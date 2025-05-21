BYDFi Upgrades Bonus Mechanism; Bitcoin Pizza Day Celebrations Now Underway

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYDFi , a global crypto exchange, has launched Bonus V3.0, a major functional upgrade that enables users to directly use bonus as available margin for perpetual contract trading. In parallel, BYDFi commemorates Bitcoin Pizza Day with two limited-time community events offering generous rewards.

Bonus V3.0: Enhanced Flexibility for Perpetual Trading

With Bonus V3.0, users can now apply bonus directly in their perpetual contract accounts. This upgrade eliminates the separation between promotional funds and live trading margin, allowing bonus to be integrated more naturally into trading strategies.

Key functional improvements

Expanded Coverage: Bonus can be used to offset part of the margin when opening positions, as well as trading fees and closing losses.

Bonus can be used to offset part of the margin when opening positions, as well as trading fees and closing losses. Flexible Leverage Controls: Accounts using bonus are subject to adjustable leverage caps to support responsible trading.

Accounts using bonus are subject to adjustable leverage caps to support responsible trading. Position Mode Support: Bonus is compatible with both one-way and hedge position modes, providing greater flexibility for strategic traders.

Bonus is compatible with both one-way and hedge position modes, providing greater flexibility for strategic traders. Bonus Distribution: Newly issued bonus will be credited automatically to users’ default wallet for immediate use.

These updates make it easier for new users to get started and create a more efficient environment for exploring perpetual trading.

Bonus V3.0 is fully supported on both BYDFi’s web platform and mobile apps (iOS & Android), ensuring users can access the upgraded features seamlessly across all devices.

For the best experience, download the latest version via the App Store or Google Play .

How to Get Bonus

BYDFi provides users with numerous opportunities to earn bonus through a wide range of ongoing and seasonal campaigns.

Users can earn bonus through initiatives such as:

Welcome Rewards – New users can receive up to 8,100 USDT, including 100 USDT for basic tasks and up to 8,000 USDT in bonus.

– New users can receive up to 8,100 USDT, including 100 USDT for basic tasks and up to 8,000 USDT in bonus. Maniac Calendar – A daily trading reward system offering rebates on fees, profits, or losses. Users can claim rewards twice per day, including USDT and bonus, based on trading activity.

– A daily trading reward system offering rebates on fees, profits, or losses. Users can claim rewards twice per day, including USDT and bonus, based on trading activity. Seasonal Promotions & Listing Events – Time-limited campaigns such as Pizza Day, major token listings, and ecosystem festivals.



Bonus is also distributed through periodic airdrops, providing additional opportunities for users to benefit.

Pizza Day Events: Join the Celebration

Bitcoin Pizza Day, on May 22, marks the first known real-world transaction using Bitcoin—a 2010 purchase of two pizzas for 10,000 BTC. To honor this milestone in crypto history, BYDFi is hosting two themed campaigns:

1. Lucky Spin

Participants who complete designated tasks will receive chances to spin a digital prize wheel for rewards including platform benefits and a total prize pool of $30,000.

Event Period: 2025/05/16 16:00 – 2025/05/29 23:59 (UTC+8)

2025/05/16 16:00 – 2025/05/29 23:59 (UTC+8) Event Link: https://bydfi.com/en/marketing?code=BYDFi_PizzaDay

2. Trading Fest

Users who trade designated perpetual contracts during the event window will qualify for reward allocations, with a combined pool of $10,800 available.

Event Period: 2025/05/19 09:00 – 2025/05/25 23:59 (UTC+8)

2025/05/19 09:00 – 2025/05/25 23:59 (UTC+8) Event Link: https://bydfi.com/en/activities/detail?id=1130167770026491905

These events highlight BYDFi’s ongoing efforts to engage with its global user base while honoring widely recognized moments in crypto history.

About BYDFi

Since its launch in 2020, BYDFi has expanded its reach to over 1,000,000 users in more than 190 countries and regions. Featured by Forbes as one of the Top 10 Global Crypto Exchanges, the platform holds multiple MSB licenses and is an official member of South Korea’s CodeVASP alliance. BYDFi continuously promotes transparency and operational excellence.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a top-tier trading experience for global crypto users.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

