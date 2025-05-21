Randamu Named Finalist at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2025 PitchFest

Toronto, Canada, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randamu, the Web3 infrastructure company behind the drand and dcipher networks, today announced that it was named a finalist at the prestigious CoinDesk Consensus 2025 PitchFest. The event this year held in Toronto, spotlighted breakthrough startups shaping the future of Web3, blockchain, and decentralized systems. Randamu represented the Protocol Labs Network ecosystem in the final round of the competition.

PitchFest is a key part of Consensus 2025. Consensus weaves together breakthrough technologies, from digital assets to artificial intelligence, fostering the collaborations that define what's next. This year’s Consensus Pitchfest competition drew almost two hundred entries from around the world, with Randamu emerging in the top 3% of all contenders. The final round featured six standout companies, with Randamu’s co-founders joining a diverse and visionary group of entrepreneurs on stage.

“We’re incredibly proud to have made it to the final round at such a high-profile event,” said Erick Watson, Co-Founder of Randamu. “It was the perfect opportunity to share our vision for secure, bridgeless, multi-chain solutions with a global audience. While we didn’t take home the top prize, the experience was invaluable, and it’s just the beginning for Randamu.”

Randamu’s participation was also a celebration of its growing community. The event marked a strong start to Randamu’s active seed fundraising campaign and broader engagement with the Web3 ecosystem.

About Randamu

Randamu delivers decentralized cryptographic infrastructure that powers the next generation of secure, verifiable, and automated digital systems. Serving Web3 developers, protocols, and blockchains, Randamu offers essential building blocks such as publicly verifiable randomness, time-locked encryption, and cross-chain coordination. Its flagship stewardship of the drand protocol and the League of Entropy enable trust-minimized coordination and transparency across distributed systems.

With a mission to equip builders with censorship-resistant, accountable, and independently verifiable tooling, Randamu ensures that critical actions are governed by transparent cryptographic consensus and is the partner of choice for projects that require advanced security and automated decision making at scale. The company collaborates globally with research institutions, blockchain foundations, and decentralized infrastructure providers. Founded by experts in threshold cryptography and distributed systems, Randamu operates with a commitment to open-source values, transparency, and community-driven innovation.

To learn more about Randamu’s solutions for Web3 builders and decentralized ecosystems, visit www.randa.mu.