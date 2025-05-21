Daxtra Transforms Talent Discovery with New Conversational Search

RICHMOND, Va., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxtra , the leading provider of AI-based software for the talent acquisition ecosystem, today officially introduced Conversational Search, the company’s latest innovation, designed to make sourcing faster, smarter and more intuitive for recruiting teams.

Conversational Search enables recruiters to write the way they think and speak. By using natural language, such as “Find ICU nurses with 3+ years of travel experience in Texas,” recruiters can bypass clunky Boolean strings and instantly refine searches to uncover the best-fit candidates across all available talent pools.

“With Conversational Search, we’re helping recruiters find the right candidates faster,” said Don Tomlinson, Chief Technology Officer at Daxtra. “Using conversational statements to refine the criteria, our Dax Agent helps build queries and surface candidates who could otherwise go overlooked. From there, recruiters can engage with a shortlist of pre-qualified candidates – saving valuable time in the process.”

Daxtra’s GenAI functionality expands the scope of what large language models (LLMs) can do, pairing foundation models with customer-specific data, multi-step reasoning and the ability to act on users’ behalf to create and perform searches that understand recruiter intent and context. Able to learn and improve over time, Conversational Search provides dynamic, intelligent and iterative search capabilities that refine results based on recruiter feedback. Predictive analytics help measure the impact on time to hire, quality of hire and cost per hire as the Dax Agent continuously improves search performance.

Additional advantages include:

Improved Speed & Efficiency: Conversational Search eliminates the need for complex query formulation, delivering refined results in real-time, which reduces sourcing efforts.

Conversational Search eliminates the need for complex query formulation, delivering refined results in real-time, which reduces sourcing efforts. Better Recruiter Experience : By simplifying the query and sourcing processes, recruiters can focus their attention on higher-value tasks such as candidate engagement and relationship building.

: By simplifying the query and sourcing processes, recruiters can focus their attention on higher-value tasks such as candidate engagement and relationship building. Enhanced Candidate Discovery: AI understands skill equivalencies and experience, minimizing the risk of unconscious bias and bringing more diverse candidates into the pipeline.



William Tincup of WRKdefined shared, “Recruiting has advanced by leaps and bounds in recent years, and it’s time that search caught up. What Daxtra has introduced with Conversational Search does just that, giving hiring teams the ability to fast-forward their sourcing efforts without missing out on any candidates. It blends the technical precision, prowess and intellect needed to source with the power of AI. This isn’t evolution – it’s revolution.”

For more information about Daxtra’s new Conversational Search, visit https://info.daxtra.com/daxtra-a-better-way-to-search .

About Daxtra

Daxtra helps talent acquisition teams and recruitment agencies find, rank and engage job seekers instantly. The Daxtra platform combines AI-powered search, intelligent matching, multilingual resume parsing and automated candidate screening and scheduling. With the launch of TalentFlow, Daxtra expanded its offerings to include full workflow automation, streamlining everything from job requisitions to scheduled interviews with top talent.