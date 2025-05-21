Atlas Earns State and National Awards for Roadway Safety Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants (Atlas), a leading provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, has received state and national recognition for its work enhancing roadway safety through technology innovation. The firm received a 2025 Engineering Excellence Honor Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of California and a National Recognition Award from ACEC for its partnership with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

The awards recognized Atlas’ role in helping Caltrans update the method for testing pavement smoothness, particularly in busy urban areas. The project introduced Stop-and-Go Inertial Profilers (IPs), a new technology that collects pavement data at low speeds without shutting down traffic lanes, making testing safer, faster and more efficient.

Atlas was selected to lead field testing under simulated urban conditions and worked alongside Caltrans, the Federal Highway Administration and industry stakeholders to update the state’s certification standards (California Test Method CT 387).

“This project reflects the strength of our collaboration with Caltrans and the expertise of our technical teams,” said Atlas CEO Jacque Hinman. “Together, we advanced a solution that improves public safety and sets a new benchmark for profiling technology across California.”

Caltrans has since implemented the updated CT 387 across all 12 districts, certifying both Stop-and-Go and conventional IPs. The improvement is already delivering results including reduced traffic disruptions, improved worker safety and lowered testing costs.

The ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) celebrate top engineering achievements that advance the profession and benefit society. Winners were recognized at the national EEA Gala in Washington, D.C., on May 20, 2025.

About Atlas Technical Consultants:

Atlas provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, consulting and quality management services from more than 100 locations nationwide. With a talent base of 3,600 and $685 million in revenue, we deliver infrastructure and environmental solutions to public- and private-sector clients.

