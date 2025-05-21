MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) & Broadband PTT (Push to Talk) Market Research Report 2025-2030 - Public Safety and Utility Sectors Propel Growth of 3GPP-compliant MCX Services Worldwide

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MCPTT & Broadband PTT Market: 2025-2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research estimates that MCPTT and broadband PTT service revenue will grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% between 2025 and 2028, eventually accounting for more than $12 billion by the end of 2028.
Although non-critical broadband PTT services will continue to constitute the bulk of subscriptions, much of this growth will be driven by 3GPP-compliant MCX (MCPTT, MCVideo & MCData) service offerings, which are increasingly being adopted by business and mission-critical end user organizations of all sizes across a host of industries.
While some end user organizations are already migrating from legacy LMR systems to broadband networks, the general consensus in the public safety community is that a complete LMR-to-broadband transition is not possible without the commercial availability of 5G NR sidelink-enabled chipsets. 5G sidelink technology enables 3GPP devices to communicate directly without relying on network infrastructure, much like direct mode operation in LMR systems, which is especially useful for firefighters and other first responders operating in coverage-limited spaces inside buildings, stairwells, multi-level basements, and tunnels or disaster scenarios in remote locations not served by the network.
To address the gap in D2D (Device-to-Device) communications functionality, frontrunners have initially adopted interim solutions, including LMR-based RSMs (Remote Speaker Microphones) and hybrid LMR-broadband devices. Following recent lab and field demonstrations, there are also realistic hopes of seeing production-grade implementations of MCX over the 5G sidelink interface in the coming years.
Key Questions Answered
- How big is the opportunity for MCPTT and broadband PTT services?
- What trends, drivers, and challenges are influencing its growth?
- What will the market size be in 2028 and at what rate will it grow?
- Which submarkets and verticals will see the highest percentage of growth?
- What is the status of 3GPP-compliant MCX and non-critical broadband PTT adoption in each region?
- How are public safety broadband, FRMCS, utility grid transformation, and industrial digitization initiatives accelerating the uptake of MCX services?
- How do MCPTT call setup time and voice quality compare with those of digital LMR systems?
- How will critical communications users manage the transition from narrowband systems to 3GPP MCX services in the coming years?
- What will be the role of hybrid LMR-MCX networks that unify mission-critical communications over LMR and broadband technologies?
- How does the 3GPP IWF support system-level interworking with legacy technologies such as P25, TETRA, and GSM-R?
- How does eMBMS/5G MBS technology facilitate large-scale group voice, video, and data transmissions in a resource-efficient manner?
- What interim solutions are being adopted to support off-network communications in the absence of 5G NR sidelink-equipped chipsets?
- What are the future prospects of dual-mode LMR/broadband devices that are purpose-built for critical communications?
- How can NTN access via satellites close terrestrial coverage gaps for PTT services?
- Who are the key ecosystem players and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should MCX and PTT technology suppliers, mobile operators, and critical communications service providers adopt to remain competitive?
Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations
- Why is the Market Poised to Grow?
- Future Roadmap: 2025 - 2030
- Accelerated Transitions From Digital LMR Systems
- Carrier-Integrated & OTT Service Offerings
- MCX Over Critical Communications Broadband Networks
- Dynamic National Roaming & Multi-Operator Redundancy
- MCPTT Call Setup Time & Voice Quality Comparison With LMR
- Cloud-Hosted Broadband PTT Service Deployments
- Staged Migration From Legacy Systems to 3GPP MCX Services
- Hybrid LMR-MCX Networks With Interoperability
- Scaling MCX: The Need for eMBMS/5G MBS Technology
- Interim Solutions for Off-Network Communications
- RSM (Remote Speaker Microphone) Companion Devices
- Dual-Mode LMR/Broadband Radio Terminals
- Field Trials & Demos of MCX Over 5G NR Sidelink
- Supplemental Satellite NTN Coverage for PTT Services
- Strategic Recommendations
- MCX & PTT Technology Suppliers
- Mobile Operators & Critical Communications Service Providers
- Business & Mission-Critical End User Organizations
Case Studies of MCPTT & Broadband PTT Service Deployments
Service Provider Case Studies
- AT&T/FirstNet (First Responder Network)
- Bell Canada
- Foroya Tele (Faroese Telecom)
- France's RRF (Radio Network of the Future)
- Korea's Safe-Net (National Disaster Safety Communications Network)
- KPN
- Southern Linc
- Specialized by STC
- Tampnet
- Telecom Argentina
End User Organization Case Studies
- Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces)
- Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System)
- Icon Water
- Marriott International
- NSW (New South Wales) Telco Authority
- Paris Airports
- PETRONAS (Petroliam Nasional)
- Rijkswaterstaat
- TfL (Transport for London)
- U.S. DOJ (Department of Justice)
Key Ecosystem Players
- 3AM Innovations
- 4K Solutions
- AdvanceTec Industries
- AINA PTT
- AIR (American International Radio)
- Airbus Public Safety and Security
- Alea (Leonardo)
- ALECOM
- Alstom
- AM Telecom
- Amcom (Netherlands)
- Aqura Technologies (Telstra Purple)
- ASELSAN
- Athesi
- Azetti Networks
- BelFone
- Bittium
- BK Technologies
- Blackview
- Boxchip
- Buddycom (Science Arts)
- Bumicom Telecommunicatie
- Caltta Technologies
- Catalyst Communications Technologies
- C-DOT (Centre for Development of Telematics)
- Challenge Networks (Vocus)
- Cirpack
- Cobham SATCOM
- Consort Digital
- CROSSCALL
- Cubic Corporation
- Cumucore
- Cybertel Bridge
- Cyrus Technology
- DAMM Cellular Systems
- Druid Software
- DTC Codan
- Ecom Instruments (Pepperl+Fuchs)
- Ecrio
- ENENSYS Technologies
- Entel (United Kingdom)
- Entropia
- Ericsson
- ErvoCom
- ESChat (SLA Corporation)
- Estalky (K-Mobile Technology)
- ETELM
- Etherstack
- Eurofunk
- Eventide Communications
- Eviden (Atos)
- Exacom
- Firecom B.V.
