Sweet Bee Magic is now USDA Organic Certified

Sweet Bee Naturals is thrilled to announce that its Sweet Bee Magic line of skincare products has been awarded the USDA Organic certification. This prestigious certification is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to using the highest quality natural and organic ingredients in its formulations, without compromise.



While most are more accustomed to seeing the USDA Organic logo on food products, the certification also applies to the world of skincare. Regardless of what product it is, however, it means the same thing: the goods behind the logo are produced without the use of harmful or synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers and have been certified to be in compliance with federal organic regulations. The result is that consumers can be confident someone is working behind the scenes to guarantee that their product is natural, safe, and healthy.



CEO of Sweet Bee Naturals, Dr. Clare Bertucio elaborated on the importance of this accomplishment:



“Why are our balms USDA organic certified? Because it actually matters!!! Anything you put ONTO your skin can be absorbed INTO your body. Because we at Sweet Bee Naturals are focused on bringing each of you and your families only the very BEST and very HEALTHIEST products, we took the extra time and effort to make sure that we earned the USDA organic certification. As a physician and CEO, I don’t want you or your family to put anything ON or IN your bodies that isn’t organic, natural, and healthy! I honestly care.”



In addition to our Sweet Bee Magic balms, which can be found at some of the biggest natural retailers in the country, including Whole Foods, Sprouts and Natural Grocers, Sweet Bee Naturals is working hard to add new Organic certified products to our line up, including a Foot and Heel balm formulated to keep one of the hardworking working parts of our body hydrated and healthy.



With a history dating back to the 1980’s, Sweet Bee Magic products have a decades long reputation for meeting the needs of customers that demand clean and natural skincare products that are effective and safe to use for the whole family. Today, Sweet Bee Naturals still makes its organic products in small batches right here in the U.S.A, ensuring high-quality standards in all that they do.



To learn more about Sweet Bee Magic All in One Skin Balm and its organic skincare lines, please visit its website at www.sweetbeenaturals.com.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/sweet-bee-magic-is-now-usda-organic-certified/