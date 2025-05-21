Is America on the Verge of the Greatest Wealth Transfer in History?

BALTIMORE, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, Americans have been warned about dwindling entitlement funds, growing national debt, and the slow erosion of the middle class.

But according to former CIA advisor Jim Rickards, that narrative is about to be turned upside down.

“There’s a side to this story you’ve never heard before,” says Rickards. “America is anything BUT broke.”

Rickards claims a $150 trillion pool of national wealth—what he calls a “hidden endowment”—has quietly been unlocked by a recent Supreme Court ruling. The decision could trigger what he calls “the greatest transfer of wealth in U.S. history” .

“It’s enough to pay off the national debt, four times over,” Rickards says. “Enough to make every single family in America millionaires.”

From Washington Power Circles to Public Knowledge

Rickards, who has served as an advisor to the White House, Pentagon, and Federal Reserve, says this wealth has remained sealed off for generations—hidden in plain sight beneath federally controlled land.

“This ‘trust fund’ is not a pile of money to be equally distributed… It’s not part of a government program or handout,” Rickards explains. “But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined.”

The source? Untapped natural resources and mineral reserves buried beneath public lands—resources Rickards says have been locked away by decades of regulatory red tape.

“The United States is the only nation in the world that locks them up,” he says, quoting a former Department of the Interior insider. “We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they’re worth trillions of dollars. Now—for the first time in half a century—we can go get them.”

A Legal Shift with Massive Implications

The catalyst, according to Rickards, was the Supreme Court’s 2024 repeal of the Chevron Doctrine—a ruling that significantly limited the power of federal agencies to block projects related to land and resource use.

“For 50 years, fake experts strangled us from within the government,” Rickards says. “But all that’s over now.”

“ Trump’s Supreme Court overturned the Chevron Doctrine … and his team is fast-tracking access to trillions of dollars’ worth of mineral wealth.”

Rickards argues this is a once-in-a-century shift—comparable only to the Gold Rush or the Homestead Act.

“An explosion of mineral wealth rained down over our nation,” he says. “Anyone of modest means could stake a claim and strike it rich.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, attorney, and former national security advisor who served in senior roles at the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He helped negotiate the 1981 Iran Hostage Crisis, co-crafted the Petrodollar Accord, and was one of the first to warn federal agencies about the 2008 financial crisis.

Today, he leads Strategic Intelligence, a publication that examines the economic and geopolitical shifts reshaping the future of the United States.