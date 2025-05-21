Verona Pharma Announces June 2025 Investor Conference Participation

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces that senior management will participate in fireside chats at the following conferences in June 2025:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 11:05 a.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. BST

Location: New York, NY

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET / 7:40 p.m. BST

Location: Miami, FL

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com .

