Best Stock Video (2025): Pond5 Awarded Top Visual Content Library by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has officially named Pond5 as a top visual content library for stock videos in 2025, citing the platform’s breadth of content, creator-friendly licensing, and continued relevance in the digital media landscape.

Top Stock Video Library

Pond5 - a global marketplace that offers the world’s largest collection of royalty-free stock videos and creative assets for storytellers and content creators

Founded in 2006 and acquired by Shutterstock in 2022, Pond5 has positioned itself as a critical hub for video-first storytelling. Unlike many content platforms that focus on a variety of media formats, Pond5 sets itself apart for its dedication to stock video, now hosting over 44 million clips. This includes a wide selection of 4K and HD footage, cinematic sequences, archival newsreels, drone content, and AI-generated visuals. The range spans categories like travel, nature, business, technology, and lifestyle, supporting both broad and niche creative needs.

What distinguishes Pond5 is not just the volume of content but also its attention to usability and access. The platform offers royalty-free licensing with straightforward terms that allow users to deploy content across commercial and editorial projects with minimal restrictions. Filmmakers, advertisers, and educators can integrate Pond5 footage into projects ranging from broadcast productions and YouTube videos to social media ad and digital learning materials.

In line with broader trends in mobile content and vertical storytelling, Pond5 also curates vertical video collections optimized for platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. Moreover, Pond5 offers editorial footage from trusted global sources, making it a go-to archive for journalists and documentary producers. The inclusion of historical footage and breaking news clips has expanded its role beyond creative production into media research and factual reporting.

Pond5's creative collections, such as "Cinematic Twilight" and "Nature Awakening," help users explore content thematically, while tools like advanced search filters and visual similarity search speed up discovery. The platform also provides free weekly downloads, including select video clips, music, and sound effects, lowering the barrier to entry for emerging creators and freelancers.

By focusing on video-first innovation and offering a flexible, perpetual royalty-free license, Pond5 continues to meet the needs of creative professionals, production houses, and digital marketers. Its relevance only grows as demand for authentic, engaging visual content accelerates in the streaming era.

Click here to explore Pond5’s extensive catalog of stock video. For a more detailed review, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About Pond5

Pond5 is a leading global marketplace for royalty-free video and creative content, empowering creators by providing access to the world’s largest collection of stock footage. Founded with the mission to support and represent independent creators, Pond5 offers millions of media assets - including video, music, sound effects, and images - across diverse categories. Its contributor-first approach ensures artists receive fair compensation while customers benefit from high-quality, licensable content for use in film, television, advertising, social media, and beyond. Headquartered in New York City, Pond5 is committed to creativity, accessibility, and supporting storytelling in all forms.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.