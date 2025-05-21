West Palm Beach News & Podcast Coffee with Q Reporter Rene Perras Interviews Boca Raton FL Medical Malpractice Lawyer

West Palm Beach, Fl , May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boca Raton, Florida Medical Malpractice Lawyer Joe Osborne Explains How Communication Failures and Missed Diagnoses Lead to Preventable Patient Harm

Renowned medical malpractice trial lawyer Joe Osborne of Osborne and Francis recently appeared on "Coffee with Q," hosted by legal news reporter Rene Perras, to discuss the critical issue of medical errors and patient rights in healthcare settings.

The podcast is now available on YouTube

During the informative interview, Osborne shared valuable insights into what constitutes medical errors, how they impact patients and their families, and the legal recourse available to victims of medical malpractice.

"Medical errors come in all shapes and sizes," Osborne explained on the show. "They can involve misinterpretation of studies, lack of appreciation of significant clinical findings, misdiagnosis, lack of communication from healthcare providers to patients, and failures to follow up on important testing."

Osborne emphasized that not all medical errors constitute medical malpractice. He clarified that medical malpractice occurs when there is "a deviation or falling below the standard of care" where a healthcare provider either does something wrong proactively or fails to do something that other similar providers would identify as negligent.

The interview highlighted several preventative measures that healthcare facilities and professionals can implement to minimize medical errors, including:



Establishing robust follow-up systems for test results and diagnoses

Ensuring clear communication with patients about the need for follow-up testing or interventions

Implementing "over-reads" where a second board-certified specialist reviews test results

Osborne illustrated the devastating consequences of medical errors by sharing a case where a surgeon, injured in a small aircraft accident, failed to disclose his injuries to the hospital and subsequently caused a fatal error during a valve replacement surgery.

"Follow-up systems within hospitals and doctors' offices are extremely important because when things fall through the cracks, they can have devastating consequences for patients," Osborne stated.

The interview also addressed Florida's statute of limitations for medical malpractice cases, noting that patients often don't discover errors until much later, sometimes when it's too late.

About Osborne and Francis

Osborne and Francis is a law firm specializing in medical malpractice, personal injury, and advocating for patients' rights. With extensive experience in medical error cases, the firm is committed to helping victims find justice in the healthcare system.

About Coffee with Q

"Coffee with Q" is a program dedicated to helping consumers find justice, hosted by legal news reporter Rene Perras. The show features interviews with legal experts on various topics affecting consumer rights.