- Flash Connectivity Group
- Flightcell International
- Frequentis
- Funkwerk
- Getac Technology Corporation
- Globalstar
- Goosetown Communications
- GroupTalk
- Grupo Amper
- Halys
- Handsfree Group
- Hanswell
- HMF Smart Solutions
- Hoimyung ICT
- HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
- Huawei
- Hubbcat
- Hypha (Wireless Innovation)
- Hytera Communications
- i.safe MOBILE
- i2i Systems
- Icom
- IMPULSE Wireless
- Inrico Technologies
- Instant Connect
- Intrado
- Intrepid Networks
- IoTAS (IoT & Approval Solutions)
- IPLOOK Technologies
- Iridium Communications
- Jabra (GN Group)
- JCB Phone (Genuine Case Company)
- JPS Interoperability Solutions
- JRC (Japan Radio Company)
- JVCKENWOOD Corporation
- KATIM
- Keysight Technologies
- Kirisun Communications
- Kolibri Systems
- Kontron Transportation
- Kyocera Corporation
- L3Harris Technologies
- Leonardo
- Lifeline Solutions/Abiom (Mission Critical Group)
- Lyfo
- LYNKNEX (Lynksys Technologies)
- MCLabs
- Mentura Group (Modirum Platforms)
- Mission Critical Partners
- Mobile Tornado
- Motorola Solutions
- Mutualink
- Nable Communications
- Nemergent Solutions
- Network Innovations
- Nextivity
- Nokia
- Northcom Solutions
- Omnitronics
- Opale Systems
- Orion Labs (Vontas)
- Orizon Mobile
- Pei Tel Communications
- Peplink (Plover Bay Technologies)
- Phonemax
- POCSTARS
- Portalify (Northcom Solutions)
- PRESCOM
- PROTEI
- Pryme Radio Products
- PTTI (Push To Talk International)
- Qualcomm
- Radiocoms Systems
- Raycom Communication Solutions
- RealPTT (Shenzhen Corget Technology)
- RideOnTrack
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Rohill
- RugGear
- Samsung
- Sanchar Telesystems
- Savox Communications
- Sepura
- Siemens Mobility
- Sigma Wireless
- Simoco Wireless Solutions
- Siyata Mobile
- Softil
- Solidtronic
- Sonim Technologies
- Spirent Communications
- sTraffic
- Streamwide
- Synch/Meep (Elbit Systems)
- Tait Communications
- Talkpod Technology
- Tango Tango
- TASSTA
- TD Tech
- Telematix
- TELOX (Telo Systems)
- Teltronic
- Teraquant
- Thales
- TI Square Technology
- Titan ICT
- ToooAir
- TPL Systemes
- TYT Electronics
- Ulefone
- Utimaco
- Valid8
- Vertel
- Viasat
- VIAVI Solutions
- Voxer
- Walkie Labs
- Zebra Technologies
- Zello
- Zetron (Codan)
- ZTE
Forecast Segmentation
MCPTT & Broadband PTT Submarkets
- MCX/PTT Software & Core Infrastructure
- End User Terminal Equipment
- Subscriptions & Service Revenue
Standards Compliance
- 3GPP Standards-Compliant MCX Solutions
- Non-MCX Broadband PTT Solutions
Software & Core Infrastructure Segments
- MCX/PTT Client & Application Server Platforms
- eMBMS/5G MBS Middleware & Network Components
- LMR-Broadband Interworking Solutions
- Dispatch & Control Room Systems
- Recording & Lawful Interception
Device Form Factors
- Smartphones
- Rugged Handsets
- In-Vehicle Terminals
- Accessories & Others
Device Access Technologies
- Broadband-Only MCX/PTT Devices
- Hybrid LMR-Broadband Devices
Vertical Industries
- Public Safety
- Defense
- Transportation
- Utilities
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Retail & Hospitality
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7f31eo
