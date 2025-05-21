OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS: MAY 22, 2025, AT 4:00 PM EDT

❖ First Quarter 2025 Revenue of US$3.3 million

❖ First Quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA(1) of US$408,000, 12% Adjusted EBITDA Margin

❖ Cash Balance at $3.1 million, an Increase of US$2.0 million Over the Year Ago Period

❖ Free Cash Flow(1) of US$341,000, or an Increase of US$228,000 Over the Year Ago Quarter

❖ Record First Quarter 2025 Bookings of US$5.7 million, Resulting in Backlog of US$7.1 million, a Historical High, at Quarter End

❖ Completed Acquisition of Electric Components, Inc. (eComp) in an All-Cash Transaction of US$350,000

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (the "Company" or “Omni-Lite”; TSXV: OML) today reported results for the fiscal first quarter ending March 31, 2025. Full financial results are available at sedarplus.ca.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was approximately US$3.3 million, representing strong organic growth in our fasteners business offset by a reduction in our electronics business, which had an unusually high level of shipments in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was approximately US$408,000, resulting in a margin of 12.3%, and as compared to approximately US$(83,000) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

The Company’s balance sheet remained strong with cash at a record high of US$3.1 million and no debt outstanding.

Net income for the quarter was US$109,000, or US$0.01 per diluted share. Free Cash Flow(1) was approximately US$341,000, net of capital expenditures of approximately US$14,000, as compared to approximately US$112,000 in the year ago period.

Bookings in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were approximately US$5.7 million, up 55% as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and represented a Company record. As a result, the backlog at March 31, 2025, was approximately US$7.1 million, a 10% increase from US$6.5 million as at March 31, 2024, and approximately 55% above December 31, 2024, and also represented a historical high for the Company.

Management Comments

David Robbins, Omni-Lite’s CEO, stated “Our revenue and profitability in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was driven by strong performance from our fastener business. The bookings in the quarter were also underpinned by strong fastener orders for new parts going into production that were qualified in 2024. Bookings in castings and electronics have been steady, and we anticipate some noteworthy contract wins for electronics components and bookings from our newly acquired eComp electronics business.”

Financial Summary

All figures in (US$000) unless noted.

Investor Conference Call

Omni-Lite will host a conference call for investors on May 22, 2025, beginning at 4:00 P.M. (EDT) to discuss the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 results and review of its business and operations. To join the conference call, 888-437-3179 in the USA and Canada, or 862-298-0702 for all other countries. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the conference call will be available 48 hours after the call and archived on the Company’s investors page of the Company’s website at www.omni-lite.com for 12 months.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock- based compensation provision, gains (losses) on sale of assets, and non-recurring items, if any. Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as Free Cash Flow excluding special items, among others, gains (losses) on sale of assets and non- recurring items, net of tax effects, if any. These are non-IFRS financial measures, as defined herein, and should be read in conjunction with IFRS financial measures and they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures used herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow along with IFRS financial measures enhances the understanding of our operating results and may be useful to investors in comparing our operating performance with that of other companies and estimating our enterprise.



Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow are also useful tools in evaluating the operating results of the Company given the significant variation that can result from, for example, the timing of capital expenditures and the amount of working capital in support of our customer programs and contracts. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow internally to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, to allocate resources and capital, and to evaluate future growth opportunities.

Please see Q1 2025 Management Discussion and Analysis for additional notes and definitions.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the aerospace and defense industries.

