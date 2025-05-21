Green Methanol Industry Research Report 2025-2034: Maritime Industry Fuels Surge in Demand, Policy Support Decarbonization Efforts Drive Momentum, Governments Pushing Adoption

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Methanol Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-Use Industry, Application, Methanol Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Green methanol or renewable methanol is produced from a variety of sources such as biomasses, including forestry and agricultural waste, byproducts, biogas, sewage, municipal solid waste (MSW), black liquor from the pulp and paper industry, carbon dioxide, and green hydrogen produced with renewable electricity. Methanol produced from biomass is called bio-methanol, and the one produced from CO2, green hydrogen, and renewable electricity is known as e-methanol.



Market has grown significantly, with demand increasing every day owing to strict carbon-emission regulations in the maritime industry and growing emphasis on biofuels from the governments. The maritime industry, biofuels, and support from the government are expected to further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The growth of the green methanol market is closely tied to the growing demand for green methanol from the maritime industry as a clean and sustainable fuel source. Growing demand for green methanol from the maritime industry has led to a growing number of project announcements for green methanol around the globe. Additionally, a growing number of maritime shipping and logistic companies have announced the decision to include methanol-powered ships in their portfolio.

Europe dominates the green methanol market due to the presence of several leading companies, such as Carbon Recycling International (CRI), European Energy, and Liquid Wind AB, in the region. A highly developed renewable energy market and growing investment from shipping companies such as Auramarine and A.P. Moller - Maersk are also contributing to the dominant share of Europe in the market.

Additionally, European countries were among the early adopters of green methanol technology as fuel for the marine industry, and according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Europe had more than 18,000 units in operations for bio-methanol production. Additionally, there is growing investment in e-methanol in Europe, and it is expected to be one of the major drivers of the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation:

End-Use Industry

The transportation/mobility segment is the largest end-use industry and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2025-2034. Transportation/mobility is witnessing the growing adoption of green methanol due to the rising emphasis on the decarbonization of the marine industry. Companies such as A.P. Moller - Maersk and Stena have invested heavily in adopting green methanol as a primary fuel for marine vessels. For instance, A.P. Moller - Maersk signed an agreement with Orsted in March 2022 for 300,000 tons of e-methanol per year for its newly ordered fleet of 12 methanol-powered vehicles.



Application

The fuel segment is the largest application segment and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2025-2034. Green methanol is being used as a fuel, primarily in the maritime industry, owing to strict regulations and growing emphasis on the decarbonization of the maritime industry. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set an ambitious target of reducing international shipping carbon emissions per transport work by at least 40% by 2030 from 2008 levels. IMO is aiming to further reduce carbon emissions by 70% by 2050 from 2008 levels. This is expected to be one of the major drivers of the growing application of green methanol as fuel in the maritime industry.

Methanol Type

The bio-methanol segment is the largest in methanol type and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2025-2034. Bio-methanol is produced from biological feedstock such as forest residue, municipal solid waste (MSW), biogas, and biomass. Bio-methanol production has been around for decades and does not require large investments, unlike e-methanol production, which requires large investments to set up green hydrogen and carbon capture plants. During the forecast period, e-methanol production is expected to grow at a faster rate than bio-methanol production, owing to growing investment in green hydrogen, renewable energy, and power-to-x technology.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the green methanol market:

Increasing demand for green methanol from the maritime industry

Increasing government activities toward low-carbon infrastructure

Decreasing cost of renewable energy and green methanol technology

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Expensive green hydrogen production technology

High investment requirement of carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technology

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Bio-Methanol Producers

BASF SE

Sodra

OCI N.V.

Enerkem

GIDARA Energy

Global Green

e-Methanol Producers

European Energy

Carbon Recycling International (CRI)

Eni S.p.A.

Liquid Wind AB

HIF Global

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



Market/Product Definition



Key Questions Answered



Analysis and Forecast Note



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Stakeholder Analysis

1.2.1 Use Case

1.2.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.3 Market Dynamics Overview

1.3.1 Market Drivers

1.3.2 Market Restraints

1.3.3 Market Opportunities

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Patent Analysis

1.6 Start-Up Landscape

1.7 Funding Analysis

1.8 Supply Chain Analysis

1.9 Value Chain Analysis

1.10 Future Market Projections and Growth Scenarios

1.11 Global Pricing Analysis

1.12 Industry Attractiveness

1.13 Summary of Biofuel Policies in Various Countries and their Effectiveness on the Green Methanol Market

1.14 Snapshot of the Water Electrolysis Market

1.15 Snapshot of the Green Ammonia Market

1.16 Snapshot of the Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Market

1.17 Global Methanol Demand-Supply Analysis



2. Green Methanol Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Green Methanol Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Fuel

2.3.2 Chemical Feedstock

2.3.2.1 Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO)

2.3.2.2 Formaldehyde

2.3.2.3 Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE)

2.3.2.4 Dimethyl Ether (DME)

2.3.3 Other Application

2.3.3.1 Acetic acid

2.3.3.2 Antifreeze

2.3.3.3 Solvent

2.4 Green Methanol Market (by End-Use Industry)

2.4.1 Transportation/Mobility

2.4.1.1 Methanol Powered Vehicles in Marine Industry

2.4.2 Chemical Industry

2.4.3 Power Generation

2.4.4 Other End-Use Industry

2.4.4.1 Construction

2.4.4.2 Electronics Industry

2.4.4.3 Paints Industry



3. Green Methanol Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Green Methanol Market (by Methanol Type)

3.3.1 Bio-Methanol

3.3.1.1 Forestry and Agricultural Waste

3.3.1.2 Biogas/Biomass

3.3.1.3 Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

3.3.1.4 Others (Sewage and by-products)

3.3.1.4.1 Sewage

3.3.1.4.2 By-Products

3.3.2 e-Methanol



4. Green Methanol Market by Region

5. Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.3 Top Competitors

5.3.4 Target Customers

5.3.5 Key Personnel

5.3.6 Analyst View

5.3.7 Market Share

BASF SE

Carbon Recycling International (CRI)

OCI N.V.

Eni S.p.A.

A.P. Moller - Maersk

Methanex Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MCG)

European Energy

Sodra

Enerkem

VarmlandsMetanol AB

Liquid Wind AB

GIDARA Energy

Nordic Green ApS

Synhelion SA

HIF Global

WasteFuel

Glocal Green

ABEL Energy Pty Ltd.

Southern Green Gas Limited

