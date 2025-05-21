STX Group Facilitates a Record Tax Credit Transfer of US$1 Billion

New York, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STX Group, a leading global firm in environmental commodities trading and climate finance, is proud to announce the successful execution of a transferable tax credit transaction surpassing US$1 billion. The deal is believed to be the largest single transfer of investment tax credits (ITCs) completed under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to date, reinforcing STX Group’s market leadership in the transferability space.

The transaction marks a major milestone in unlocking new investment for U.S. energy infrastructure and affordable clean power. This deal of record volume highlights the maturity and momentum of the transferable credit market and demonstrates STX Group’s ability to take a dual role as a trading firm and an advisor for corporates strategizing and executing their energy transition and net zero strategies. The company is able to deliver scale and certainty for both credit buyers and project developers.

“This deal underscores STX Group’s position as a premier partner in the rapidly growing climate finance landscape. It solidifies our role as a first mover and a clear leader in the transferable tax credit market,” said Fabian Roobeek, Managing Partner at STX Group in New York. “It also highlights the confidence that the renewable energy developers and corporate buyers place in our ability to navigate market complexity and close deals at scale.”

As buyers seek strategic ways to reduce their tax liability while project developers look to unlock market liquidity, STX Group uses its deep market knowledge and experience to provide tailored solutions and transparent execution in an evolving policy landscape.

The IRA’s transferability framework, in effect since 2022, enables companies to leverage tax savings while investing in the clean energy transition — creating a new liquidity pathway for developers. STX supports clients on both sides of the market, designing and executing strategies across technologies — combining scale, certainty and protection in a fast-evolving landscape.

