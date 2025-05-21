Vow ASA: Invitation to Vow ASA first quarter 2025 presentation and Q&A

Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) will release its report for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday 28 May 2025. The update will be published on https://newsweb.oslobors.no/ and on the company's web site www.vowasa.com.

Vow ASA is pleased to invite shareholders, investors, analysts, and other interested parties to a presentation of the results and a Q&A at 09:00 CET on the same day. Personal attendance is welcomed at Haakon VII's gate 2, 0161 Oslo.





The session will also be streamed via webcast. To register and follow the presentation online, please copy and paste the following link into your browser, click Attend and register your e-mail:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20250528_2/





For further information, please contact:

Gunnar Pedersen, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 91 63 03 04

Email: gunnar.pedersen@vowasa.com





Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 99 29 38 26

Email: cecilie.hekneby@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries. Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda. Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This is information is pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.