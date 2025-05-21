Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger Industry Research 2025-2034: Strategic Moves Fuel Intense Competition, Collaborations and M&A Activities Shape the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bidirectional electric vehicle (EV) charger market is in the early growth phase for several reasons. Bidirectional charging technology is a relatively new concept, and as such, it has not yet penetrated the market fully. This technology enables electric vehicles to not just consume energy from the grid but also feed it back to the grid, providing grid services and enhancing the overall stability and resiliency of the grid.

The adoption of electric vehicles is still in its early stages. However, with the increasing demand for greener mobility and the decreasing cost of battery technology, the adoption of electric vehicles is expected to increase in the coming years. As more and more electric vehicles hit the road, the demand for bidirectional charging will increase. Lastly, there is a growing need for grid services such as frequency regulation, which bidirectional charging can provide.

Additionally, this need is expected to grow as the share of renewable energy in the grid mix increases, as solar and wind energy are inherently intermittent and require flexible solutions like bidirectional charging to help balance the grid. As a result, the bidirectional electric vehicle charger market is expected to flourish in the forecast period.

Factors driving the growth of the bidirectional electric vehicle (EV) charger market:

Increased Demand for Renewable Energy Integration: With the world shifting toward sustainable energy, there has been an increase in demand for integrating renewable energy sources like solar panels and wind turbines into the grid. Bidirectional EV charging technology allows electric vehicle batteries to store excess renewable energy when it is available and feed it back into the grid when there is a shortage.

Growing EV Penetration: As the adoption of EVs continues to grow, the demand for charging infrastructure is also increasing. Bidirectional EV charging provides an opportunity to improve charging infrastructure by allowing EVs to not only receive electricity from the grid but also send it back during peak demand.

Reduced Energy Costs: Bidirectional charging technology enables EV owners to sell excess energy stored in their vehicle batteries back to the grid or use it during peak demand hours. This feature can help EV owners reduce their energy costs and even earn profits in some cases.

Government Incentives: Various governments around the world are providing incentives such as tax credits and subsidies to promote the adoption of bidirectional EV charging technology. This has encouraged manufacturers to invest in research and development of these products.

Advancements in Technology: Recent advancements in electric vehicle and battery technology have improved the efficiency and reliability of bidirectional charging systems, making them a more practical option for widespread deployment.

Segment Highlights

The bidirectional electric vehicle charger market based on the propulsion type segment is expected to be dominated by the BEV segment throughout the forecast period 2025-2034. Based on the application, the V2G segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, based on the source, the OEM segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The domestic segment is expected to dominate the market, and based on charging type, the < 20 kWh is likely to dominate the market, offering a wide scope of development in the forecast period.

Electric vehicle manufacturers as well as bidirectional electric vehicle charger providers. Hence, the region is expected to dominate the bidirectional electric vehicle charger market during the forecast period.

6. Research Methodology

