TigerConnect Unveils CareConduit: A Smarter Way to Automate Clinical Workflows

SANTA MONICA, CA., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerConnect, the leading unified healthcare communications company, today announced the launch of CareConduit, an intelligent, cloud-native workflow automation platform designed to unify fragmented hospital systems and streamline care communications.

Fragmented technology solutions make it difficult to automate clinical workflows. Until now, integrating disparate systems to consolidate or automate communication workflows required significant IT resources, and many existing middleware solutions rely on on-premises infrastructure, leading to high implementation costs, scalability challenges, and ongoing IT maintenance burdens.

CareConduit is designed to eliminate this fragmentation, alleviating notification fatigue and manual workflow challenges by streamlining communication across the care team. The cloud-native unified communications platform combines seamless integration of hospital systems, including EHRs, nurse call, virtual nursing hardware, and beyond, with workflow automation, to deliver actionable information to the right caregiver at the right time. CareConduit was purpose-built with an underlying artificial intelligence (AI) layer, enabling the first wave of intelligent features launched at HIMSS earlier this year – and laying the foundation for even more advanced scheduling and workflow automation in upcoming releases.

“Many hospitals are experiencing inflated technology costs and clinician burnout and need a solution to truly unify communications across their ecosystem,” said Saurin Shah, Chief Product Officer at TigerConnect. “With CareConduit’s powerful integration capabilities and cloud-native automated workflow routing, organizations will see faster time to value, reduced costs, and timely and accurate notifications to the right caregivers, allowing clinicians to focus on patient care and improving patient outcomes.”

In tandem with the launch, TigerConnect announced the appointment of Anish Arora as Vice President of Product, underscoring the company’s continued investment in product innovation and leadership. Arora brings over 20 years of experience building and scaling healthcare technology products at companies including Epic, McKesson, and Cardinal Health.

“I'm excited to join TigerConnect at such a pivotal moment for the healthcare industry," Arora said. “Having spent my career building interoperable healthcare technology solutions, I understand firsthand how fragmented communication creates significant burdens for clinicians. I’m looking forward to working with the team to further advance TigerConnect’s offerings and help realize our company’s vision of unifying communication across the care continuum.”

TigerConnect will host a regional user conference, CustomerConnect, on June 10–11 in Philadelphia, featuring expert-led sessions, real-world success stories, and a first look at the latest innovations in clinical collaboration. Register now to secure your spot to connect with fellow healthcare leaders and learn more about TigerConnect's new CareConduit platform.







