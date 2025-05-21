Prodege Unveils Conversational AI Within Pollfish Platform, Empowering All Customers to Access Real Human Insights at Scale

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodege, a leading provider of consumer insights, has announced the integration of its Conversational AI technology into Pollfish, its proprietary research management platform. This enhancement brings advanced, real-time qualitative research capabilities to all users. Now part of the Pollfish AI Studio, the new feature complements Prodege’s AI-powered survey builder, enabling brands, researchers, and marketers to engage in thousands of simultaneous conversations with real people—at scale. The result is faster, deeper, and more actionable insights than ever before.

Pollfish users can now harness Prodege’s proprietary Conversational AI to engage with targeted audiences in real-time, enabling natural language chats that replicate the depth of one-on-one interviews while maintaining the speed and efficiency of digital research. Whether used as a standalone tool or to complement quantitative surveys, the solution delivers an end-to-end qualitative research experience within a single platform.

Key Benefits of Prodege’s Conversational AI Integration Include:

Real Conversations with Real People: Access Prodege’s verified panel for high-quality, articulate responses to AI-driven prompts.

AI-Powered Analysis: Automatically generate executive summaries and targeted takeaways aligned with specific research objectives, drastically reducing analysis time.

Faster Time to Insight: Get to key findings quickly with in-depth summaries designed for agile decision-making.

Cost-Effective & Scalable: Reduce research costs by automating labor-intensive tasks while scaling qualitative research efforts.

Built by Researchers, for Researchers: Benefit from an AI model trained and supported by Prodege’s in-house research experts, with flexible options for DIY use or full-service execution.



“Our mission is to make high-quality, human insights accessible to anyone and everyone seeking answers to business questions,” said Mike Oberholtzer, SVP, Insights Operations at Prodege. “By embedding Conversational AI directly into Pollfish, we’ve made it dramatically easier to bring richness to quantitative data and understand the ‘why’ behind consumer behavior—without sacrificing speed or scale.”

This integration continues Prodege’s commitment to innovation in market research and to providing tools that help businesses make smarter decisions based on real, engaged human feedback.

About Prodege

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a consumer marketing and insights platform fueled by leading loyalty programs that propel brand growth. Prodege empowers marketers to understand, reach, and grow their customer base through market research and performance marketing campaigns that provide valuable customer feedback and engagement. Brands can reach customers in a rewarding environment through positive interactions in one of Prodege’s many loyalty programs that cater to their most loyal customers with brand safe offers and surveys that create even greater engagement and enriching brand experiences. Visit www.prodege.com to learn more about our solutions.

