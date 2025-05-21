Opus One Gold Obtains 3.79 g/t Gold Over 6.7 m at 57 m From Hole NO-25-03 on its Zone 1 Gold Discovery, Noyell Project

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the “Company” or “Opus One”) is pleased to announce that drill hole NO-25-03 from the winter drilling program on its 100% owned Noyell project near the town of Matagami, Abitibi, Québec, Canada, returned 3.79 g/t Au over 6.7 m from 57.2 to 63.9 m. The mineralized interval represents a true width of approximately 5.26 m within the Zone 1 structure.

NO-25-03 was drilled in the upper portion of the mineralized structure, a sector that had seen very limited drilling in the past. Zone 1 was intersected at a vertical depth of 50m below surface. This is the shallowest hole drilled to date on the Zone 1 Discovery indicating that the gold mineralization probably reaches the base of the overburden, which is approximately 20 m thick in this area.

Drill Hole NO-25-02 was also drilled near surface, approximately 70 m to the east of NO-25-03. It intersected the Zone 1 structure which was only weakly mineralized returning 1.06 g/t Au over 0.5m (true width of 0.47m) between 174.3 and 174.8 m.

Drill Hole NO-25-04 reached its target at approximately 270 vertical meters, in the western portion of Zone 1. Zone 1 returned 2.47 g/t Au over 1.0 m (true width of 0.72m) between 297.8 and 298.8 m. Both holes, NO-25-02 and 04, intersected areas of weak gold mineralization within Zone 1.

Drill hole location and parameters are as follows:

Drill Hole Bearing Dip Start End Length Easting Northing Elevation NO-25-01 358,22 -60,12 0 225 225 311512,6 5487989 271,1 NO-25-02 4,93 -45,08 0 201 201 311666,3 5487946 273,53 NO-25-03 355,02 -58,02 0 171 171 311614,6 5488035 273,12 NO-25-04 357,98 -71,95 0 375 375 311510,6 5487889 271,52

More assay results are expected soon.

Louis Morin, Opus One CEO commented: Shallow drilling on Noyell’s Zone 1 Discovery continues to deliver significant gold intervals. This is new information for us. It would certainly be interesting to build a gold resource so close to surface in such an ideal environment. As we are located only 25 Km south from the city of Matagami, a mining friendly community, and only 14 Km from regional road 109, our Noyell project is starting to reveal a different potential perspective than initial exploration programs were presenting. Being located close to infrastructures allows Opus One for low exploration costs and eventually low development costs.





Opus One Gold Corp. will be at The Mining Investment Event at Centre des Congres In Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025.

You are welcome to visit us at the MI3 Lounge.

www.themininginvestmentevent.com

Sample preparation, analysis and QAQC program

All samples are described, labelled, cut (diamond saw) and bagged at Technominex’ facilities in Rouyn-Noranda. Samples are then shipped to AGAT certified Laboratory in Val D’or for preparation. Sample pulps are then shipped to various AGAT laboratories in Canada for analysis. Samples are assayed for gold using by Fire Assay (50g), with ICP-OES Finish. All samples equal or above 10 g/t Au are submitted to ore grade gravimetric finish.

Opus One’s QAQC program consists of one control sample inserted, at Technominex’ facility, after 9 regular samples. Control samples consist of a certified blank and various gold grades certified material.

OPUS ONE Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in the Val-d'Or and Matagami mineral districts.

An independent qualified person, Pierre O’Dowd P.Geo, has verified and approved the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure as required by section 3.1 and 3.2 of NI43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Opus One, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the anticipated exploration program on the project, the results of such exploration program, the development of the project and what benefits Opus One will derive from the project, the expected demand for lithium. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management’s good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Opus One’ control.

These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Financial Instruments” and “Risk and Uncertainties in Opus One’ Annual Report for the fiscal year ended August 31st, 2022, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Opus One does not intend, nor does Opus One undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel.: (514) 591-3988

Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA

President, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Tel: +19024020388

info@OpusOneGold.com

Visit Opus One’s website: www.OpusOneGold.com













Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a76ec25-ea46-4ea8-b0d1-38609aa99112

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d687ff48-358c-4f6b-a604-55c8d73467d2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e95e5596-717a-49c7-b595-62cc57348bde

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5acbe85-8c6e-4e00-85a0-54c3fb493b02