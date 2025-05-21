ManTech Wins $200 Million Cyber Contract with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

HERNDON, Va., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI), Cyber and mission-focused technology solutions, has won a $200 million contract with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to create and manage a transformational Security Operations Center (SOC) that sets the model for efficient, reliable federal cybersecurity.

Under this 8-year task order ManTech will implement its innovative “cell-based” SOC approach that revolutionizes the traditional three-tiered SOC model. Leveraging lean agile principles and the integration of advanced technology, the cell-based SOC delivers massive improvements in efficiency and cybersecurity effectiveness. This collaborative partnership between NOAA and ManTech will empower NOAA’s Cyber Security Center (NCSC) to monitor and protect the entire system of systems supporting NOAA’s global, land, sea, air and space missions.

“ManTech’s partnership with NOAA will bring significant opportunities for innovation and efficiency that all federal government SOCs can benefit from,” said Stephen Deitz, President of the company’s Federal Civilian Sector. “Our cell-based approach, proven in sensitive national security missions for more than a decade, drives efficiencies, accountability and operational excellence in Cyber defense systems.”

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 57 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

