Tintina Mines Limited Commences the 2025 Drilling Campaign at the Domeyko Sulfuros Project, Atacama Region, Chile

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tintina Mines Limited (“Tintina” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TTS) is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2025 drilling campaign at the Domeyko Sulfuros Project, located in the Atacama Region of Chile. The campaign is primarily aimed at supporting the development of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) under NI 43-101, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to the technical and strategic advancement of this asset.

Details of the 2025 Work Plan

As part of the ongoing development of the Domeyko Sulfuros Project, Tintina Mines Limited has launched a drilling campaign under its 2025 exploration program. The campaign includes a total of 6,000 meters of drilling, aimed at upgrading a portion of the inferred resources to the measured and indicated categories. This work is supported by a prior gap analysis study, which helped identify key opportunity areas to strengthen the project’s technical foundation.

In parallel, the Company will advance with geometallurgical studies, as well as metallurgical and geomechanical testing — all critical components to support the preparation of the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). It is worth noting that the deposit was previously mined in its oxide and secondary sulfide enrichment zones, providing a valuable historical dataset of technical, environmental, and community-related information that complements the current evaluation and enhances the robustness of the ongoing analysis.

The PEA is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and will provide a detailed analysis of the project's economics.

Domeyko Sulfuros Project

The Domeyko Sulfuros Project is an exploration property situated in the Atacama Region of northern Chile. The project encompasses 75 mining concessions, covering an area of 10,056 hectares within the Dos Amigos mining district.

Strategically positioned 53 kilometers south of Vallenar, the property offers exceptional accessibility, located just 60 kilometers from the Pacific coast and less than one kilometer from the Pan-American Highway, and adjacent to the town of Domeyko. This advantageous positioning significantly enhances its logistical potential. Its low-altitude setting, combined with excellent connectivity and access to critical infrastructure such as electrical power, water, and logistical support, provides substantial operational advantages.

From 1997 to 2015, the enrichment blanket at the Dos Amigos target was the focus of open-pit mining operations. During this period, approximately 12 million tonnes of ore, with copper grades exceeding 0.85% (predominantly secondary sulfides), were extracted and processed using heap leaching and solvent extraction-electrowinning (SX/EW) methods at an on-site facility.

In February 2024, Tintina completed a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report for the Domeyko Sulfuros Project (see news release dated February 15, 2024), providing a comprehensive overview of the technical characteristics of the property.

The most recent NI 43-101 report, issued in January 2025 and prepared by SRK Consulting Chile SpA, has defined an inferred mineral resource of 320 Mt for the Domeyko Sulfuros Project, with average grades of 0.36% total copper (CuT) and 0.26 ppm gold (Au) (0.51%* copper equivalent (CuEq)). The Dos Amigos deposit, located within the project area, hosts open mineralization to the north and southeast, indicating significant potential for resource expansion (see news release dated January 23, 2025).

*Price Cu = 4.15 US$/lb Price Au = 2,150 US$/oz

About Tintina Mines Limited

Tintina Mines is a Canadian-based company with over two decades of experience in the junior mining sector, focused in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in South America and Canada. Recently, Tintina expanded its portfolio with the addition of five new projects in Chile, following the acquisition of a majority stake in Andean Belt Resources. Tintina is committed to advancing the exploration and development of the copper-gold (Cu-Au) Domeyko Sulfuros Project in the Atacama Region of northern Chile. Tintina Mines Limited’s common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol TTS.

For further information about Tintina Mines Ltd., please contact:

Mr. Jing Peng

82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1P1 - CANADA

Email: jpeng@marrellisupport.ca

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as “proposed”, “will”, “subject to”, “near future”, “in the event”, “would”, “expect”, “prepared to” and other similar words or expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s future operational goals and strategies. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that the Company will be able to execute on its intended business plans and strategies; that the Company will be able to conduct its intended exploration plans on its recently-acquired property; and that the Company will be able to repay existing debt on the terms described herein or at all. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the recent property acquisition described herein; risks related to the mining industry generally; other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and any risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities that are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.