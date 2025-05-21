LCA Construction Corporation Celebrates Over a Decade of Building with Purpose in Southern California

La Crescenta, California, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCA Construction Corporation, a boutique consulting and engineering-led construction management firm, celebrates over 10 years of delivering dedicated service in Southern California’s real estate landscape. Since its establishment in 2014, the firm has grown from a one-person engineering practice into a full-service operation known for its engineering expertise, thoughtful design, and presence in the community.



LCA Construction Corporation

LCA Construction Corporation, and its affiliate consulting company Fiver Management Corporation, offers engineering, construction management, and property development services. With a mission to create practical, sustainable, and locally focused buildings, its work includes new home construction, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and seismic retrofits of older structures through state grant programs. The company combines technical expertise and human-centered design to deliver projects that are structurally sound, efficiently executed, and thoughtfully laid out for modern living.

The belief that the construction process must be accessible and intelligent serves as the firm’s foundation. Its vision is to strengthen resilient communities by keeping design, engineering, and construction under one roof. LCA Construction Corporation intentionally takes on projects where it can maintain control over all phases, from acquisition and design of the property to buildout and final delivery.

This approach allows the company to ensure efficiency, quality, and integrity throughout. It eliminates the disconnect that usually occurs when multiple firms or entities are involved. This model helps guarantee higher quality outcomes and allows the team to manage expectations, timelines, and budgets more effectively.

This commitment to excellence reflects the founder’s dedication. Feehan, a licensed civil engineer, has extensive experience working for both large-scale general contractors and smaller construction firms. He gradually gravitated toward smaller, more manageable projects, as they allowed for greater personal connection and stakeholder involvement.

Feehan launched LCA Construction Corporation and later Fiver Management Corporation, after recognizing gaps in the market. He understood the benefits of engineering-led construction teams that could bring thoughtful solutions to small-scale residential projects without compromising elsewhere. These comprehensive services address the needs Feehan has observed in the market.

One of LCA Construction Corporation’s current projects, a speculative single-family home, exemplifies the company’s ethos. The team purchased the undeveloped property, led design in-house, and is now halfway through the build. With vaulted ceilings in the living areas, a smart, open layout, a spacious pantry, and a well-planned laundry area, the house is designed to feel expansive and livable despite its modest footprint.



LCA Construction Corporation’s Current Project





“We’re not trying to create something groundbreaking,” Feehan states. “But we’re doing everything carefully and intentionally, which is obvious from how the layout flows, how we selected the materials, and how we waterproof the exterior. Our attention to detail makes the final product something we’re proud of.”



An Interior by LCA Construction Corporation





LCA Construction Corporation has entered its second decade, and it stays committed to its founding principles of building with integrity, designing purposefully, and serving the community. The firm plans to continue working on residential builds in communities just outside Los Angeles, where costs are more manageable and the opportunity for thoughtful development remains strong.

Media Contact

Name: Matt Feehan

Email: info@lcacon.com



