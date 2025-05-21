United States Vaccines (Top 47) Market Research Report 2025-2033 Featuring Pharma Giants Such as Pfizer, Merck, Grifols, Sanofi Pasteur, AstraZeneca, GSK, Bavarian Nordic, Seqirus, Dynavax

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Vaccines Market Size, Top 47 Vaccines Brand In-depth Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States vaccines market size was valued at USD 29.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 60 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2025 to 2033.

One of the foremost factors influencing the expansion of the vaccine market in the United States is the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. With the emergence of new pathogens and variants, the demand for effective vaccines has surged. Additionally, advancements in biotechnology and genetic research are leading to the development of more effective and targeted vaccine formulations.

Another critical catalyst is the robust investment in vaccine research and development. Government agencies and private organizations alike are funneling funds into vaccine projects, accelerating the pace of innovation. Moreover, regulatory support and streamlined approval processes have encouraged manufacturers to bring new vaccines to market more quickly.

United States Vaccines Market Synopsis

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the United States vaccines market dynamics, opportunities, future road map, competitive landscape, and discusses major trends. The study provides the most recent industry data on the current state of the US vaccines market as well as its prospects. Forecasts from 2025 to 2033 are included in the report together with historical market data for 2023-2024. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of all the 47 vaccines brand used in the United States.

The size of the US vaccines market in terms of value is thoroughly examined in the market report. The report offers a thorough understanding of the present and upcoming trends in the US vaccines market. Additionally, the study examines the market evaluation of the top 47 vaccines in the United States from 2023 to 2024, as well as forecasts through 2033. Along with the most recent data on the vaccine's pricing analysis, insights, and trends, the report also covers the regulatory environment surrounding the US vaccines industry.

Additionally, the study monitors and evaluates competition trends, such as distribution, exclusive and license agreements, partnership agreements, collaboration, new vaccine innovations, and market research and development activities. The report also provides a thorough analysis of the variables that drive and impede market growth, as well as the changing trends in the industry.

The report also analyses detailed profiles of innovative and leading players with information on business overview, companies' vaccines portfolio, promising vaccines in the clinical development, and the latest developments

Report Scope of the United States Vaccines Market

The United States vaccines market size and forecast for the next eight year,2023 - 2033

Comprehensive analysis of the top 47 vaccines market value in the United States with a 8-year forecast

A complete examination of the market share and year-over-year growth rate of the top 47 vaccine brands

Provides in-depth information on the most recent trends, insights, and pricing analysis

Provides a thorough examination of the changing market trends, factors that are driving and limiting the US vaccines market.

An insightful study of promising vaccines in clinical development has been conducted.

Provides detailed information on the US vaccines market's regulatory environment

Tracks competitive developments, approaches, recent industry developments, partnership, collaboration deals, distribution, exclusive, and licensing agreement

A thorough listing of the top companies, along by an analysis of their current vaccines portfolio, promising clinical development vaccines, and recent developments

Key Players in the United States Vaccines Market

Pfizer

Merck

Grifols

Sanofi Pasteur

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Bavarian Nordic

Seqirus (CSL Limited)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

The Market Value and Eight-Year Forecast for the Top 47 Vaccines Brand

Daptacel

Quadracel

Kinrix

Vaxelis

IPOL

Vaqta

Havrix

Twinrix

Engerix B

Recombivax HB

PedvaxHIB

ActHIB

Hiberix

MenQuadfi

Tenivac

Penbraya

Prevnar 20

Gardasil 9

Fluzone

Vaxneuvance

Fluad

Varivax

Abrysvo

Proquad

Pneumovax 23

Fluarix

FluLaval

M-M-R II

Adacel

Boostrix

Bexsero

Menveo

Trumenba

Shingrix

Pentacel

Rotateq

Rotarix

Pediarix

Infanrix

Heplisav-B

Capvaxive

Arexvy

FluMist TIV

Flucelvax TIV

Afluria TIV

Jynneos

Beyfortus

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $29.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $60 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. United States Vaccines Market Size and Forecast (2023 - 2033)

6. United States Vaccines Brand Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2023 - 2033

7. United States Top 50 Vaccines Market Value Analysis, Insights and Forecasts, 2023 - 2033

8. United States Vaccines Pricing Analysis, Insights and Trends

9. Regulatory Framework of the United States Vaccines Market

10. Major Deals and Agreement Happenings in the Vaccines Market

10.1 Merger & Acquisitions

10.2 Collaboration Deals

10.3 Licensing Agreement

10.4 Exclusive Agreement

10.5 Distribution Agreement

10.6 Partnership Deals

11. Leading Companies in the United States Vaccines Market

11.1 Business Overview

11.2 Vaccines Portfolio

11.3 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

11.4 Recent Development

