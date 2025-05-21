Regency Centers Releases 2024 Corporate Responsibility and TCFD Reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency”, “Regency Centers” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:REG) today released its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”)-aligned Climate Risk Report. These two annual reports highlight Regency's ongoing corporate responsibility commitments and provide transparency into its approach to climate-related risks and opportunities. Both reports can be found on the Corporate Responsibility page of Regency’s website.

“The guiding principles behind Regency's Corporate Responsibility program are deeply embedded within our core values and shape how we do business,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The embodiment of these principles throughout our organization is crucial to our strategy for driving sustainable growth and building long-term value for our shareholders, while positively impacting the communities we serve."

Our 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report highlights recent awards, recognition, and notable achievements, including:

Achieved record-high Employee Engagement score of 88% for the second consecutive year

Received the Healthiest Companies Award from the First Coast Workplace Wellness Council for the 16th consecutive year

Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Together with its employees, contributed approximately $1.8 million to charitable causes

Employees volunteered 2,000+ hours to local communities

Ranked on Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies List

Achieved the highest score of “1” in ISS’ Governance & Environmental QualityScore categories

Significant progress toward our 2030 Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction target, with a cumulative reduction of 23% from the 2019 baseline year

Exceeded our prior 2030 goals for onsite renewable energy and water reduction



Regency's 2024 TCFD Report was issued as part of the Company's ongoing efforts to enhance its communication relating to climate-related risks and opportunities. This approach supports the integration of climate considerations into the Company's business strategy and asset management.

About Regency Centers Corporation (Nasdaq: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Forward-Looking Statements

