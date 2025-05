Karat Packaging to Participate in Two June Investor Conferences

CHINO, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (Nasdaq: KRT) (“Karat”), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced that it will participate in two investor conferences in June. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during both conferences.

On June 3, 2025, Karat’s Chief Executive Officer, Alan Yu, and Chief Financial Officer, Jian Guo, will participate at the Stifel 2025 Cross Sector Insight Conference, taking place at the InterContinental Boston Hotel.

On June 4, 2025, Mr. Yu and Ms. Guo will participate at the 45th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, taking place at the Loews Chicago Hotel.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a representative at Stifel Capital Markets or William Blair & Co.

Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.

