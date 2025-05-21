Heimar hf.: Major Shareholder Announcement - Eignarhaldsfélagið Mata hf.

Enclosed is a major shareholder announcement from Eignarhaldsfélagið Mata hf. 

 

Attachments

HEIMAR - Flöggun Eignarhaldsfélagið Mata hf. 250520

