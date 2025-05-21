Blue Star Families Celebrates America’s Sea Services During Fleet Week New York at Hard Rock Cafe, Nasdaq, Broadway, and NYSE

New York, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Families (BSF) is excited to host a series of Fleet Week New York events from May 21–23, 2025, honoring the sea services and their families. Throughout Fleet Week New York, BSF will spotlight the connections between the military community and local leaders, emphasizing the critical need of support for service members and their families. The events will bolster recruitment and retention efforts through engagement and experiences, including Broadway tickets courtesy of the Theatre Development Fund .

Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony Details:

Date: May 22, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM ET

Location: Nasdaq MarketSite, Times Square

Blue Star Families joins CSX to ring the Nasdaq opening bell at Times Square, welcoming service members to New York during Fleet Week and celebrating military families. Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet will be accompanied on stage by CSX President and CEO Joseph R. Hinrichs and active-duty members of the sea services. This event underscores the company's commitment to empowering military members and their families by fostering vibrant communities of support.

NYSE Opening Bell Details:

Date: May 23, 2025

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Location: Wall Street, New York

In a significant show of support for military families, area military leadership will join Blue Star Families at the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell during Fleet Week New York. This event symbolizes the strong community bonds and mutual support between civilians and military families.

Rock the Fleet at Hard Rock Cafe Concert Details:

Date: May 23, 2025

Time: 5:30–9 PM ET

Location: Hard Rock Cafe New York, Times Square

The Craig Newmark New York Tri-State Chapter of Blue Star Families, delivered by CSX, celebrates Fleet Week with a festive concert at the Hard Rock Cafe for more than 500 service members, sponsored by T-Mobile. Hosted by Ashley Gutermuth, comedian and Air Force veteran spouse, the evening includes performances by American folk rock band The Last Real Circus and singer-songwriter Sadie Bass.

MEDIA REQUESTS: All media interested in covering these events should submit credential requests to media@bluestarfam.org .