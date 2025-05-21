CICC Announces Hosting of Its First China-Brazil Economic and Finance Conference in São Paulo

SAO PAULO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 20th, 2025, the first "China-Brazil Economic and Finance Conference" organized and hosted by China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC), was successfully held in São Paulo, Brazil. Hundreds of government officials, representatives from leading enterprises and investment institutions across China and Brazil attended the conference. At the event, Xu Yicheng, CICC’s Member of Management Committee, represented the company.

In his opening remarks, Xu emphasized that Chinese enterprises possess extensive experience in development, application, and operation across both traditional sectors such as equipment manufacturing and infrastructure, and emerging industries such as high technology and new energy. These strengths align well with Brazil’s new "Growth Acceleration Program" and its "re-industrialization" transformation needs. Looking ahead, he noted the broad prospects and abundant opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in areas such as trade and investment, industrial complementarity, green transition, and technological innovation.

Xu also introduced CICC’s business advantages, its commitment to internationalization, and the company’s recent progress in Brazil. Notably, CICC has successfully assisted with the split and divestiture of Oi’s broadband business, facilitated Goldwind’s smooth acquisition of GE’s wind equipment manufacturing plant in Brazil, and ensured a seamless transition for Daimler’s sale of its Brazilian passenger car plant to Great Wall Motors.

The conference featured over twenty prominent speakers from governments, financial institutions, and leading enterprises in both countries, engaging in discussions on macroeconomics, cross-border investment trends, industry and financial market developments. Key topics included "Economic, Trade and Investment Perspectives between China and Brazil," "Clean Energy Frontier: Advancing China-Brazil Cooperation in Sustainable Energy," and "Deepening China-Brazil Economic Ties: Consumer Economy Driving New Cross-border Investment Trends." Representatives from organizations included the Brazilian National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Eletrobras, the Brazil-China Business Council, and the Brazilian Stock Exchange B3.

This event marks CICC’s first high-level conference in Latin America. In the future, CICC will continue leveraging its integrated strengths in "investment + investment banking + research" to promote investment and cross-border capital flows between China and Brazil. CICC’s future plans include facilitating further investment by leading Chinese enterprises in Brazil, mainly in clean energy, mining, agriculture, advanced manufacturing, e-commerce, and infrastructure, while supporting Brazilian companies’ investments and capital market activities in China, such as issuing RMB-denominated bonds (Panda Bonds) and listings in Hong Kong. By expanding its business activities in Latin America and deepening engagement with local public sectors, enterprises, financial institutions, and research organizations, CICC will seek to further advance China-Brazil investment cooperation further and inject new momentum into cross-border economic and trade development.

