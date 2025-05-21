Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Results at Depth and Identifies New Zgounder Regional Targets

MONTREAL, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce high-grade silver results from its ongoing drill program at the Zgounder Silver Mine. The Corporation has also identified multiple high-potential targets within the broader Zgounder Regional area in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • In the Central Zone:
    • Hole DZG-SF-25-412 intercepted 3,279 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 8.0 meters (“m”), including 6,425 g/t Ag over 4.0m
    • Hole DZG-SF-25-422 intercepted 5,297 g/t Ag over 4.0m
    • Hole DZG-SF-25-409 intercepted 3,042 g/t Ag over 3.0m including 4,456 g/t Ag over 2.0m
    • Hole DZG-SF-25-557 intercepted 1,534 g/t Ag over 4.3m including 6,144 g/t Ag over 0.8m
  • In the Open-Pit Area:
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-593 intercepted 1,123 g/t Ag over 6.0m
  • At Depth Near the Granite Contact:
    • Hole ZG-SF-24-123 intercepted 1,640 g/t Ag over 12.6m, including 10,104 g/t Ag over 1.0m and 2,747 g/t Ag over 7.0m
    • Hole ZG-SF-24-216 intercepted 772 g/t Ag over 3.0m
    • Hole T28-25-666 intercepted 664 g/t Ag over 10.8m including 1,344 g/t Ag over 4.8m
  • Identification of Several Regional Targets from Mapping and Grab Sampling:
    • Ag values up to 178 g/t
    • Gold (“Au”) values up to 10.3 g/t
    • Copper (“Cu”) values up to 4.4%
  • 7,122m of the 2025 Exploration Program Drilled Year-to-Date

“Today’s high-grade results — including hole ZG-SF-24-123 near the granite contact and DZG-SF-25-412 in the Central zone — are among our best to date. They confirm strong continuity at depth and reveal a new high-grade zone in the core of the orebody, all outside the current resource model,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “At the regional scale, recent mapping and sampling have outlined several high-priority targets east of Zgounder with potential for new discoveries. With three rigs turning, we expect a steady stream of results in the months ahead at both Zgounder and Zgounder Regional.”

Included in this release are results from 295 holes, which include four surface Diamond Drill (“DDH”), 180 underground DDH, 15 Reverse Circulation (“RC”), 68 T28 and 28 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole IDFromToAgLength Ag x width
   (g/t)(m) 
Surface DDH
ZG-24-13651.553.02,2401.53,360
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-123276.5289.11,64012.620,660
Including278.0279.010,1041.010,104
Including277.5284.52,7477.019,230
ZG-SF-24-21679.082.07723.02,316
DZG-SF-25-40511.517.56256.03,753
DZG-SF-25-40538.040.01,4662.02,931
DZG-SF-25-407A20.522.51,5732.03,146
DZG-SF-25-40811.016.05375.02,686
DZG-SF-25-40923.026.03,0423.09,125
Including23.525.54,4562.08,913
DZG-SF-25-41021.427.04625.62,586
DZG-SF-25-41131.532.54,0451.04,045
DZG-SF-25-41256.564.53,2798.026,231
Including56.560.56,4254.025,700
DZG-SF-25-42248.052.05,2974.021,188
DZG-SF-25-46120.026.07966.04,777
Including21.024.11,1933.13,700
DZG-SF-25-46535.536.57,2201.07,220
DZG-SF-25-53215.016.52,4501.53,675
DZG-SF-25-55735.740.01,5344.36,597
Including37.538.36,1440.84,915
DZG-SF-25-57835.542.53777.02,636
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-5930.06.01,1236.06,740
Underground T28
T28-25-6239.622.822213.22,933
T28-25-6281.28.48457.26,080
T28-25-6458.412.01,2923.64,650
T28-25-66614.425.266410.87,169
Including14.419.21,3444.86,450
T28-25-66814.421.64827.23,467
Including14.416.81,1782.42,826
T28-25-67112.025.275113.29,910
Including18.024.01,2446.07,464
Underground YAK
YAK-25-25544.450.48076.04,841
Including44.446.81,5732.43,774
YAK-25-2820.01.23,3801.24,056


Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

2025 Exploration Results

This year, 38 diamond drill holes (“DDH”) totaling 7,122m have been completed at Zgounder. Drilling was conducted mostly underground in the Central and Western Zones as well as on some near-mine regional targets.

