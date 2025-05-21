Verona Pharma Announces June 2025 Investor Conference Participation

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces that senior management will participate in fireside chats at the following conferences in June 2025:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Time: 11:05 a.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. BST
Location: New York, NY

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, June 9, 2025
Time: 2:40 p.m. ET / 7:40 p.m. BST
Location: Miami, FL

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.

For further information please contact:

  
Verona Pharma plcTel: +1-844-341-9901
Victoria Stewart, Senior Director of Investor Relations and CommunicationsIR@veronapharma.com
Argot Partners
US Investor Enquiries		Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Ten Bridge Communications
International / US Media Enquiries		Tel: +1-781-316-4424
tbcverona@tenbridgecommunications.com
Wendy Ryan 

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Ohtuvayre® (ensifentrine) is the Company’s first commercial product and the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Ensifentrine has potential applications in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.


