Sprott to Add Physical Copper Allocation to Its Copper Miners ETF (COPP)

The Addition of Physical Copper to the Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) Will Make COPP the Only1 ETF to Provide Investment Exposure to Physical Copper

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. today announced that, effective June 23, 2025, the Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) will include an allocation to physical copper. This change will make COPP the only1 ETF to provide exposure to physical copper and the only1 ETF to provide pure-play2 exposure to large-, mid- and small-cap copper miners.

The change will result from a modification to the Sprott Copper Miners ETF’s underlying index, the Nasdaq Sprott Copper MinersTM Index (NSCOPPTM). At its scheduled June semi-annual rebalance, effective at the market open on June 23, the index will add a 4.75% allocation to physical copper via the inclusion of the Sprott Physical Copper Trust, the world’s first and only physical copper investment fund.3 The revised NSCOPPTM Index methodology is available here https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NSCOPP.

“Copper is essential in meeting the world’s growing energy needs, and there are currently limited ways investors are able to access the opportunity,” said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management LP. “We’re pleased to leverage Sprott’s specialized experience in metals and mining to add unprecedented access to physical copper alongside pure-play copper mining equities in our copper miners ETF.”

Shares of COPP will include the physical copper allocation as of the start of the trading day on June 23, 2025.

COPP is part of Sprott’s growing family of critical materials and precious metals ETFs, which include:

Sprott Critical Materials ETFs:

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Nasdaq: SETM Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Critical Materials™ Index (NSETM™). The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the critical materials industry. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF NYSE Arca: URNM Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index (URNMX). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that devote at least 50% of their assets to the uranium mining industry, which may include mining, exploration, development and production of uranium, or holding physical uranium, owning uranium royalties or engaging in other non-mining activities that support the uranium mining industry. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Nasdaq: URNJ Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium MinersTM Index (NSURNJTM), which is designed to track the performance of mid-, small- and micro-cap companies in uranium mining-related businesses. Sprott Copper Miners ETF Nasdaq: COPP Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Copper MinersTM Index (NSCOPPTM), which is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the copper industry, including copper producers, non-producers and physical copper. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Nasdaq: COPJ Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper MinersTM Index (NSCOPJTM), which is designed to track the performance of mid-, small- and micro-cap companies in copper mining-related businesses. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Nasdaq: LITP Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium MinersTM Index (NSLITPTM). The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the lithium industry, including lithium producers, developers and explorers. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Nasdaq: NIKL Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel MinersTM Index (NSNIKLTM). The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the nickel industry, including nickel producers, developers and explorers.

Sprott Precious Metals ETFs:

Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF Nasdaq: GBUG An actively managed ETF that aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in shares of gold- and silver-focused companies that are engaged in exploring, developing and mining; or royalty and streaming companies engaged in the financing of gold and silver assets. The investment strategy of the Fund is value-oriented and contrarian. Sprott Gold Miners ETF NYSE Arca: SGDM Seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, the Solactive Gold Miners Custom Factors Index (Index Ticker: SOLGMCFT). The Index aims to track the performance of larger-sized gold companies whose stocks are listed on Canadian and major U.S. exchanges. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF NYSE Arca: SGDJ Seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, the Solactive Junior Gold Miners Custom Factors Index (Ticker: SOLJGMFT). The Index aims to track the performance of small-capitalization gold companies whose stocks are listed on regulated exchanges. Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF Nasdaq: SLVR Seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners™ Index (NSLVR™), by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of NSLVR. The Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of securities in the silver industry, including silver producers, developers and explorers, and physical silver.

1 Based on Morningstar’s universe of Natural Resources Sector Equity ETFs as of 5/21/2025.

2 The term “pure-play” relates directly to the exposure that the Fund has to the total universe of investable, publicly listed securities in the investment strategy.

3 Based on Morningstar’s universe of listed commodity funds. Data as of 3/31/2025.

About Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”). Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California, and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

