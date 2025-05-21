Strength Starts Here: Planet Fitness' Annual High School Summer Pass™ Program Returns This June

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announces the return of its annual High School Summer Pass™ program. Celebrating its fifth year, the initiative invites high school teens ages 14 – 191 to strengthen their bodies and minds by working out for free at any of its 2,700+ Planet Fitness locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Teens can visit PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass to register for the program with club access beginning Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, August 31. Find the nearest club or join online here.

Since launching the program in 2019, Planet Fitness has invested more than $300M in waived membership dues to promote youth health and wellness, and improve the physical and mental health of millions of teens.2 Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass program has helped millions of teens establish healthy fitness habits during the summer months, a critical time when many young people lack access to organized physical activities.

To better understand what today’s teens are experiencing—and how to support them—Planet Fitness conducted a Canadian study,3 revealing the following key insights:

Mental Health is a Major Concern: Canadian parents are concerned about their teens’ mental health (68 per cent),stress levels (72 per cent), and mood (67 per cent).

Canadian parents are concerned about their teens’ mental health (68 per cent),stress levels (72 per cent), and mood (67 per cent). Working Out is a Solution: Encouragingly, teens who make exercise a priority in their life are more likely to say they feel happy (93 per cent), with 88 per cent saying they feel confident. This is echoed by parents who report seeing positive changes—such as increased happiness (55%), boosted confidence (47%), reduced stress (44%), and lower anxiety (37%)—when their teens exercise more.

Encouragingly, teens who make exercise a priority in their life are more likely to say they feel happy (93 per cent), with 88 per cent saying they feel confident. This is echoed by parents who report seeing positive changes—such as increased happiness (55%), boosted confidence (47%), reduced stress (44%), and lower anxiety (37%)—when their teens exercise more. Exercise is More Than Physical Health: Teens believe physical activity helps deal with the emotional ups and downs of being a teenager; 91 per cent agree that regular exercise is beneficial when handling challenges.

Teens believe physical activity helps deal with the emotional ups and downs of being a teenager; 91 per cent agree that regular exercise is beneficial when handling challenges. Knowledge-Action Gap: Despite recognizing the benefits of exercise, only 45 per cent of teens turn to exercise when going through a tough time.

Despite recognizing the benefits of exercise, only 45 per cent of teens turn to exercise when going through a tough time. Screen Time is Consuming: 74 per cent of teens acknowledge that social media and video games take up a significant portion of their day — a concern echoed by 67 per cent of parents.



“At Planet Fitness, we offer a high value experience to both our members and High School Summer Pass participants in a welcoming, Judgement Free environment where everyone can get a great workout,” said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer. “With free access to our clubs throughout the summer, we're providing teens the tools they need to develop healthy fitness habits that can last a lifetime. We look forward to welcoming teens into our Planet Fitness clubs this summer to experience the mental and physical health benefits of exercise in the Judgement Free Zone®.”

All High School Summer Pass participants will have access to:

Planet Fitness’ complete range of strength equipment, including new plate-loaded machines, best-in-class cardio equipment, stretching space and more

Free fitness training from certified Canadian fitness trainers 4

Teen-specific workout plans designed to build strength safely and effectively

The free Planet Fitness App featuring hundreds of on-demand digital exercises

A welcoming, non-intimidating community environment



For more information on High School Summer Pass, including how to sign up for the free membership at any of the more than 2,700 Planet Fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada, visit PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.ca/Local-Clubs.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.6 million members and 2,741 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

1 Teenagers ages 14 – 19 can visit any Planet Fitness location in the United States and Canada. Teens must work out at the location they sign up at and are not permitted to use other locations. Teens under 18 or the age of majority in the applicable jurisdiction, must sign-up with a parent or guardian in-club or online at PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass. Once the parent or guardian waiver is signed for teens under 18 or the age of majority in the applicable jurisdiction, teens can work out alone. Students who are already 18 or the age of majority in the applicable jurisdiction do not need a parent or guardian to be present during the sign-up process.

2 Ten million teen participants since 2019, $10 per month, three month program

3 Online survey conducted by Planet Fitness to 1,019 parents of teens ages 14-19 and their respective teens, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

4 Locations are independently owned and operated; please check your local club for details.