Figures 2, 3, 4 and 5 shows the advance of the regional mapping and prospecting. Grab sample results have identified some high-grade grab Ag-Cu, and Au, along with many precious metal anomalies, indicating a strong mineralization potential within 20km from the Zgounder deposit. Ag-Cu anomalies in the northern and eastern regions are associated with intermediate to mafic units, while Au anomalies in the southwest correlate with strongly altered rocks (bleaching) — a mineralization style previously unrecorded in the district. New targets in the Zgounder Far East permits will be drill tested in the coming months.

The Zgounder Far East block comprises Neoproterozoic geology divided into three distinct zones: Southern Zone dominated by volcano-sedimentary rocks and pebbly sandstones alternated with felsic volcanics. Central Zone hosts an ophiolite complex, featuring mafic and ultramafic rocks intercalated with fine-grained sandstone units. Northern Zone is composed of intermediate to mafic volcanic and intrusive rocks, alternating with conglomerates.

Figure 2: Surface Map of Zgounder Property with Simplified Geology

Surface Map of Zgounder Property with Simplified Geology

Figure 3: Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Simplified Geology and Ag Grab Samples

Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Simplified Geology and Ag Grab Samples

Figure 4: Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Simplified Geology and Cu Grab Samples

Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Simplified Geology and Cu Grab Samples

Figure 5: Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Simplified Geology and Au Grab Samples

Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Simplified Geology and Au Grab Samples

