GoodTime Launches Orchestra: A Digital Workforce of AI Agents Built to Transform Hiring

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, GoodTime, a leader in human-centric AI for hiring, introduces Orchestra, a coordinated digital workforce of AI agents working behind the scenes to eliminate delays, reduce manual work, and transform the way companies hire.

The hiring landscape has changed dramatically in the last few years, but most recruiting processes haven’t kept up. Manual tasks, slow follow-ups, and scattered systems continue to drag teams down and create poor hiring experiences. That’s the challenge GoodTime solves with Orchestra.

More than a singular feature or product, Orchestra is the intelligent AI layer woven across the GoodTime experience — a digital workforce of proactive, autonomous agents that work in sync to handle hiring’s most time-consuming tasks. From resume screening and candidate matching to interview scheduling, real-time updates, and more, Orchestra keeps hiring fast, smooth, and human.

“The hiring process is overdue for a reset — and Orchestra is our answer,” said Ahryun Moon, Co-Founder and CEO of GoodTime. “We’re not building simple bots that follow scripts. We’re building AI that works like a team — constantly learning, coordinating, and making hiring smoother for everyone involved. This isn’t automation for automation’s sake. It’s AI-powered orchestration for a more human hiring experience.”

From application to offer — faster than ever before

GoodTime’s intelligent agents don’t just wait for instructions. They act. They scan resumes. They schedule interviews. They keep candidates informed and engaged. They surface insights, flag bottlenecks, and ensure every step of the hiring process runs in perfect sync.

Built for the demands of modern TA teams, Orchestra delivers:

Faster hires, fewer handoffs — Agents move the most qualified candidates forward instantly, reducing time-to-fill and helping you win top talent before competitors do.

— Agents move the most qualified candidates forward instantly, reducing time-to-fill and helping you win top talent before competitors do. Smarter hiring decisions — With insights and feedback summaries delivered automatically, hiring teams always have a clear view of what matters most.

— With insights and feedback summaries delivered automatically, hiring teams always have a clear view of what matters most. A better candidate experience — Always-on support and real-time updates keep candidates engaged from start to finish.

— Always-on support and real-time updates keep candidates engaged from start to finish. More time for people-focused work — Agents handle the busywork so TA teams can focus on high-impact moments.

Intelligent support that works in sync with the talent team

“Orchestra isn’t here to replace recruiters — it’s here to back them up,” said Charles Mah, Chief Operating Officer at GoodTime. “We built Orchestra to give talent teams their time back. With AI agents handling the heavy lifting, hiring teams can focus on what they do best: building real relationships and making great hires.”

Orchestra agents support talent teams at every step, eliminating the operational drag that slows hiring down, while keeping people at the center of every interaction. They work in concert with recruiters, coordinators, hiring managers, and candidates to keep everyone supported through each step of the hiring journey.

Orchestra brings speed, clarity, and consistency to every step of the hiring journey:

Instantly screen applicants and match them to roles based on custom job criteria, and automatically prioritize top candidates

Build, categorize, and refine job specifications using AI-powered suggestions

Book and reschedule interviews based on real-time availability — no back-and-forth required

Keep candidates warm, informed, and engaged with timely, personalized messages

Deliver answers to candidate FAQs using company-specific documentation

Summarize interview scorecards and consolidate team feedback for faster, clearer decisions

Monitor hiring pipelines for bottlenecks and recommend fixes before issues escalate



Everything happens automatically — but never out of sight. Every action is visible, traceable, and designed to keep the talent team in control. When agents and people work together — each doing what they do best — the result is faster hires, smarter decisions, and a more human experience for everyone involved.

This is AI designed to elevate the human side of hiring, not erase it.

Learn more about how Orchestra transforms the hiring experience at https://goodtime.io/products/hire/orchestra/ .

About GoodTime

GoodTime transforms the way companies hire — with human-centric AI that orchestrates every step of the journey. From screening to scheduling to candidate communications and more, our AI agents eliminate delays, reduce manual work, and keep hiring moving fast. They take action at the right moments, surfacing insights, advancing top talent, and keeping your team in the loop every step of the way. Trusted by global teams at Priceline, Lyft, and Hubspot to power people-first hiring at scale, GoodTime delivers faster hires, smarter decisions, and standout candidate experiences.

Learn more at goodtime.io.

Media Contact