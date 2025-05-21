United States Vaccines (Top 47) Market Research Report 2025-2033 Featuring Pharma Giants Such as Pfizer, Merck, Grifols, Sanofi Pasteur, AstraZeneca, GSK, Bavarian Nordic, Seqirus, Dynavax

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Vaccines Market Size, Top 47 Vaccines Brand In-depth Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States vaccines market size was valued at USD 29.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 60 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2025 to 2033.
One of the foremost factors influencing the expansion of the vaccine market in the United States is the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. With the emergence of new pathogens and variants, the demand for effective vaccines has surged. Additionally, advancements in biotechnology and genetic research are leading to the development of more effective and targeted vaccine formulations.
Another critical catalyst is the robust investment in vaccine research and development. Government agencies and private organizations alike are funneling funds into vaccine projects, accelerating the pace of innovation. Moreover, regulatory support and streamlined approval processes have encouraged manufacturers to bring new vaccines to market more quickly.
United States Vaccines Market Synopsis
This report presents an in-depth assessment of the United States vaccines market dynamics, opportunities, future road map, competitive landscape, and discusses major trends. The study provides the most recent industry data on the current state of the US vaccines market as well as its prospects. Forecasts from 2025 to 2033 are included in the report together with historical market data for 2023-2024. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of all the 47 vaccines brand used in the United States.
The size of the US vaccines market in terms of value is thoroughly examined in the market report. The report offers a thorough understanding of the present and upcoming trends in the US vaccines market. Additionally, the study examines the market evaluation of the top 47 vaccines in the United States from 2023 to 2024, as well as forecasts through 2033. Along with the most recent data on the vaccine's pricing analysis, insights, and trends, the report also covers the regulatory environment surrounding the US vaccines industry.
Additionally, the study monitors and evaluates competition trends, such as distribution, exclusive and license agreements, partnership agreements, collaboration, new vaccine innovations, and market research and development activities. The report also provides a thorough analysis of the variables that drive and impede market growth, as well as the changing trends in the industry.
The report also analyses detailed profiles of innovative and leading players with information on business overview, companies' vaccines portfolio, promising vaccines in the clinical development, and the latest developments
Report Scope of the United States Vaccines Market
- The United States vaccines market size and forecast for the next eight year,2023 - 2033
- Comprehensive analysis of the top 47 vaccines market value in the United States with a 8-year forecast
- A complete examination of the market share and year-over-year growth rate of the top 47 vaccine brands
- Provides in-depth information on the most recent trends, insights, and pricing analysis
- Provides a thorough examination of the changing market trends, factors that are driving and limiting the US vaccines market.
- An insightful study of promising vaccines in clinical development has been conducted.
- Provides detailed information on the US vaccines market's regulatory environment
- Tracks competitive developments, approaches, recent industry developments, partnership, collaboration deals, distribution, exclusive, and licensing agreement
- A thorough listing of the top companies, along by an analysis of their current vaccines portfolio, promising clinical development vaccines, and recent developments
Key Players in the United States Vaccines Market
- Pfizer
- Merck
- Grifols
- Sanofi Pasteur
- AstraZeneca
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
- Bavarian Nordic
- Seqirus (CSL Limited)
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation
The Market Value and Eight-Year Forecast for the Top 47 Vaccines Brand
- Daptacel
- Quadracel
- Kinrix
- Vaxelis
- IPOL
- Vaqta
- Havrix
- Twinrix
- Engerix B
- Recombivax HB
- PedvaxHIB
- ActHIB
- Hiberix
- MenQuadfi
- Tenivac
- Penbraya
- Prevnar 20
- Gardasil 9
- Fluzone
- Vaxneuvance
- Fluad
- Varivax
- Abrysvo
- Proquad
- Pneumovax 23
- Fluarix
- FluLaval
- M-M-R II
- Adacel
- Boostrix
- Bexsero
- Menveo
- Trumenba
- Shingrix
- Pentacel
- Rotateq
- Rotarix
- Pediarix
- Infanrix
- Heplisav-B
- Capvaxive
- Arexvy
- FluMist TIV
- Flucelvax TIV
- Afluria TIV
- Jynneos
- Beyfortus
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|230
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$29.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$60 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Vaccines Market Size and Forecast (2023 - 2033)
6. United States Vaccines Brand Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2023 - 2033
7. United States Top 50 Vaccines Market Value Analysis, Insights and Forecasts, 2023 - 2033
8. United States Vaccines Pricing Analysis, Insights and Trends
9. Regulatory Framework of the United States Vaccines Market
10. Major Deals and Agreement Happenings in the Vaccines Market
10.1 Merger & Acquisitions
10.2 Collaboration Deals
10.3 Licensing Agreement
10.4 Exclusive Agreement
10.5 Distribution Agreement
10.6 Partnership Deals
11. Leading Companies in the United States Vaccines Market
11.1 Business Overview
11.2 Vaccines Portfolio
11.3 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.4 Recent Development
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5q0mx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment