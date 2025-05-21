Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Results at Depth and Identifies New Zgounder Regional Targets

MONTREAL, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce high-grade silver results from its ongoing drill program at the Zgounder Silver Mine. The Corporation has also identified multiple high-potential targets within the broader Zgounder Regional area in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

In the Central Zone: Hole DZG-SF-25-412 intercepted 3,279 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 8.0 meters (“m”), including 6,425 g/t Ag over 4.0m Hole DZG-SF-25-422 intercepted 5,297 g/t Ag over 4.0m Hole DZG-SF-25-409 intercepted 3,042 g/t Ag over 3.0m including 4,456 g/t Ag over 2.0m Hole DZG-SF-25-557 intercepted 1,534 g/t Ag over 4.3m including 6,144 g/t Ag over 0.8m

In the Open-Pit Area: Hole ZG-RC-24-593 intercepted 1,123 g/t Ag over 6.0m

At Depth Near the Granite Contact: Hole ZG-SF-24-123 intercepted 1,640 g/t Ag over 12.6m, including 10,104 g/t Ag over 1.0m and 2,747 g/t Ag over 7.0m Hole ZG-SF-24-216 intercepted 772 g/t Ag over 3.0m Hole T28-25-666 intercepted 664 g/t Ag over 10.8m including 1,344 g/t Ag over 4.8m

Identification of Several Regional Targets from Mapping and Grab Sampling: Ag values up to 178 g/t Gold (“Au”) values up to 10.3 g/t Copper (“Cu”) values up to 4.4%

7,122m of the 2025 Exploration Program Drilled Year-to-Date

“Today’s high-grade results — including hole ZG-SF-24-123 near the granite contact and DZG-SF-25-412 in the Central zone — are among our best to date. They confirm strong continuity at depth and reveal a new high-grade zone in the core of the orebody, all outside the current resource model,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “At the regional scale, recent mapping and sampling have outlined several high-priority targets east of Zgounder with potential for new discoveries. With three rigs turning, we expect a steady stream of results in the months ahead at both Zgounder and Zgounder Regional.”

Included in this release are results from 295 holes, which include four surface Diamond Drill (“DDH”), 180 underground DDH, 15 Reverse Circulation (“RC”), 68 T28 and 28 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length Ag x width (g/t) (m) Surface DDH ZG-24-136 51.5 53.0 2,240 1.5 3,360 Underground DDH ZG-SF-24-123 276.5 289.1 1,640 12.6 20,660 Including 278.0 279.0 10,104 1.0 10,104 Including 277.5 284.5 2,747 7.0 19,230 ZG-SF-24-216 79.0 82.0 772 3.0 2,316 DZG-SF-25-405 11.5 17.5 625 6.0 3,753 DZG-SF-25-405 38.0 40.0 1,466 2.0 2,931 DZG-SF-25-407A 20.5 22.5 1,573 2.0 3,146 DZG-SF-25-408 11.0 16.0 537 5.0 2,686 DZG-SF-25-409 23.0 26.0 3,042 3.0 9,125 Including 23.5 25.5 4,456 2.0 8,913 DZG-SF-25-410 21.4 27.0 462 5.6 2,586 DZG-SF-25-411 31.5 32.5 4,045 1.0 4,045 DZG-SF-25-412 56.5 64.5 3,279 8.0 26,231 Including 56.5 60.5 6,425 4.0 25,700 DZG-SF-25-422 48.0 52.0 5,297 4.0 21,188 DZG-SF-25-461 20.0 26.0 796 6.0 4,777 Including 21.0 24.1 1,193 3.1 3,700 DZG-SF-25-465 35.5 36.5 7,220 1.0 7,220 DZG-SF-25-532 15.0 16.5 2,450 1.5 3,675 DZG-SF-25-557 35.7 40.0 1,534 4.3 6,597 Including 37.5 38.3 6,144 0.8 4,915 DZG-SF-25-578 35.5 42.5 377 7.0 2,636 Surface RC ZG-RC-24-593 0.0 6.0 1,123 6.0 6,740 Underground T28 T28-25-623 9.6 22.8 222 13.2 2,933 T28-25-628 1.2 8.4 845 7.2 6,080 T28-25-645 8.4 12.0 1,292 3.6 4,650 T28-25-666 14.4 25.2 664 10.8 7,169 Including 14.4 19.2 1,344 4.8 6,450 T28-25-668 14.4 21.6 482 7.2 3,467 Including 14.4 16.8 1,178 2.4 2,826 T28-25-671 12.0 25.2 751 13.2 9,910 Including 18.0 24.0 1,244 6.0 7,464 Underground YAK YAK-25-255 44.4 50.4 807 6.0 4,841 Including 44.4 46.8 1,573 2.4 3,774 YAK-25-282 0.0 1.2 3,380 1.2 4,056



Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder





2025 Exploration Results

This year, 38 diamond drill holes (“DDH”) totaling 7,122m have been completed at Zgounder. Drilling was conducted mostly underground in the Central and Western Zones as well as on some near-mine regional targets.

Figures 2, 3, 4 and 5 shows the advance of the regional mapping and prospecting. Grab sample results have identified some high-grade grab Ag-Cu, and Au, along with many precious metal anomalies, indicating a strong mineralization potential within 20km from the Zgounder deposit. Ag-Cu anomalies in the northern and eastern regions are associated with intermediate to mafic units, while Au anomalies in the southwest correlate with strongly altered rocks (bleaching) — a mineralization style previously unrecorded in the district. New targets in the Zgounder Far East permits will be drill tested in the coming months.

The Zgounder Far East block comprises Neoproterozoic geology divided into three distinct zones: Southern Zone dominated by volcano-sedimentary rocks and pebbly sandstones alternated with felsic volcanics. Central Zone hosts an ophiolite complex, featuring mafic and ultramafic rocks intercalated with fine-grained sandstone units. Northern Zone is composed of intermediate to mafic volcanic and intrusive rocks, alternating with conglomerates.

Figure 2: Surface Map of Zgounder Property with Simplified Geology





Figure 3: Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Simplified Geology and Ag Grab Samples





Figure 4: Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Simplified Geology and Cu Grab Samples





Figure 5: Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Simplified Geology and Au Grab Samples





Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakesh, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver’s Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, will be developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management’s expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “growth”, “potential”, “targets”, “potential”, “expect”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the growth potential of the Zgounder resource, making new discoveries in Zgounder and Zgounder Regional, and exploration results to be steadily coming in and published by the Corporation,. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management’s current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya’s 2024 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.



Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length

(m)* Ag x width (g/t) Surface DDH ZG-24-136 51.5 53.0 2,240 1.5 3,360 ZG-24-136 69.0 71.0 88 2.0 176 Underground DDH ZG-SF-24-102 122.5 124.0 128 1.5 192 ZG-SF-24-123 276.5 289.1 1,640 12.6 20,660 Including 278.0 279.0 10,104 1.0 10,104 Including 277.5 284.5 2,747 7.0 19,230 ZG-SF-24-197 67.0 69.0 160 2.0 320 ZG-SF-24-197 81.0 81.5 84 0.5 42 ZG-SF-24-216 61.5 66.0 83 4.5 372 ZG-SF-24-216 79.0 82.0 772 3.0 2,316 ZG-SF-24-216 86.3 87.3 92 1.0 92 ZG-SF-24-278 115.3 116.5 373 1.2 447 ZG-SF-24-278 120.0 120.5 80 0.5 40 ZG-SF-24-278 125.0 126.5 340 1.5 510 ZG-SF-24-278 128.0 129.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-SF-25-294 284.5 288.5 108 4.0 432 DZG-SF-25-298 25.6 27.1 437 1.5 656 DZG-SF-25-310 52.5 54.0 647 1.5 971 DZG-SF-25-316 3.5 8.0 394 4.5 1,773 DZG-SF-25-316 11.5 13.0 649 1.5 974 DZG-SF-25-316 24.5 25.0 4,120 0.5 2,060 DZG-SF-25-317 6.0 7.0 2,171 1.0 2,171 DZG-SF-25-318 13.0 14.0 129 1.0 129 DZG-SF-25-330 28.1 28.6 2,700 0.5 1,350 DZG-SF-25-400 2.0 6.5 93 4.5 420 DZG-SF-25-400 7.5 8.5 87 1.0 87 DZG-SF-25-400 9.5 10.5 97 1.0 97 DZG-SF-25-400 11.0 11.5 102 0.5 51 DZG-SF-25-400 13.5 16.5 273 3.0 818 DZG-SF-25-400 17.0 17.5 85 0.5 43 DZG-SF-25-400 37.0 38.5 79 1.5 119 DZG-SF-25-401 3.0 4.0 133 1.0 133 DZG-SF-25-401 5.5 6.0 101 0.5 51 DZG-SF-25-401 8.0 16.5 252 8.5 2,145 Including 14.0 16.5 575 2.5 1,437 DZG-SF-25-401 23.0 24.5 164 1.5 246 DZG-SF-25-401 44.0 45.0 166 1.0 166 DZG-SF-25-401 61.5 63.0 245 1.5 367 DZG-SF-25-401 69.0 69.5 92 0.5 46 DZG-SF-25-401 70.5 71.5 136 1.0 136 DZG-SF-25-402 2.3 2.8 92 0.5 46 DZG-SF-25-402 6.5 7.0 81 0.5 41 DZG-SF-25-402 12.0 13.5 79 1.5 119 DZG-SF-25-402 14.5 15.0 256 0.5 128 DZG-SF-25-402 21.0 24.0 95 3.0 285 DZG-SF-25-403 7.5 9.0 77 1.5 116 DZG-SF-25-403 15.0 15.5 82 0.5 41 DZG-SF-25-403 16.0 17.0 79 1.0 79 DZG-SF-25-403 19.5 21.0 338 1.5 507 DZG-SF-25-405 11.5 17.5 625 6.0 3,753 Including 11.5 13.5 975 2.0 1,949 DZG-SF-25-405 18.0 18.5 84 0.5 42 DZG-SF-25-405 25.0 28.0 741 3.0 2,222 Including 26.5 27.5 1,590 1.0 1,590 DZG-SF-25-405 38.0 40.0 1,466 2.0 2,931 DZG-SF-25-405 74.5 75.0 84 0.5 42 DZG-SF-25-406 4.5 8.0 501 3.5 1,754 DZG-SF-25-406 11.5 15.5 181 4.0 724 DZG-SF-25-406 19.3 19.8 81 0.5 41 DZG-SF-25-406 21.6 24.0 906 2.4 2,174 DZG-SF-25-406 40.5 42.5 445 2.0 890 DZG-SF-25-407A 5.0 5.5 100 0.5 50 DZG-SF-25-407A 6.0 7.0 83 1.0 83 DZG-SF-25-407A 9.5 10.0 173 0.5 87 DZG-SF-25-407A 13.5 15.0 106 1.5 159 DZG-SF-25-407A 13.5 15.5 104 2.0 209 DZG-SF-25-407A 17.0 18.0 86 1.0 86 DZG-SF-25-407A 20.5 22.5 1,573 2.0 3,146 DZG-SF-25-407A 24.0 25.0 81 1.0 81 DZG-SF-25-408 6.7 7.5 145 0.8 116 DZG-SF-25-408 8.0 8.5 80 0.5 40 DZG-SF-25-408 11.0 16.0 537 5.0 2,686 Including 11.0 12.0 2,181 1.0 2,181 DZG-SF-25-408 22.0 23.0 77 1.0 77 DZG-SF-25-408 24.5 25.0 119 0.5 60 DZG-SF-25-408 32.5 35.0 279 2.5 699 DZG-SF-25-409 11.0 15.0 502 4.0 2,007 Including 13.0 14.5 1,153 1.5 1,730 DZG-SF-25-409 21.5 22.0 87 0.5 44 DZG-SF-25-409 23.0 26.0 3,042 3.0 9,125 Including 23.5 25.5 4,456 2.0 8,913 DZG-SF-25-409 26.5 27.0 96 0.5 48 DZG-SF-25-409 33.4 33.9 195 0.5 98 DZG-SF-25-409 36.8 37.8 390 1.0 390 DZG-SF-25-410 8.0 9.5 103 1.5 155 DZG-SF-25-410 11.0 13.0 121 2.0 243 DZG-SF-25-410 14.5 15.0 83 0.5 42 DZG-SF-25-410 21.4 27.0 462 5.6 2,586 Including 21.5 22.0 2,330 0.5 1,165 DZG-SF-25-410 30.0 31.0 597 1.0 597 DZG-SF-25-410 35.0 36.0 96 1.0 96 DZG-SF-25-410 39.0 40.0 83 1.0 83 DZG-SF-25-411 8.5 10.0 101 1.5 152 DZG-SF-25-411 12.0 16.5 237 4.5 1,065 DZG-SF-25-411 17.0 17.5 92 0.5 46 DZG-SF-25-411 20.3 21.8 130 1.5 195 DZG-SF-25-411 24.0 24.5 152 0.5 76 DZG-SF-25-411 25.5 26.0 160 0.5 80 DZG-SF-25-411 28.5 29.0 92 0.5 46 DZG-SF-25-411 31.5 32.5 4,045 1.0 4,045 DZG-SF-25-411 36.5 37.5 160 1.0 160 DZG-SF-25-411 40.5 42.0 369 1.5 554 DZG-SF-25-412 12.5 14.0 87 1.5 131 DZG-SF-25-412 20.0 22.5 96 2.5 241 DZG-SF-25-412 56.5 64.5 3,279 8.0 26,231 Including 56.5 60.5 6,425 4.0 25,700 DZG-SF-25-413 8.8 9.3 87 0.5 44 DZG-SF-25-413 15.6 18.0 113 2.4 272 DZG-SF-25-413 36.5 38.0 461 1.5 692 DZG-SF-25-413 59.5 61.6 208 2.1 436 DZG-SF-25-415 50.5 51.5 755 1.0 755 DZG-SF-25-415 77.5 78.5 713 1.0 713 DZG-SF-25-421 73.6 74.6 211 1.0 211 DZG-SF-25-422 48.0 52.0 5,297 4.0 21,188 DZG-SF-25-422 62.0 63.5 187 1.5 281 DZG-SF-25-424 24.0 28.0 165 4.0 661 DZG-SF-25-424 33.0 34.0 127 1.0 127 DZG-SF-25-427 4.5 6.0 168 1.5 252 DZG-SF-25-430 57.0 59.5 182 2.5 455 DZG-SF-25-435 12.0 13.0 168 1.0 168 DZG-SF-25-446 38.0 39.3 82 1.3 107 DZG-SF-25-446 50.0 50.5 156 0.5 78 DZG-SF-25-452 29.5 31.0 83 1.5 125 DZG-SF-25-460 19.5 21.5 294 2.0 588 DZG-SF-25-460 24.5 25.5 96 1.0 96 DZG-SF-25-461 20.0 26.0 796 6.0 4,777 Including 21.0 24.1 1,193 3.1 3,700 DZG-SF-25-462 24.5 26.0 866 1.5 1,299 DZG-SF-25-465 35.5 36.5 7,220 1.0 7,220 DZG-SF-25-470 33.0 36.0 538 3.0 1,614 DZG-SF-25-471 35.0 38.5 621 3.5 2,172 DZG-SF-25-472 38.0 39.5 216 1.5 324 DZG-SF-25-473 4.5 5.5 79 1.0 79 DZG-SF-25-473 19.0 19.9 85 0.9 76 DZG-SF-25-474 1.8 4.5 145 2.7 391 DZG-SF-25-476 22.0 22.5 638 0.5 319 DZG-SF-25-481 1.5 2.5 76 1.0 76 DZG-SF-25-494 16.0 19.0 464 3.0 1,392 DZG-SF-25-494 56.0 57.5 117 1.5 176 DZG-SF-25-495 30.3 31.5 402 1.2 482 DZG-SF-25-496 47.0 50.5 160 3.5 561 DZG-SF-25-500 20.0 21.0 379 1.0 379 DZG-SF-25-509 28.5 29.5 113 1.0 113 DZG-SF-25-517 38.0 39.5 167 1.5 251 DZG-SF-25-518 3.7 5.0 188 1.3 244 DZG-SF-25-523 25.5 28.0 102 2.5 256 DZG-SF-25-529 0.0 1.5 81 1.5 122 DZG-SF-25-529 4.0 5.0 114 1.0 114 DZG-SF-25-532 15.0 16.5 2,450 1.5 3,675 DZG-SF-25-546 52.3 53.4 92 1.1 101 DZG-SF-25-557 35.7 40.0 1,534 4.3 6,597 Including 37.5 38.3 6,144 0.8 4,915 DZG-SF-25-560 40.1 41.2 385 1.1 423 DZG-SF-25-560 48.5 51.5 209 3.0 626 DZG-SF-25-560 64.9 66.4 95 1.5 143 DZG-SF-25-566 52.0 53.5 93 1.5 140 DZG-SF-25-574 49.0 50.0 210 1.0 210 DZG-SF-25-577 33.0 34.7 151 1.7 257 DZG-SF-25-578 35.5 42.5 377 7.0 2,636 Including 39.0 40.5 1,115 1.5 1,673 DZG-SF-25-578 61.9 63.4 902 1.5 1,353 DZG-SF-25-579 21.0 22.2 92 1.2 110 DZG-SF-25-579 41.6 42.0 1,935 0.4 774 DZG-SF-25-583 47.0 48.0 169 1.0 169 DZG-SF-25-585 40.0 41.0 93 1.0 93 DZG-SF-25-596 27.5 30.4 278 2.9 806 DZG-SF-25-596 31.1 31.6 166 0.5 83 Surface RC ZG-RC-24-456 23.0 24.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-456 26.0 27.0 112 1.0 112 ZG-RC-24-461 15.0 16.0 140 1.0 140 ZG-RC-24-461 18.0 21.0 77 3.0 232 ZG-RC-24-461 25.0 26.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-472 8.0 9.0 624 1.0 624 ZG-RC-24-593 0.0 6.0 1123 6.0 6,740 ZG-RC-24-595 0.0 3.0 101 3.0 304 ZG-RC-25-474 47.0 57.0 199 10.0 1,988 ZG-RC-25-702 43.0 44.0 112 1.0 112 Underground T28 T28-24-590 0.0 1.2 100 1.2 120 T28-24-590 3.6 4.8 104 1.2 125 T28-24-590 8.4 10.8 612 2.4 1,469 T28-24-590 14.4 15.6 120 1.2 144 T28-24-590 20.4 21.6 664 1.2 797 T28-25-623 1.2 4.8 107 3.6 386 T28-25-623 9.6 22.8 222 13.2 2,933 T28-25-624 0.0 7.2 292 7.2 2,100 T28-25-625 8.4 10.8 101 2.4 241 T28-25-626 22.8 25.2 85 2.4 204 T28-25-628 1.2 8.4 845 7.2 6,080 T28-25-630 8.4 13.2 175 4.8 838 T28-25-630 14.4 15.6 110 1.2 132 T28-25-631 2.4 7.2 302 4.8 1,447 T28-25-632 3.6 6.0 508 2.4 1,218 T28-25-633 18.0 22.8 262 4.8 1,258 T28-25-634 7.2 8.4 81 1.2 97 T28-25-634 15.6 19.2 203 3.6 731 T28-25-635 2.4 7.2 97 4.8 464 T28-25-638 10.8 13.2 956 2.4 2,294 T28-25-639 6.0 7.2 83 1.2 100 T28-25-641 9.6 10.8 80 1.2 96 T28-25-644 13.2 21.6 86 8.4 721 T28-25-645 8.4 12.0 1,292 3.6 4,650 T28-25-645 16.8 20.4 93 3.6 335 T28-25-645 22.8 26.4 123 3.6 444 T28-25-649 10.8 12.0 108 1.2 130 T28-25-649 14.4 15.6 87 1.2 104 T28-25-651 16.8 18.0 99 1.2 119 T28-25-651 19.2 21.6 804 2.4 1,930 T28-25-655 1.2 2.4 172 1.2 206 T28-25-666 14.4 25.2 664 10.8 7,169 Including 14.4 19.2 1,344 4.8 6,450 T28-25-667 13.2 16.8 93 3.6 335 T28-25-668 14.4 21.6 482 7.2 3,467 Including 14.4 16.8 1,178 2.4 2,826 T28-25-669 10.8 15.6 200 4.8 958 T28-25-671 12.0 25.2 751 13.2 9,910 Including 18.0 24.0 1,244 6.0 7,464 T28-25-673 21.6 25.2 383 3.6 1,379 T28-25-683 7.2 9.6 81 2.4 193 TD28-24-2100-383 1.2 12.0 202 10.8 2,178 TD28-24-2100-383 24.0 25.2 276 1.2 331 TD28-24-2100-384 12.0 13.2 103 1.2 124 Underground YAK YAK-25-255 44.4 50.4 807 6.0 4,841 Including 44.4 46.8 1,573 2.4 3,774 YAK-25-256 42.0 44.4 139 2.4 332 YAK-25-257 0.0 1.2 392 1.2 470 YAK-25-257 3.6 4.8 87 1.2 104 YAK-25-257 42.0 46.8 169 4.8 810 YAK-25-263 16.8 18.0 90 1.2 108 YAK-25-263 21.6 24.0 499 2.4 1,198 YAK-25-270 38.4 39.6 84 1.2 101 YAK-25-280 9.6 10.8 140 1.2 168 YAK-25-282 0.0 1.2 3,380 1.2 4,056





