco Authority

Paris Airports

PETRONAS (Petroliam Nasional)

Rijkswaterstaat

TfL (Transport for London)

U.S. DOJ (Department of Justice)

Key Ecosystem Players

3AM Innovations

4K Solutions

AdvanceTec Industries

AINA PTT

AIR (American International Radio)

Airbus Public Safety and Security

Alea (Leonardo)

ALECOM

Alstom

AM Telecom

Amcom (Netherlands)

Aqura Technologies (Telstra Purple)

ASELSAN

Athesi

Azetti Networks

BelFone

Bittium

BK Technologies

Blackview

Boxchip

Buddycom (Science Arts)

Bumicom Telecommunicatie

Caltta Technologies

Catalyst Communications Technologies

C-DOT (Centre for Development of Telematics)

Challenge Networks (Vocus)

Cirpack

Cobham SATCOM

Consort Digital

CROSSCALL

Cubic Corporation

Cumucore

Cybertel Bridge

Cyrus Technology

DAMM Cellular Systems

Druid Software

DTC Codan

Ecom Instruments (Pepperl+Fuchs)

Ecrio

ENENSYS Technologies

Entel (United Kingdom)

Entropia

Ericsson

ErvoCom

ESChat (SLA Corporation)

Estalky (K-Mobile Technology)

ETELM

Etherstack

Eurofunk

Eventide Communications

Eviden (Atos)

Exacom

Firecom B.V.

Flash Connectivity Group

Flightcell International

Frequentis

Funkwerk

Getac Technology Corporation

Globalstar

Goosetown Communications

GroupTalk

Grupo Amper

Halys

Handsfree Group

Hanswell

HMF Smart Solutions

Hoimyung ICT

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Huawei

Hubbcat

Hypha (Wireless Innovation)

Hytera Communications

i.safe MOBILE

i2i Systems

Icom

IMPULSE Wireless

Inrico Technologies

Instant Connect

Intrado

Intrepid Networks

IoTAS (IoT & Approval Solutions)

IPLOOK Technologies

Iridium Communications

Jabra (GN Group)

JCB Phone (Genuine Case Company)

JPS Interoperability Solutions

JRC (Japan Radio Company)

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

KATIM

Keysight Technologies

Kirisun Communications

Kolibri Systems

Kontron Transportation

Kyocera Corporation

L3Harris Technologies

Leonardo

Lifeline Solutions/Abiom (Mission Critical Group)

Lyfo

LYNKNEX (Lynksys Technologies)

MCLabs

Mentura Group (Modirum Platforms)

Mission Critical Partners

Mobile Tornado

Motorola Solutions

Mutualink

Nable Communications

Nemergent Solutions

Network Innovations

Nextivity

Nokia

Northcom Solutions

Omnitronics

Opale Systems

Orion Labs (Vontas)

Orizon Mobile

Pei Tel Communications

Peplink (Plover Bay Technologies)

Phonemax

POCSTARS

Portalify (Northcom Solutions)

PRESCOM

PROTEI

Pryme Radio Products

PTTI (Push To Talk International)

Qualcomm

Radiocoms Systems

Raycom Communication Solutions

RealPTT (Shenzhen Corget Technology)

RideOnTrack

Rohde & Schwarz

Rohill

RugGear

Samsung

Sanchar Telesystems

Savox Communications

Sepura

Siemens Mobility

Sigma Wireless

Simoco Wireless Solutions

Siyata Mobile

Softil

Solidtronic

Sonim Technologies

Spirent Communications

sTraffic

Streamwide

Synch/Meep (Elbit Systems)

Tait Communications

Talkpod Technology

Tango Tango

TASSTA

TD Tech

Telematix

TELOX (Telo Systems)

Teltronic

Teraquant

Thales

TI Square Technology

Titan ICT

ToooAir

TPL Systemes

TYT Electronics

Ulefone

Utimaco

Valid8

Vertel

Viasat

VIAVI Solutions

Voxer

Walkie Labs

Zebra Technologies

Zello

Zetron (Codan)

ZTE

Forecast Segmentation

MCPTT & Broadband PTT Submarkets

MCX/PTT Software & Core Infrastructure

End User Terminal Equipment

Subscriptions & Service Revenue

Standards Compliance

3GPP Standards-Compliant MCX Solutions

Non-MCX Broadband PTT Solutions

Software & Core Infrastructure Segments

MCX/PTT Client & Application Server Platforms

eMBMS/5G MBS Middleware & Network Components

LMR-Broadband Interworking Solutions

Dispatch & Control Room Systems

Recording & Lawful Interception

Device Form Factors

Smartphones

Rugged Handsets

In-Vehicle Terminals

Accessories & Others

Device Access Technologies

Broadband-Only MCX/PTT Devices

Hybrid LMR-Broadband Devices

Vertical Industries

Public Safety

Defense

Transportation

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Mining

Construction

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail & Hospitality

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7f31eo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.