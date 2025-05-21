Enterprises to Advance Cyber Resilience in Public Cloud with Rubrik and Rackspace Technology

SAN ANTONIO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), a leading cyber resilience company, and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, have announced Rackspace Cyber Recovery Service – a new managed service for customers operating in public cloud. By combining Rubrik’s orchestrated data protection and cyber recovery solutions with Rackspace’s DevOps principles and managed services, enterprises can simplify and accelerate recovery from ransomware attacks. Automated workflows deliver clean data and workloads through immutable backups, zero-trust architecture and Infrastructure as Code. With Rackspace Cyber Recovery Service, critical business workloads running in public clouds can be restored in hours, helping enterprises significantly strengthen their cyber resilience.

[Editor’s Note: On April 30, 2025 Rubrik and Rackspace announced a collaboration to deliver a fully managed isolated recovery solution – Enterprises to Redefine Cyber Resilience with Rackspace and Rubri k]

Why does this matter?

Organizations running key workloads in public clouds face growing challenges when responding to cyber attacks – from limited visibility and inconsistent backup policies to slow recovery times and lack of automation to rebuild at scale. At the same time, IT leaders are grappling with increasingly complex and distributed cloud environments, making it difficult to maintain consistency, ensure visibility and execute reliable recovery. Recently, Rubrik Zero Labs revealed that 90% of global IT and security executives reported cyber attacks in the last year. In the event of major disruptions – such as ransomware attacks – many enterprises struggle to restore critical workloads quickly due to fragmented tooling, manual processes, untrusted data and inadequate automation.

“Enterprises can no longer rely on traditional recovery methods in a cloud-first, threat-intensified world,” said DK Sinha, President for Public Cloud at Rackspace Technology. “To ensure recoverability in the public cloud, they must adopt a new approach that leverages cloud native tools, modern DevOps methodologies and trusted expertise. Through our partnership with Rubrik, Rackspace Cyber Recovery Service sets a new standard for cyber resilience of public cloud workloads.”

Rackspace Cyber Recovery Service Extends Fast and Confident Cyber Resilience to Public Cloud

Rackspace Cyber Recovery Service applies Infrastructure as Code and platform engineering principles to cyber recovery, enabling restoration of critical workloads across multi-cloud environments. The journey begins with a professional services-led transformation, where Rackspace experts modernize recovery architectures and codify resilient workflows tailored to each environment. These capabilities are then transitioned into a ‘Day 2’ fully managed service, ensuring continuous validation, optimization and operational readiness. By orchestrating Recovery as Code, the solution delivers rapid, repeatable and auditable workflows aligned with modern DevOps practices. Paired with Rubrik’s immutable architecture and AI-driven threat detection and containment, it ensures clean data recovery into secure landing zones with minimal operational disruption.

“Amidst the evolving complexities of multiple cloud environments, proactive cyber resilience is not a luxury but a necessity. Together, Rackspace and Rubrik offer a differentiated, engineering-led approach to cyber resilience,” said Ghazal Asif, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Rubrik. “Specifically designed for complex, distributed cloud environments, our companies are at the forefront of safeguarding organizations against the rising tide of ransomware attacks in the realm of cloud and SaaS platforms.”

Rackspace Cyber Recovery Service provides enterprises running public cloud workloads with:

Proactive Protection : Continuous anomaly detection and threat monitoring to identify and resolve potential issues before they impact backups or recovery capabilities

: Continuous anomaly detection and threat monitoring to identify and resolve potential issues before they impact backups or recovery capabilities Expert Management : Optimal backup configuration, policy and lifecycle management

: Optimal backup configuration, policy and lifecycle management Cloud Management : Infrastructure management services to ensure your applications are managed efficiently in the cloud while infrastructure and data restoration procedures are tested for recovery during incidents or disasters

: Infrastructure management services to ensure your applications are managed efficiently in the cloud while infrastructure and data restoration procedures are tested for recovery during incidents or disasters Improved Compliance : The ability to support data retention policies and regulatory requirements with consistent management and detailed reporting

: The ability to support data retention policies and regulatory requirements with consistent management and detailed reporting Advisory & Professional Services: Strategic guidance and implementation of Rubrik-powered cyber recovery solutions – including RTO/RPO planning, regulatory alignment and deployment of automated Infrastructure as Code workflows into secure landing zones



About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information, please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT:

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Identity Resilience and its anticipated benefits for our customers. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including those described under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.

