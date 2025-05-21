Hyperscale Data Provides Business Update; Reports $25 Million in Q1 Revenue and Reaffirms $115–$125 Million Full-Year Revenue Guidance

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“Hyperscale Data” or the “Company”), yesterday filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company reported revenue of $25 million for the first quarter and reaffirms its previous guidance of $115 to $125 million of revenue for the year ending December 31, 2025, citing continued momentum across its artificial intelligence (“AI”) data center, equipment rental and financial services operations. In the first quarter, Hyperscale Data recorded a one-time gain of $10.0 million from the deconsolidation of its former majority owned subsidiary, Avalanche International, Corp. after it filed for bankruptcy protection.

The Company continues to see strong performance in its AI-driven Michigan data center, which is undergoing a full-scale transition to support high-performance computing infrastructure. The Company expects revenue in the second half of 2025 from askROI, Inc. (“askROI”), the Company’s subsidiary focused on AI software, from enterprise adoption of existing products coupled with revenue from planned new product offerings.

The Company also reported strength in its equipment rental business, Circle 8 Crane Services, LLC, which serves the Southern United States region across multiple verticals. Energy-related infrastructure projects continue to drive demand for specialized crane and rigging solutions.

In addition, the Company believes there could be an increase from its financial services segment, particularly its lending operations, where demand for structured credit and asset-backed financing is rising amid broad volatile market conditions. However, unrealized gains and losses from market price changes have caused, and will likely continue to cause, significant volatility in the Company’s periodic earnings in this segment.

The Company is also seeing positive momentum from its Bitcoin mining activities and is excited for the resumption of Bitcoin mining activities at the Company’s Montana site. Management believes that continued strength in Bitcoin pricing will generate additional revenue in the future.

The Company is reaffirming its plan to separate non-core operations and spin off Ault Capital Group, Inc. (“ACG”), which will hold all the Company’s non-data center and Bitcoin mining assets and operations. The strategic separation is expected to be completed on or about December 31, 2025, allowing Hyperscale to operate as a focused data center and AI infrastructure business. For more details surrounding this planned divestiture, the Company encourages interested parties to read the About Hyperscale Data, Inc. section of this press release below.

“The plan to separate the Company and create a pure-play data center business within Hyperscale Data remains on track,” said Milton “Todd” Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. “The Company is in a strong position to grow its data center business and is very comfortable with the growth and outlook for the AI data center space.”

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s other wholly owned subsidiary, ACG, is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data expects to divest itself of ACG on or about December 31, 2025 (the “Divestiture”). Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, though it may at that time continue to mine Bitcoin. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the “Series F Preferred Stock”) to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the “ACG Shares”). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at hyperscaledata.com.

