Perceptyx Named a Leader By a Leading Global Research and Continuous Guidance Firm

TEMECULA, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx , the global leader in employee listening and actioning for a better workplace, today announced it has been named a Leader in Forrester’s report - The Forrester Wave™: Employee Experience Management Platforms, Q2 2025.

The report notes Perceptyx’s strategy of combining behavioral science, analytics, and listening to transform the employee experience. In particular, the Perceptyx platform is recognized for empowering managers and activating employees to drive meaningful organizational change and receiving above-average customer feedback.1 Perceptyx earned the highest possible score in the following criteria:2

Surveys and solicited feedback

Ad hoc employee experience research

Democratization of insights and data

AI-driven analysis and natural language processing (NLP)

Industry peer benchmarking

Guidance and recommendations for action

Implementation and deployment

Multiple languages and geographies

“Perceptyx’s strengths stem from its intuitiveness, configurability, ad hoc listening capabilities, and the company’s full-service approach to employee experience (EX) program design and development. Its coaching and nudging capabilities also stand out here as being strong and particularly well thought out,” writes Forrester Wave™ report author David Brodeur-Johnson in the report.3

Report author David Brodeur-Johnson concludes the Perceptyx report profile with: “Perceptyx is a good fit for large- and medium-sized enterprises. It offers a range of implementation options, but we think that those seeking a full-service approach will find it beneficial. The ability to drive behavior change to improve culture throughout the organization, as well as to support ideation and innovation, are particular strengths.”4



“This recognition validates for us our focus on developing products that improve the employee experience as a standalone priority,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Perceptyx. “When employees thrive, the organization thrives. Companies today need targeted solutions for advancing workforce engagement, leadership effectiveness, and development. While other vendors are diversified across customer experience or market research, Perceptyx is 100% focused on EX.”

A singular strategy backed by breakthrough HR products

Perceptyx distinguishes itself from other EX platforms through its use of contextual AI to turn employee experience data into actual behavioral change. Perceptyx believes its approach to delivering EX products built for action, not just analysis, contributed to its placement as a Leader in the report.

Key capabilities include:

AI Coach: A conversational AI solution powered by LLM technology and behavioral science delivers precise, contextualized guidance tied to each manager’s unique team dynamics.

A conversational AI solution powered by LLM technology and behavioral science delivers precise, contextualized guidance tied to each manager’s unique team dynamics. Intelligent Nudging: Delivers science-based, personalized habit-forming suggestions to managers and employees in the flow of work, based on Nobel Prize-winning research. All nudges are delivered within the flow of work (for example, Microsoft Teams, Slack, email, or, for deskless workers, wherever makes the most sense in the context of their work), making them easy to adopt.

Delivers science-based, personalized habit-forming suggestions to managers and employees in the flow of work, based on Nobel Prize-winning research. All nudges are delivered within the flow of work (for example, Microsoft Teams, Slack, email, or, for deskless workers, wherever makes the most sense in the context of their work), making them easy to adopt. AI-Assisted Action Planning: Streamlines the development of targeted action plans, ensuring they are strategically aligned and easy to implement.

Streamlines the development of targeted action plans, ensuring they are strategically aligned and easy to implement. Multi-channel Platform: Powers point-in-time, continuous listening, crowdsourcing, and 360 feedback all in one configurable platform.

Powers point-in-time, continuous listening, crowdsourcing, and 360 feedback all in one configurable platform. In-House Services: With a hybrid approach to services, ranging from self-led to full service, Perceptyx can meet customers where they are. Our expert service teams have partnered with many of the world’s best brands to bring impactful listening and action programs to life.