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakesh, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver’s Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, will be developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com 		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management’s expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “growth”, “potential”, “targets”, “potential”, “expect”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the growth potential of the Zgounder resource, making new discoveries in Zgounder and Zgounder Regional, and exploration results to be steadily coming in and published by the Corporation,. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management’s current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya’s 2024 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole IDFromToAgLength
(m)*		Ag x width
   (g/t)  
Surface DDH
ZG-24-13651.553.02,2401.53,360
ZG-24-13669.071.0882.0176
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-102122.5124.01281.5192
ZG-SF-24-123276.5289.11,64012.620,660
Including278.0279.010,1041.010,104
Including277.5284.52,7477.019,230
ZG-SF-24-19767.069.01602.0320
ZG-SF-24-19781.081.5840.542
ZG-SF-24-21661.566.0834.5372
ZG-SF-24-21679.082.07723.02,316
ZG-SF-24-21686.387.3921.092
ZG-SF-24-278115.3116.53731.2447
ZG-SF-24-278120.0120.5800.540
ZG-SF-24-278125.0126.53401.5510
ZG-SF-24-278128.0129.0761.076
ZG-SF-25-294284.5288.51084.0432
DZG-SF-25-29825.627.14371.5656
DZG-SF-25-31052.554.06471.5971
DZG-SF-25-3163.58.03944.51,773
DZG-SF-25-31611.513.06491.5974
DZG-SF-25-31624.525.04,1200.52,060
DZG-SF-25-3176.07.02,1711.02,171
DZG-SF-25-31813.014.01291.0129
DZG-SF-25-33028.128.62,7000.51,350
DZG-SF-25-4002.06.5934.5420
DZG-SF-25-4007.58.5871.087
DZG-SF-25-4009.510.5971.097
DZG-SF-25-40011.011.51020.551
DZG-SF-25-40013.516.52733.0818
DZG-SF-25-40017.017.5850.543
DZG-SF-25-40037.038.5791.5119
DZG-SF-25-4013.04.01331.0133
DZG-SF-25-4015.56.01010.551
DZG-SF-25-4018.016.52528.52,145
Including14.016.55752.51,437
DZG-SF-25-40123.024.51641.5246
DZG-SF-25-40144.045.01661.0166
DZG-SF-25-40161.563.02451.5367
DZG-SF-25-40169.069.5920.546
DZG-SF-25-40170.571.51361.0136
DZG-SF-25-4022.32.8920.546
DZG-SF-25-4026.57.0810.541
DZG-SF-25-40212.013.5791.5119
DZG-SF-25-40214.515.02560.5128
DZG-SF-25-40221.024.0953.0285
DZG-SF-25-4037.59.0771.5116
DZG-SF-25-40315.015.5820.541
DZG-SF-25-40316.017.0791.079
DZG-SF-25-40319.521.03381.5507
DZG-SF-25-40511.517.56256.03,753
Including11.513.59752.01,949
DZG-SF-25-40518.018.5840.542
DZG-SF-25-40525.028.07413.02,222
Including26.527.51,5901.01,590
DZG-SF-25-40538.040.01,4662.02,931
DZG-SF-25-40574.575.0840.542
DZG-SF-25-4064.58.05013.51,754
DZG-SF-25-40611.515.51814.0724
DZG-SF-25-40619.319.8810.541
DZG-SF-25-40621.624.09062.42,174
DZG-SF-25-40640.542.54452.0890
DZG-SF-25-407A5.05.51000.550
DZG-SF-25-407A6.07.0831.083
DZG-SF-25-407A9.510.01730.587
DZG-SF-25-407A13.515.01061.5159
DZG-SF-25-407A13.515.51042.0209
DZG-SF-25-407A17.018.0861.086
DZG-SF-25-407A20.522.51,5732.03,146
DZG-SF-25-407A24.025.0811.081
DZG-SF-25-4086.77.51450.8116
DZG-SF-25-4088.08.5800.540
DZG-SF-25-40811.016.05375.02,686
Including11.012.02,1811.02,181
DZG-SF-25-40822.023.0771.077
DZG-SF-25-40824.525.01190.560
DZG-SF-25-40832.535.02792.5699
DZG-SF-25-40911.015.05024.02,007
Including13.014.51,1531.51,730
DZG-SF-25-40921.522.0870.544
DZG-SF-25-40923.026.03,0423.09,125
Including23.525.54,4562.08,913
DZG-SF-25-40926.527.0960.548
DZG-SF-25-40933.433.91950.598
DZG-SF-25-40936.837.83901.0390
DZG-SF-25-4108.09.51031.5155
DZG-SF-25-41011.013.01212.0243
DZG-SF-25-41014.515.0830.542
DZG-SF-25-41021.427.04625.62,586
Including21.522.02,3300.51,165
DZG-SF-25-41030.031.05971.0597
DZG-SF-25-41035.036.0961.096
DZG-SF-25-41039.040.0831.083
DZG-SF-25-4118.510.01011.5152
DZG-SF-25-41112.016.52374.51,065
DZG-SF-25-41117.017.5920.546
DZG-SF-25-41120.321.81301.5195
DZG-SF-25-41124.024.51520.576
DZG-SF-25-41125.526.01600.580
DZG-SF-25-41128.529.0920.546
DZG-SF-25-41131.532.54,0451.04,045
DZG-SF-25-41136.537.51601.0160
DZG-SF-25-41140.542.03691.5554
DZG-SF-25-41212.514.0871.5131
DZG-SF-25-41220.022.5962.5241
DZG-SF-25-41256.564.53,2798.026,231
Including56.560.56,4254.025,700
DZG-SF-25-4138.89.3870.544
DZG-SF-25-41315.618.01132.4272
