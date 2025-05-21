xSuite Benelux to Host 2025 User Conference in Eindhoven

Under the motto “One Team. One Journey.”, the business process optimization expert will present innovations and solutions for finance professionals this June.

Eindhoven, Netherlands – May 21, 2025. xSuite Benelux will host its annual User Conference on June 25, 2025, at the Philips Museum in Eindhoven. The event will focus on future-oriented technologies for finance and IT decision-makers. Topics will include Artificial Intelligence, mandatory e-invoicing, SAP S/4HANA, cloud transformation, and Clean Core strategies. The conference will also feature a partner presentation showcasing the use of xSuite solutions in finance departments.



Innovative technologies such as cloud computing and AI are increasingly shaping the finance function. At the event, xSuite will present product innovations, outline its roadmap, and provide insights into current and emerging technology trends. A presentation by xSuite partner Flexo will illustrate the implementation of xSuite solutions at Sumitomo for automated invoice processing. The case study will address the initial setup, challenges encountered, applied solutions, and measurable outcomes.

In-Depth Sessions on Key Technology Topics:

1. Artificial Intelligence in SAP Invoice Processing

The session will present xSuite’s Prediction Server, an AI-based tool for invoice processing in SAP. It will also cover the growing role of Large Language Models (LLMs) in document recognition and process automation.

2. E-Invoicing Compliance

With upcoming e-invoice mandates in various EU countries - including the e-invoice obligation in Belgium in the beginning of 2026 - this session will focus on practical implementation insights and optimization strategies. The presentation will also look ahead to platform-based models and potential CTC (Continuous Transaction Control) reporting frameworks, including a preview of eDNA (electronic Document Network Adapter).

3. SAP S/4HANA and Cloud Transformation

Many organizations are already migrating to SAP S/4HANA or preparing to do so. Even companies using Private Cloud environments are encouraged to align with SAP’s Clean Core approach to minimize technical debt. This session will introduce xSuite’s SAP-integrated Business Solutions 6.0 and applications on the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP).



Networking and Exchange

The conference will conclude with opportunities for networking and discussion of customer requirements, the role of xSuite as a strategic partner, and best practices in digital transformation projects.

Event Details:

xSuite User Conference Benelux

June 25, 2025

Philips Museum, Emmasingel 31, 5611 AZ Eindhoven

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

More information and registration:

https://news.xsuite.com/en/user-conference-2025-eindhoven



About xSuite Group

xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes and provides standardized, digital solutions worldwide that enable simple, secure, and fast work. We focus mainly on the automation of important work processes in conjunction with end-to-end document management. Our core competence lies in accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP (including

e-invoicing), for leading companies worldwide, as well as for public clients. This is supplemented by applications for purchasing and order processes as well as archiving – all delivered from a single source, including both software components and services. xSuite solutions operate in the cloud or in hybrid scenarios. We take pride in the high-quality solutions we offer, as evidenced by the regular certifications we receive for our SAP solutions and deployment environments." With over 300,000 users benefitting from our solutions, xSuite processes more than 80 million documents per year in over 60 countries.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite has around 300 staff across nine locations worldwide – in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Our company has an established information security management system that is certified in accordance with ISO 27001:2022.

Press Contact Headquarters:

Barbara Wirtz

xSuite Group GmbH

Tel. +49 4102 883836

barbara.wirtz@xsuite.com

www.xsuite.com



Contact xSuite Benelux:

Hans Willems

Managing Director

xSuite Benelux BV

Gelissendomein 8-10, Box 8

6229 GJ Maastricht, Netherlands

Tel +31 (43) 760 01-20

info.benelux@xsuite.com

www.xsuite.com

Attachment