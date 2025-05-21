Rapport Therapeutics to Host 2025 Investor and Analyst Day

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, today announced it will host its inaugural Investor and Analyst Day on Monday, June 2, 2025, in New York City. The event will also be webcast live.

Rapport senior management will review the company’s clinical programs, with a focus on the RAP-219 Phase 2a trial in refractory focal epilepsy. The event will also feature a fireside chat with Dr. Jacqueline A. French—a globally recognized leader in epilepsy research, professor of Neurology at NYU Langone's Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, founder and director of the Epilepsy Study Consortium, and principal investigator of the RAP-219 Phase 2a trial.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Time: 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Nasdaq MarketSite, New York City

Live and archived webcasts of the presentation can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations’ in the Investors section on the Company's website at https://investors.rapportrx.com.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders. The Company’s founders have made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain. Their findings form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform, which enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead investigational drug, RAP-219, designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP expressed in only discrete regions of the brain. The Company is currently pursuing RAP-219 as a potential treatment for refractory focal epilepsy, bipolar mania and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. Additional preclinical and late-stage discovery stage programs are also underway, including targeting chronic pain and hearing disorders.

