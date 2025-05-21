Cold Plasma in Healthcare: A $4.25 Billion Global Industry Opportunity by 2030 Led by Neoplas med GmbH, U.S. Medical Innovations, and Terumo Medical Corp.

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Plasma in Healthcare Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cold Plasma in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 2.14 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.25 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.11%.



The market is gaining momentum as chronic disease prevalence rises globally, particularly in conditions like diabetes and cancer that require advanced, minimally invasive treatments. Cold plasma is showing promising results in managing chronic wounds and aiding infection control - especially crucial in post-pandemic healthcare strategies.

Additionally, with academic and clinical research highlighting cold plasma's potential to inactivate airborne viruses almost instantly, interest has surged for respiratory therapy applications. These developments underscore the increasing adoption of cold plasma technology as a reliable, innovative therapeutic and sterilization solution across diverse medical settings.



Key Market Driver: Increasing Chronic Diseases



The growing burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders is a major factor driving demand for cold plasma technologies in healthcare. According to the World Health Organization, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) accounted for over 43 million deaths in 2021, with a disproportionate impact in low- and middle-income countries.



Cold plasma has emerged as a promising treatment modality for addressing the complications arising from these conditions. For instance, in diabetic patients, chronic ulcers present a persistent challenge; cold plasma accelerates healing by enhancing tissue oxygenation and reducing microbial load. Similarly, its application in oncology helps target cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue, offering an advanced alternative to traditional therapies. As healthcare systems globally aim to manage rising NCDs with precision and minimal side effects, the role of cold plasma technologies is becoming increasingly significant.



Key Market Challenge: Integration into Healthcare Workflows



One of the critical challenges in the cold plasma healthcare market is integrating these advanced technologies into established clinical workflows. Many healthcare facilities operate within strict procedural frameworks and require seamless compatibility with existing medical infrastructure.



Adopting cold plasma devices involves not only purchasing equipment but also modifying infrastructure, allocating physical space, and ensuring adequate training for clinical staff. These adjustments may be resource-intensive and time-consuming, particularly in smaller hospitals or facilities in developing regions. Without smooth integration, the potential clinical benefits of cold plasma may be underutilized or delayed, hampering market expansion despite the technology's efficacy.



Key Market Trend: Data-Driven Healthcare



The shift toward data-driven healthcare is reshaping how cold plasma devices are utilized. The integration of smart sensors and real-time monitoring capabilities allows healthcare providers to collect treatment data - such as gas flow, temperature, and dosage metrics - during procedures.



These insights enhance treatment precision and improve outcomes. For instance, in wound care, real-time feedback helps clinicians adjust parameters on-the-fly to accelerate healing. In oncology, data analytics can optimize dosage delivery to ensure cancer cells are effectively targeted. The ability to personalize treatment protocols based on real-time patient data marks a critical step in aligning cold plasma technology with the broader movement toward precision medicine and connected healthcare systems.



Key Players Profiled in this Cold Plasma in Healthcare Market Report

Neoplas med GmbH

U.S. Medical Innovations

Terumo Medical Corp.

Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd.

Apyx Medical Corp.

Nordson Corp.

Europlasma N.V.

Terraplasma GmbH

Henniker Plasma

Smith & Nephew plc

Report Scope



In this report, the Cold Plasma in Healthcare Market has been segmented into the following categories:



Cold Plasma in Healthcare Market, by Application:

Wound Healing

Surgical Application

Other Medical Applications

Cold Plasma in Healthcare Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msch25

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.