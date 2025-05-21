ABB introduces Battery Energy Storage Systems-as-a-Service to simplify renewable energy adoption

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New Battery Energy Storage Systems-as-a-Service removes financial and operational hurdles, helping companies diversify energy mix

Supports shift from CapEX to OpEx, empowering companies to deploy battery storage without upfront investment and guaranteed day one returns

ABB today announced the launch of its new Battery Energy Storage Systems-as-a-Service (BESS-as-a-Service) – a flexible, zero-CapEx solution designed to accelerate the shift to clean, resilient and affordable energy. BESS-as-a-Service is the first in a range of next generation service models being developed by ABB to remove the barriers to clean technology adoption and accelerate industries’ transition to net zero.

With demand for energy storage expected to surge, ABB’s BESS-as-a-Service offers companies a turnkey path to energy independence and sustainability. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects a sixfold increase in global storage capacity by 20301, with commercial and industrial systems alone expected to surge nearly tenfold to 560 GWh – underscoring the critical role of battery energy storage in enabling cleaner, more resilient power systems2.

Requiring no upfront capital investment, BESS-as-a-Service enables companies spanning a wide range of industries – from data centers to transport and logistics to commercial buildings – to benefit from advanced energy storage through a quarterly service fee.

The offer includes all hardware, software and lifecycle support, with ABB managing deployment, maintenance and optimization so businesses can focus on their core operations while improving energy efficiency, resilience and long-term sustainability. Designed to be technology-agnostic, BESS-as-a-Service works with any type of battery technology, giving customers the flexibility to take advantage of the latest innovations without being tied to a single system.

BESS-as-a-Service is underpinned by performance guarantees, as well as coverage for maintenance costs and energy trading brokerage fees. By managing all aspects of energy market participation, ABB enables customers to effortlessly reap immediate financial benefits from selling excess energy.

Stuart Thompson, Division President, at ABB’s Electrification Service Division, said: "In today’s volatile energy market, businesses need reliability and cost predictability above all else. Customers tell us that while they want to deploy the latest technologies to improve energy security and reduce their emissions and costs, they face financial obstacles. By shifting from capital expenditure to a more predictable operational expenditure approach, ABB’s BESS-as-a-Service enables businesses to immediately strengthen their energy security, slash peak demand charges, and generate new revenue streams. We see BESS-as-a-Service as not just a new offering but a strategic lever for the Division’s growth and innovation. We see significant potential to scale this globally, especially as more industries seek flexible, low-risk pathways to decarbonization."

ABB is currently conducting feasibility assessments with prospective customers to ensure immediate financial benefits before the deployment of BESS-as-a-Service. This evaluation is a prerequisite for installation, ensuring that customers can achieve net financial advances from day one. Feasibility studies to date have centred on the following segments:

For an EV charge point operator in Ireland, BESS-as-a-Service offers a solution to overcome the limitations of its grid connection and deliver fast charging. ABB’s approach will be able to support up to 1MW of EV fast charging, enabling the operator to generate at least 75% in additional revenue through the sale of excess power to the grid.

A UK-based commercial business park aims to mitigate against rising electricity prices by maximizing use of its existing solar PV system into a revenue-generating asset by integrating BESS-as-a-Service. This could potentially result in an 80% reduction in energy costs and up to £92,500 in additional annual revenue from energy trading and ancillary grid services.

A UK logistics warehouse facing frequent power disruptions is turning to BESS-as-a-Service to ensure operational resilience and sustainability. The battery system will provide full-site backup covering the site’s peak power demands while reducing reliance on carbon-intensive grid power. Over the project’s life, the net benefit is expected to exceed £2 million, all while supporting a cleaner, more stable energy future. To strengthen its BESS-as-a-Service offering, ABB has partnered with a diverse, strategic ecosystem of expert partners bringing strength in the latest energy monitoring software, data analytics and financial modelling.

"With BESS-as-a-Service, we are redefining the economics of clean energy adoption – delivering the flexibility and financial returns businesses need to decarbonize with confidence. It allows businesses to adopt advanced energy solutions without the financial strain of large capital investment and empowers them to take control of their energy needs, strengthen their resilience and unlock new value from their assets," Thompson said.

To learn more about BESS-as-a-Service, visit https://bess-as-a-service.abb.com/

ABB Electrification is a global technology leader enabling the efficient and reliable distribution of electricity from source to socket. With more than 50,000 employees across 100 countries, we collaborate with our customers and partners to solve the world’s greatest challenges in electrical distribution and energy management. As the energy transition accelerates and electricity demands grow, we are electrifying the world in a safe, smart and sustainable way. At ABB, we are ‘Engineered to Outrun’, and we are passionate about helping our customers and partners do the same. go.abb/electrification

