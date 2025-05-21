XRP News: Ripple Whales monitor as Nimanode set to Kick-off $NMA token Presale

LEEDS, United Kingdom, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated $NMA token presale for Nimanode is officially scheduled to commence on May 22nd, 2025 at 3 PM UTC.

Excitement grows in the XRPL ecosystem as the first-of-its-kind No-Code AI Agent builder platform announces the date for their presale. As it is anticipated to be the most impactful in XRP history. Get Early Access

Whales on the XRPL Ecosystem are positioned and interested in becoming the front-runners as XRPL, a blockchain in desperate need for real innovation, witnesses its first tilt towards Blockchain Infrastructure.

Nimanode introduces a convergence of On-Chain execution and Off-chain intelligence to create AI agents that can execute smart contracts, automate DeFi strategies, integrate APIs, monitor NFTs, manage tasks across chains, and evolve over time — all without writing a single line of code.

Why Nimanode is Stealing the Spotlight?

Nimanode is creating the future of work through AI Agents, offering a no-code gateway to advanced agent-driven ecosystems, making it a game-changer for both developers and non-technical users.

This AI-powered platform is built on the XRP Ledger for high speed, low cost, and unmatched scalability. With its zero-code agent builder and decentralized agent marketplace, Nimanode is unlocking real-world utility for creators, developers, and businesses alike.

Whether you're launching a dApp, managing RWA, automating your smart contracts, or building Institutional workflows, Nimanode is the only toolkit you’ll need.

Join Telegram Community

An Ecosystem Powered By $NMA

At the heart of Nimanode ecosystem lies $NMA , the utility and governance token that powers agent deployment, upgrades, voting etc, designed with a deflationary mechanism in mind to promote scarcity and long term value. Offering various utilities such as

Agent Builder: NMA will serve as fuel for the creation and deployment of AI agents on the platform.

Agent Marketplace: Holders of NMA will be able to access discounts and purchase agents on Nimanode's Agent marketplace.

Governance Participation: Holders are offered a position in the DAO to participate in Governance and vote on proposals.

Staking & Reward: Staking $NMA will serve as a means of passive income to holders. Revenue generated on the platform will also be shared to holders.

Visit Presale Page

Rising Momentum Indicates Massive Potential

The Nimanode community is rapidly gaining momentum, with early supporters, XRP whales, developers, and AI enthusiasts rallying around its bold vision of an autonomous agent-driven Web3.

Whales are already positioned and ready to partake in the Presale which could deliver exceptional returns as a 25% return on DEX Listing is already planned for $NMA.

Do not Miss Out!

$NMA token launch is more than just a token sale, it's a leap toward ownership of intelligent, automated blockchain infrastructure.

With a limited 30-day window beginning on March 22nd, early birds are getting an edge and advantage in what could be the most impactful Presale towards innovation on the XRP ecosystem.

Website: https://nimanode.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/nimanodeai

Telegram: https://t.me/nimanodeAI

Documentation: https://docs.nimanode.com

Contact:

Nick Lambert

contact@nimanode.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Nimanode. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b41e8484-b81f-4a4a-b19f-803976fcfcfa