DZG-SF-25-41336.538.04611.5692
DZG-SF-25-41359.561.62082.1436
DZG-SF-25-41550.551.57551.0755
DZG-SF-25-41577.578.57131.0713
DZG-SF-25-42173.674.62111.0211
DZG-SF-25-42248.052.05,2974.021,188
DZG-SF-25-42262.063.51871.5281
DZG-SF-25-42424.028.01654.0661
DZG-SF-25-42433.034.01271.0127
DZG-SF-25-4274.56.01681.5252
DZG-SF-25-43057.059.51822.5455
DZG-SF-25-43512.013.01681.0168
DZG-SF-25-44638.039.3821.3107
DZG-SF-25-44650.050.51560.578
DZG-SF-25-45229.531.0831.5125
DZG-SF-25-46019.521.52942.0588
DZG-SF-25-46024.525.5961.096
DZG-SF-25-46120.026.07966.04,777
Including21.024.11,1933.13,700
DZG-SF-25-46224.526.08661.51,299
DZG-SF-25-46535.536.57,2201.07,220
DZG-SF-25-47033.036.05383.01,614
DZG-SF-25-47135.038.56213.52,172
DZG-SF-25-47238.039.52161.5324
DZG-SF-25-4734.55.5791.079
DZG-SF-25-47319.019.9850.976
DZG-SF-25-4741.84.51452.7391
DZG-SF-25-47622.022.56380.5319
DZG-SF-25-4811.52.5761.076
DZG-SF-25-49416.019.04643.01,392
DZG-SF-25-49456.057.51171.5176
DZG-SF-25-49530.331.54021.2482
DZG-SF-25-49647.050.51603.5561
DZG-SF-25-50020.021.03791.0379
DZG-SF-25-50928.529.51131.0113
DZG-SF-25-51738.039.51671.5251
DZG-SF-25-5183.75.01881.3244
DZG-SF-25-52325.528.01022.5256
DZG-SF-25-5290.01.5811.5122
DZG-SF-25-5294.05.01141.0114
DZG-SF-25-53215.016.52,4501.53,675
DZG-SF-25-54652.353.4921.1101
DZG-SF-25-55735.740.01,5344.36,597
Including37.538.36,1440.84,915
DZG-SF-25-56040.141.23851.1423
DZG-SF-25-56048.551.52093.0626
DZG-SF-25-56064.966.4951.5143
DZG-SF-25-56652.053.5931.5140
DZG-SF-25-57449.050.02101.0210
DZG-SF-25-57733.034.71511.7257
DZG-SF-25-57835.542.53777.02,636
Including39.040.51,1151.51,673
DZG-SF-25-57861.963.49021.51,353
DZG-SF-25-57921.022.2921.2110
DZG-SF-25-57941.642.01,9350.4774
DZG-SF-25-58347.048.01691.0169
DZG-SF-25-58540.041.0931.093
DZG-SF-25-59627.530.42782.9806
DZG-SF-25-59631.131.61660.583
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-45623.024.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-45626.027.01121.0112
ZG-RC-24-46115.016.01401.0140
ZG-RC-24-46118.021.0773.0232
ZG-RC-24-46125.026.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-4728.09.06241.0624
ZG-RC-24-5930.06.011236.06,740
ZG-RC-24-5950.03.01013.0304
ZG-RC-25-47447.057.019910.01,988
ZG-RC-25-70243.044.01121.0112
Underground T28
T28-24-5900.01.21001.2120
T28-24-5903.64.81041.2125
T28-24-5908.410.86122.41,469
T28-24-59014.415.61201.2144
T28-24-59020.421.66641.2797
T28-25-6231.24.81073.6386
T28-25-6239.622.822213.22,933
T28-25-6240.07.22927.22,100
T28-25-6258.410.81012.4241
T28-25-62622.825.2852.4204
T28-25-6281.28.48457.26,080
T28-25-6308.413.21754.8838
T28-25-63014.415.61101.2132
T28-25-6312.47.23024.81,447
T28-25-6323.66.05082.41,218
T28-25-63318.022.82624.81,258
T28-25-6347.28.4811.297
T28-25-63415.619.22033.6731
T28-25-6352.47.2974.8464
T28-25-63810.813.29562.42,294
T28-25-6396.07.2831.2100
T28-25-6419.610.8801.296
T28-25-64413.221.6868.4721
T28-25-6458.412.01,2923.64,650
T28-25-64516.820.4933.6335
T28-25-64522.826.41233.6444
T28-25-64910.812.01081.2130
T28-25-64914.415.6871.2104
T28-25-65116.818.0991.2119
T28-25-65119.221.68042.41,930
T28-25-6551.22.41721.2206
T28-25-66614.425.266410.87,169
Including14.419.21,3444.86,450
T28-25-66713.216.8933.6335
T28-25-66814.421.64827.23,467
Including14.416.81,1782.42,826
T28-25-66910.815.62004.8958
T28-25-67112.025.275113.29,910
Including18.024.01,2446.07,464
T28-25-67321.625.23833.61,379
T28-25-6837.29.6812.4193
TD28-24-2100-3831.212.020210.82,178
TD28-24-2100-38324.025.22761.2331
TD28-24-2100-38412.013.21031.2124
Underground YAK
YAK-25-25544.450.48076.04,841
Including44.446.81,5732.43,774
YAK-25-25642.044.41392.4332
YAK-25-2570.01.23921.2470
YAK-25-2573.64.8871.2104
YAK-25-25742.046.81694.8810
YAK-25-26316.818.0901.2108
YAK-25-26321.624.04992.41,198
YAK-25-27038.439.6841.2101
YAK-25-2809.610.81401.2168
YAK-25-2820.01.23,3801.24,056


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10b60c6b-7547-4735-baf0-5ba070ab6d0b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22f71d24-1888-482e-89f3-954dcf4fa294
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68930443-3ac7-4fed-89fb-aa1e9bf58fdd
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3221a8b6-80cb-42b6-a812-fe74ff0c8bfd
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6561723b-43e5-4297-bb67-92aab75497a8


