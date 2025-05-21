Ethylene Carbonate Market Forecast Report 2025-2034: Sustainability Open New Avenues for Bio-Based Ethylene Carbonate, Manufacturers Eye Renewable Feedstocks to Meet Eco-Conscious Consumer Demand

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Carbonate Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Ethylene Carbonate Market is poised for significant growth driven by its extensive applications across various industries such as automotive, oil and gas, medical, and manufacturing. Ethylene carbonate, a versatile organic compound, is used primarily in lithium battery electrolytes, lubricants, and as a plasticizer, while also serving as a solvent in a range of chemical processes. As the demand for lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles surges, the ethylene carbonate market is expected to experience robust growth.



By 2025, demand for ethylene carbonate will be primarily fueled by its use in energy storage systems, with lithium-ion batteries being a key contributor. As industries push for sustainable and high-performance materials, ethylene carbonate is poised to meet these needs through advancements in production technologies and expanding applications. By 2034, the market is expected to grow exponentially as renewable energy and electric vehicle adoption continue to rise globally.

Trends in the Ethylene Carbonate Market

A key trend driving the market is the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems. This has significantly increased the demand for ethylene carbonate as a vital component of battery electrolytes. Manufacturers are focusing on improving the efficiency and sustainability of production processes for ethylene carbonate to meet the rising demand.

Drivers in the Ethylene Carbonate Market

The primary driver for the growth of the ethylene carbonate market is the surge in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems. As the automotive industry shifts towards EVs and renewable energy storage solutions, the need for high-performance materials such as ethylene carbonate, especially in battery manufacturing, is expected to grow rapidly.

Restraints in the Ethylene Carbonate Market

Despite its growing demand, the ethylene carbonate market faces challenges related to the high production cost of its raw materials. The production of ethylene carbonate requires specialized equipment and processes, which can limit market growth, especially in regions with lower production capacities and cost-efficiency concerns.

Opportunities in the Ethylene Carbonate Market

An opportunity in the ethylene carbonate market lies in the development of bio-based ethylene carbonate. With increasing consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, manufacturers can capitalize on the opportunity to produce ethylene carbonate from renewable resources, thus reducing the environmental footprint and meeting global sustainability goals.

Ethylene Carbonate Market Segmentation by Application

Lithium Battery Electrolytes: Ethylene carbonate is an essential component of electrolytes in lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles and portable electronics. The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) will significantly drive the market.

Lubricants: Used as a solvent or base component in high-performance lubricants, especially in the automotive and industrial sectors.

Plasticizers: It is used to enhance the flexibility and durability of plastics, especially in the manufacturing of polymers and coatings.

Surface Coatings: Ethylene carbonate is employed as a solvent in coatings, providing enhanced durability and resistance.

Others: Applications in medical devices, agriculture, and as a solvent in various chemical formulations.

Ethylene Carbonate Market Segmentation by Form

Solid: Solid ethylene carbonate is preferred in various applications that require high purity and stability during transportation and storage.

Liquid: Liquid form is widely used in industrial processes, including battery manufacturing and chemical processing, due to its ease of mixing and application.

Companies Featured

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Zibo Donghai Industries Co., Ltd.

Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co., Ltd.

PANAX ETEC

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Alfa Aesar

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Novasol Chemicals

